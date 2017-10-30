RPM Acquires UK Provider of Structural Movement Control Products

RPM
International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its USL Group
has acquired Ekspan
Holdings Limited, a provider of movement control products and services
for bridges and major structures. Headquartered in Sheffield, United
Kingdom, Ekspan has annual net sales in excess of $10 million. Terms of
the transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within
one year, were not disclosed.
Established in 1990, Ekspan designs, manufactures and installs a range
of specialty bridge bearings and expansion joints, as well as custom
engineered solutions for bridges, high-rise buildings, wind turbines and
other structures. Its products are used for new construction projects,
as well as the refurbishment and replacement of existing installations.
Among its high-profile projects is the iconic London Tower Bridge.
The acquiring entity, UK-based Universal
Sealants (UK) Limited, is a specialist civil engineering and
construction company focusing on bridges, tunnels, car parks, rail,
airports and utility projects globally. It manufactures, supplies
and installs construction products including bridge expansion joints,
waterproofing membranes, protective coatings, structural drainage
solutions, as well as a range of grouts, mortars, sealants and adhesives.
Ekspan is the third bolt-on acquisition for USL over the past 15 months.
The others were U.S.-based businesses Prime
Resins, a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and equipment for
infrastructure construction and repair, and Applied
Polymerics, Inc., a specialist civil engineering and construction
organization focused on bridges, roads and major structures.
"Ekspan provides an opportunity to broaden USLs product offerings to
include bearings for large structural movement control. By leveraging
USLs wide geographic footprint, there are substantial opportunities to
increase Ekspans sales beyond its established customer base, especially
in international markets, stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and
chief executive officer. "Ekspans energetic management team will
continue to run the business and drive its growth.
About RPM
RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in
specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services
across three segments. RPMs industrial products include roofing
systems, sealants, corrosion control coatings, flooring coatings and
other construction chemicals. Industrial companies include Stonhard,
Tremco,
illbruck,
Carboline,
Flowcrete,
Euclid
Chemical and RPM
Belgium Vandex. RPM's consumer products are used by professionals
and do-it-yourselfers for home maintenance and improvement and by
hobbyists. Consumer brands include Rust-Oleum,
DAP,
Zinsser,
Varathane
and Testors.
RPMs specialty products include industrial cleaners, colorants,
exterior finishes, specialty OEM coatings, edible coatings, restoration
services equipment and specialty glazes for the pharmaceutical and food
industries. Specialty segment companies include Day-Glo,
Dryvit,
RPM
Wood Finishes, Mantrose-Haeuser,
Legend
Brands, Kop-Coat
and TCI.
Additional details can be found at www.rpminc.com
and by following RPM on Twitter at www.twitter.com/RPMintl.
