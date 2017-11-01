Royal Gold Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries,
"Royal Gold or the "Company, "we or "our) reports net income of
$28.6 million, or $0.44 per share, on revenue of $112.5 million in its
fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2017. Subsequent to our first
quarter-end, New Gold declared commercial production at Rainy River.
Fiscal First Quarter Highlights Compared to Prior Year Quarter:
-
Revenue of $112 million, a decrease of 5%
-
Operating cash flow of $72 million, an increase of 30%
-
Volume of 88,000 GEOs,1 in line with the prior year quarter
-
Dividends paid of $16 million, an increase of 4%
-
Repaid $50 million on revolving credit facility
-
Average gold price of $1,278, down 4%
"The first fiscal quarter reflected steady results, strong cash flow
generation, debt reduction, and growth that is already bought and paid
for, commented Tony Jensen, President and CEO. "Our gold and silver
stream at Rainy River will further complement Royal Golds results in
the December quarter. We congratulate New Gold on achieving commercial
production at Rainy River ahead of schedule, and we are very pleased to
add another Canadian property to our portfolio of 40 worldwide producing
interests.
Recent Developments
New Golds Rainy River
On October 19, 2017, New Gold announced that its Rainy River mine,
located near Fort Frances, Ontario, achieved commercial production
approximately two weeks ahead of schedule. In its first 30 days of
operation, New Gold reported that Rainy River successfully processed
approximately 457,000 tonnes of ore and that both grade and recoveries
have been consistent with its commissioning plan. For the period October
1 to October 24, Rainy River processed an average of 18,500 tonnes per
day, which is approximately 88% of nameplate capacity.
On September 28, New Gold announced the approval of its Schedule 2
Amendment that was required to complete construction of the main tailing
storage facility.
Royal Gold has a streaming interest on 6.5% of the gold (3.25% after
delivery of 230,000 ounces) and 60% of the silver (30% after delivery of
3,100,000 ounces) produced at Rainy River. At calendar year-end 2016,
New Gold reported reserves of approximately 3.9 million ounces of gold
reserves and 10 million ounces of silver reserves at Rainy River.2
First Fiscal Quarter 2018 Overview
First quarter revenue was $112.5 million compared to $118.0 million in
the prior year quarter.
Stream and royalty revenue totaled
$78.8 million and $33.7 million, respectively, for the quarter. Revenue
decreased due to a lower gold price and lower gold sales at Mount
Milligan and Andacollo, partially offset by higher sales at Wassa and
Prestea and new copper sales from Mount Millligan. Copper deliveries
from Mount Milligan began in the June 2017 quarter.
First quarter cost of sales of $20.4 million was below the $22.7 million
recorded in the prior year quarter, driven by lower gold sales from
Andacollo and Mount Milligan.
General and administrative expenses decreased to $6.9 million in the
first quarter, compared to $10.5 million in the prior year quarter. The
decrease was primarily related to $1.8 million in lower non-cash
stock-based compensation charges and a decrease in legal costs of
approximately $1.1 million.
Exploration costs, which are related to our Peak Gold Joint Venture,
were $3.2 million in the first quarter, which was in line with the prior
year quarter.
Interest and other expense of $8.6 million was in line with the prior
year quarter of $8.3 million.
We recognized first quarter income tax expense of $7.5 million, compared
to $7.2 million during the prior year quarter. This resulted in an
effective tax rate of 22.1% compared to 21.1% in the prior year quarter.
The increase was primarily related to a re-measurement of Canadian
dollar deferred tax liabilities due to foreign exchange rate changes.
At September 30, 2017, we had current assets of $155.8 million compared
to current liabilities of $39.7 million, resulting in working capital
of $116.1 million. This compares to current assets of $143.6 million and
current liabilities of $34.3 million at June 30, 2017, resulting in
working capital of $109.3 million.
