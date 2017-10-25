25.10.2017 22:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

RR Donnelley Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) (the "Company) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 14 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2017.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications. With more than 50,000 customers and 43,000 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage and execute their multichannel communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrdonnelley.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in RR Donnelley's filings with the SEC. RR Donnelley disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co When Issued

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.07.17
R.R. Donnelley & Sons meldet 14 Cents Dividende (MyDividends)
10.04.17
Aktionäre von R.R. Donnelley & Sons erhalten 14 Cents Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr R.R.Donnelley Sons News
RSS Feed
R.R.Donnelley Sons zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co When Issued

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene R.R.Donnelley Sons News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere R.R.Donnelley Sons News
Anzeige

Inside

Risiko ist die Währung für Performance
Wann gibt es endlich wieder Sparzinsen? Das interessiert uns alle!
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
UBS: Allianz SE: Sprung über die 200-Euro-Marke möglich
Vontobel: Ölpreise mit Unterstützung, Goldpreis an 100-Tage-Linie
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: Was DAX® und Dornröschen gemeinsam haben?
DZ BANK  DAX: Treten auf der Stelle
SOCIETE GENERALE: Sportliche Rendite: 17,9% in sieben Wochen mit Tesla
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur R.R.Donnelley Sons-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

R.R.Donnelley Sons Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So funktioniert der zwei-Billionen-Dollar-Staatsfond der Ölriesen
Wie sich Lufthansa mit dem Expansionskurs übernehmen könnte
Mit dem größten Staatsfonds der Welt gegen die Abhängigkeit vom Öl
Wer klug mit seinen Krediten jongliert, kann viel Geld sparen
Das laute Warten auf den Abgang des Börsen-Chefs

News von

Commerzbank-Aktie bricht nach oben aus: Welche Kurse mittelfristig drin sind
Total-Aktie, BMW und Co.: Die fünf besten Blue Chips fürs Depot
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax macht Hoffnung auf mehr
Commerzbank-Aktie zieht an: Geldhaus wappnet sich gegen Übernahme

News von

Apple-Mitgründer Wozniak erklärt, warum er das iPhone X nicht kaufen wird
Experten schlagen eine Maßnahme vor, durch die sich mehr Deutsche eine Immobilie leisten können
Wichtiger Tag für Erspartes: Wie die EZB am Donnerstag über Ihr Geld entscheidet
Experten glauben, dass in Deutschland eine geheime Gruppe Superreicher existiert, die sich nicht zu erkennen gibt
Das Smartphone, wie wir es kennen, wird durch Amazon und Google bald aussterben, sagt ein IT-Experte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 13.000 Punkten -- Dow Jones endet leichter -- AT&T-Aktie unter Druck -- Bitcoin bald mehr wert als Apple? -- - Lufthansa auf Rekordkurs -- Commerzbank, Visa, Ceconomy im Fokus

Amgen erhöht Gewinnprognose erneut - Anleger nicht begeistert. Laser-Start-up Mynaric setzt Ausgabepreis am oberen Rand fest. Deutsche Bank schließt in Zinsskandal Vergleich mit US-Staaten. Siemens-Führung informiert wohl über Lage in Problem-Sparten. Boeing schraubt Gewinnprognose herauf. Credit Suisse kann Hochzins-Anleihen im Oktober 2018 zurückkaufen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
KW 42: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:51 Uhr
DAX schließt unter 13.000 Punkten -- Dow Jones endet leichter -- AT&T-Aktie unter Druck -- Bitcoin bald mehr wert als Apple? -- - Lufthansa auf Rekordkurs -- Commerzbank, Visa, Ceconomy im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:58 Uhr
Analyst: Bitcoin wird schon bald Apple bei der Marktkapitalisierung überholen
Ausland
22:50 Uhr
Amgen erhöht Gewinnprognose erneut - Anleger nicht begeistert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Lufthansa AG823212
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
GeelyA0CACX
EVOTEC AG566480
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400