During the first quarter, liquidity needs were met from our available
cash resources and $84.6 million in revenue net of our streaming
payments. The Company repaid $50 million of the outstanding revolving
credit facility during the quarter resulting in $800 million available
and $200 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility as of
September 30, 2017. Working capital, combined with the Companys undrawn
revolving credit facility, totals $916 million of liquidity at
September 30, 2017.
______________________________
1 Gold Equivalent Ounces, ("GEOs) are calculated as revenue
divided by the average gold price for the same period. GEOs net of
stream payments were 72,000 in the first quarter, compared to 71,300 in
the prior year quarter.
2 Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of
Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves and Measured and Indicated Mineral
Resources: The mineral reserve estimates reported by New Gold were
prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and
Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral
Reserves. Royal Gold has not reconciled the reserve estimates provided
by New Gold with definitions of reserves used by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
A summary of first quarter and historical production reported can be
found on Tables 1 and 2. Calendar year 2017 operator production
estimates of certain properties in which we have interests compared to
actual production through September 30, 2017 can be found on Table 3.
Results of our streaming business for the first quarter, compared to the
prior year quarter, can be found on Table 4. Highlights at certain of
the Companys principal producing and development properties during the
first quarter, compared to the prior year quarter, are detailed in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in
the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and
similar production based interests. The Company owns interests on 197
properties on six continents, including interests on 40 producing mines
and 23 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the
NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys
website is located at www.royalgold.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE 1
First Quarter Fiscal 2018
Revenue and Reported Production for Principal Stream and
Royalty Interests
(In thousands, except reported production in oz. and lbs.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
Stream/Royalty
|
|
|
Metal(s)
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Production1
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Production1
|
Stream:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mount Milligan
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 31,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 38,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,600
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,900
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
Copper
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Pueblo Viejo2
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 25,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 20,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,900
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,000
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
|
|
|
536,600
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
323,300
|
|
oz.
|
Andacollo
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
$ 12,337
|
|
|
9,700
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
$ 20,169
|
|
|
15,200
|
|
oz.
|
Wassa and Prestea
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
$ 9,070
|
|
|
7,100
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
$ 5,999
|
|
|
4,500
|
|
oz.
|
Total stream revenue
|
|
|
$ 78,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 85,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalty:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peñasquito
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 7,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 5,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
|
|
|
134,000
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,100
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
Moz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
Moz.
|
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
|
|
|
36.2
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.0
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
|
|
|
|
92.4
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
73.0
|
|
Mlbs.
|
Cortez
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
$ 2,988
|
|
|
29,900
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
$ 2,040
|
|
|
21,800
|
|
oz.
|
Other3
|
|
|
Various
|
|
|
$ 22,930
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
$ 24,582
|
|
|
N/A
|
Total royalty revenue
|
|
|
$ 33,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 32,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 112,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 117,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE 2
Historical Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Production For The Quarter Ended1
|
Property
|
|
|
Stream/Royalty
|
|
|
Operator
|
|
|
Metal(s)
|
|
|
Sep. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Jun. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Mar. 31, 2017
|
|
|
Dec. 31, 2016
|
|
|
Sep. 30, 2016
|
Stream:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mount Milligan4
|
|
|
35.00% of payable
gold; 18.75% of
payable copper
|
|
|
Centerra
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
18,600
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
19,800
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
28,900
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
25,700
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
28,900
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copper
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
Pueblo Viejo
|
|
|
7.5% of gold
produced up to
990,000 ounces;
3.75%
thereafter
|
|
|
Barrick (60%)
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
12,900
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
10,500
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
15,600
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
13,700
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
11,000
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
75% of payable
silver up to 50
million ounces;
37.5%
thereafter
|
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
536,600
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
374,500
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
322,000
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
543,300
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
323,300
|
|
oz.
|
Andacollo
|
|
|
100% of gold
produced
|
|
|
Teck
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
9,700
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
14,900
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
8,500
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
9,200
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
15,200
|
|
oz.
|
Wassa and Prestea
|
|
|
9.25% of gold
produced up to
240,000 ounces;
5.5%
thereafter
|
|
|
Golden Star
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
7,100
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
6,300
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
5,400
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
4,500
|
|
oz.
|
Royalty:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peñasquito
|
|
|
2.0% NSR
|
|
|
Goldcorp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
134,000
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
133,300
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
137,500
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
185,400
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
100,100
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
Moz.
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
Moz.
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
Moz.
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
Moz.
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
Moz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
36.2
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
27.4
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
31.3
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
33.6
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
33.0
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zinc
|
|
|
92.4
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
85.7
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
88.5
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
70.5
|
|
Mlbs.
|
|
|
73.0
|
|
Mlbs.
|
Cortez
|
|
|
GSR1 and GSR2,
GSR3, NVR1
|
|
|
Barrick
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
29,900
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
16,600
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
11,300
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
14,500
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
21,800
|
|
oz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOOTNOTES
Tables 1 and 2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Reported production relates to the amount of metal sales that are
subject to our stream and royalty interests for the stated period,
as reported to us by operators of the mines.
|
2
|
|
The first silver stream deliveries were in March 2016, with the
first silver sales made during the June 2016 quarter.
|
3
|
|
Individually, no stream or royalty included within the "Other
category contributed greater than 5% of our total revenue for the
entire period.
|
4
|
|
Reflects the October 20, 2016 amendment to our Mount Milligan
streaming agreement. Prior to the amendment, Royal Gold held a
52.25% gold stream. Gold concentrate that was in transit at October
20, 2016 was delivered to us under the 52.25% gold stream. Royal
Gold began receiving gold and copper deliveries reflecting the
amended stream agreement in April 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE 3
Calendar 2017 Operators Production Estimate vs Actual
Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calendar 2017 Operator's Production
|
|
|
|
Calendar 2017 Operator's Production
|
|
|
|
Estimate1
|
|
|
|
Actual2,3
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
Base Metals
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
Silver
|
|
|
Base Metals
|
Stream/Royalty
|
|
|
(oz.)
|
|
|
(oz.)
|
|
|
(lbs.)
|
|
|
|
(oz.)
|
|
|
(oz.)
|
|
|
(lbs.)
|
Stream:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Andacollo4
|
|
|
61,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mount Milligan5
|
|
|
235,000-255,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
55 - 65 million
|
|
|
|
164,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.3 million
|
Pueblo Viejo6
|
|
|
635,000-650,000
|
|
|
Not provided
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
468,000
|
|
|
Not provided
|
|
|
|
Wassa and Prestea7
|
|
|
255,000-280,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
195,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalty:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cortez GSR1
|
|
|
102,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cortez GSR2
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cortez GSR3
|
|
|
103,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cortez NVR1
|
|
|
63,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peñasquito8
|
|
|
410,000
|
|
|
Not provided
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
393,000
|
|
|
16.0 million
|
|
|
|
Lead
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.8 million
|
Zinc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
325 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
263.2 million
|
1
|
|
Production estimates received from our operators are for calendar
2017. There can be no assurance that production estimates received
from our operators will be achieved. Please refer to our cautionary
language regarding forward-looking statements and the statement
regarding third party information contained in this press release,
as well as the Risk Factors identified in Part I, Item 1A, of our
Fiscal 2016 Form 10-K for information regarding factors that could
affect actual results.
|
2
|
|
Actual production figures shown are from our operators and cover
the period January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017.
|
3
|
|
Actual production figures for Cortez are based on information
provided to us by Barrick Gold Corporation, and actual production
figures for Andacollo, Mount Milligan, Pueblo Viejo, Peñasquito
(gold) and Wassa and Prestea are the publicly reported figures of
the operators of those properties.
|
4
|
|
The estimated and actual production figures shown for Andacollo are
contained gold in concentrate.
|
5
|
|
The estimated and actual production figures shown for Mount Milligan
are payable gold and copper in concentrate.
|
6
|
|
The estimated and actual production figures shown for Pueblo Viejo
are payable gold in doré and represent Barricks 60% interest in
Pueblo Viejo.
|
7
|
|
The estimated gold production figures shown for Wassa and Prestea
are payable gold in concentrate and doré.
|
8
|
|
The estimated and actual gold production figures shown for
Peñasquito are payable gold in concentrate. The operator did not
provide estimated silver, lead and zinc production.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE 4
Stream Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
September 30, 2016
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Gold Stream
|
|
|
Purchases (oz.)
|
|
|
Sales (oz.)
|
|
|
Purchases (oz.)
|
|
|
Sales (oz.)
|
|
|
Inventory (oz.)
|
|
|
Inventory (oz.)
|
Mount Milligan
|
|
|
18,767
|
|
|
18,618
|
|
|
29,900
|
|
|
28,900
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
100
|
Pueblo Viejo
|
|
|
10,482
|
|
|
12,889
|
|
|
13,700
|
|
|
11,000
|
|
|
10,482
|
|
|
12,900
|
Andacollo
|
|
|
13,023
|
|
|
9,655
|
|
|
15,300
|
|
|
15,200
|
|
|
3,518
|
|
|
100
|
Wassa and Prestea
|
|
|
7,351
|
|
|
7,073
|
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
1,000
|
Total
|
|
|
49,623
|
|
|
48,235
|
|
|
63,400
|
|
|
59,600
|
|
|
15,440
|
|
|
14,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
September 30, 2016
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Silver Stream
|
|
|
Purchases (oz.)
|
|
|
Sales (oz.)
|
|
|
Purchases (oz.)
|
|
|
Sales (oz.)
|
|
|
Inventory (oz.)
|
|
|
Inventory (oz.)
|
Pueblo Viejo
|
|
|
470,007
|
|
|
536,605
|
|
|
543,300
|
|
|
323,300
|
|
|
470,212
|
|
|
536,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
September 30, 2016
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Copper Stream
|
|
|
Purchases (tonnes)
|
|
|
Sales (tonnes)
|
|
|
Purchases (tonnes)
|
|
|
Sales (tonnes)
|
|
|
Inventory (tonnes)
|
|
|
Inventory (tonnes)
|
Mount Milligan
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30,
(In thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
88,395
|
|
|
|
$
|
85,847
|
Royalty receivables
|
|
|
|
29,079
|
|
|
|
|
26,886
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
|
26,023
|
|
|
|
|
22,169
|
Stream inventory
|
|
|
|
7,794
|
|
|
|
|
7,883
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
|
|
4,488
|
|
|
|
|
822
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
155,779
|
|
|
|
|
143,607
|
Stream and royalty interests, net
|
|
|
|
2,852,598
|
|
|
|
|
2,892,256
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
57,518
|
|
|
|
|
58,202
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
3,065,895
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,094,065
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
2,924
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,908
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
|
15,708
|
|
|
|
|
15,682
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
|
11,686
|
|
|
|
|
5,651
|
Foreign withholding taxes payable
|
|
|
|
3,462
|
|
|
|
|
3,425
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,915
|
|
|
|
|
5,617
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
39,695
|
|
|
|
|
34,283
|
Debt
|
|
|
|
539,772
|
|
|
|
|
586,170
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
121,731
|
|
|
|
|
121,330
|
Uncertain tax positions
|
|
|
|
28,120
|
|
|
|
|
25,627
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
6,391
|
|
|
|
|
6,391
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
735,709
|
|
|
|
|
773,801
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; and 0
shares issued
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; and
65,306,271 and 65,179,527 shares outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
|
|
652
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
2,184,639
|
|
|
|
|
2,185,796
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
1,076
|
|
|
|
|
879
|
Accumulated earnings
|
|
|
|
100,972
|
|
|
|
|
88,050
|
Total Royal Gold stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
2,287,340
|
|
|
|
|
2,275,377
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
42,846
|
|
|
|
|
44,887
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
2,330,186
|
|
|
|
|
2,320,264
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
$
|
3,065,895
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,094,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Loss)
(In thousands except for per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
112,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
117,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
20,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,662
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
6,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,507
|
|
Production taxes
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
497
|
|
Exploration costs
|
|
|
|
3,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,288
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
39,692
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,102
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
70,756
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
41,720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
|
989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,557
|
|
Interest and other expense
|
|
|
|
(8,617
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,305
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
34,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(7,544
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,188
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
26,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,955
|
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
2,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,832
|
|
Net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
28,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
26,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,955
|
|
Adjustments to comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized change in market value of available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
26,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,955
|
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
2,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,832
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
28,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share available to Royal Gold common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
65,235,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65,116,686
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
65,404,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65,280,904
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
26,548
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,955
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
39,692
|
|
|
|
|
40,102
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
|
|
3,679
|
|
|
|
|
3,351
|
|
Non-cash employee stock compensation expense
|
|
|
|
2,373
|
|
|
|
|
4,144
|
|
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(727
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,030
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
(223
|
)
|
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalty receivables
|
|
|
|
(2,193
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,048
|
)
|
Stream inventory
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
(3,125
|
)
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
|
(3,854
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,215
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
(1,654
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,724
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
(985
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,777
|
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
|
6,035
|
|
|
|
|
(13,264
|
)
|
Foreign withholding taxes payable
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
1,086
|
|
Uncertain tax positions
|
|
|
|
2,493
|
|
|
|
|
6,374
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
|
878
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
71,609
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of stream and royalty interests
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(90,083
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
(226
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) provided by investing activities
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
|
|
$
|
(90,309
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings from revolving credit facility
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
70,000
|
|
Repayment of revolving credit facility
|
|
|
|
(50,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net payments from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
|
(3,529
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,038
|
)
|
Common stock dividends
|
|
|
|
(15,682
|
)
|
|
|
|
(15,012
|
)
|
Purchase of additional royalty interest from non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(1,025
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
(315
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
$
|
(69,156
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
51,610
|
|
Net increase in cash and equivalents
|
|
|
|
2,548
|
|
|
|
|
16,409
|
|
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
85,847
|
|
|
|
|
116,633
|
|
Cash and equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
88,395
|
|
|
|
$
|
133,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCHEDULE A
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional
information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by
generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP). These measures should
not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of
performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating
performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on
a consistent basis; as a measure for planning and forecasting overall
expectations and for evaluating actual results against such
expectations; in communications with the board of directors,
stockholders, analysts and investors concerning our financial
performance; as useful comparisons to the performance of our
competitors; and as metrics of certain management incentive compensation
calculations. We believe that these measures are used by and are useful
to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating
our operating performance because they provide an additional tool to
evaluate our performance without regard to special and non-core items,
which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon
accounting methods, book value of assets and capital structure. We have
provided reconciliations of all non-GAAP measures to their nearest U.S.
GAAP measures and have consistently applied the adjustments within our
reconciliations in arriving at each non-GAAP measure. We consider these
items to be necessary adjustments for purposes of evaluating our ongoing
business performance and are often considered non-recurring. Such
adjustments are subjective and involve significant management judgment.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as net income (loss) plus
depreciation, depletion and amortization, non-cash charges, income tax
expense, interest and other expense, and any impairment of mining
assets, less non-controlling interests in operating loss (income) of
consolidated subsidiaries, interest and other income, and any royalty
portfolio restructuring gains or losses. Other companies may define and
calculate this measure differently. Adjusted EBITDA identifies the cash
generated in a given period that will be available to fund the Company's
future operations, growth opportunities, shareholder dividends and to
service the Company's debt obligations. This information differs from
measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and
should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of
performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table below
for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.
|
|
|
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$ 26,548
|
|
|
|
$ 26,955
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
39,692
|
|
|
|
40,102
|
Non-cash employee stock compensation
|
|
|
2,373
|
|
|
|
4,144
|
Interest and other, net
|
|
|
7,628
|
|
|
|
6,748
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
7,544
|
|
|
|
7,188
|
Non-controlling interests in operating loss of consolidated
subsidiaries
|
|
|
2,083
|
|
|
|
2,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$ 85,868
|
|
|
|
$ 88,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
