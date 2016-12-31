Séché Environnement: Consolidated Results at June 30, 2017

Regulatory News:
Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP):
Good activity level in the first half of 2017
Contributed revenue: 252.6m up +13.6% gross (+4.6% at constant
scope)
-
Buoyant Industrial markets
-
Stable Local Authority markets
-
Contribution of external growth achieved over the period
Solid operating results
-
Confirmed gross operating income: EBITDA: 43.0m up +11.8% gross
(+4.0% at constant scope, i.e. 17.2% of contributed revenue)
-
Good current operating performance: Current operating income:
13.6m up +18.6% gross (16.5% at constant scope, i.e. 5.4% of
contributed revenue)
Net income up sharply
Net income (Group share): 3.7m up +52.1% gross (+79.0% at
constant scope, i.e. 1.5% of contributed revenue)
Financial structure serving internal and external growth
-
Net cash from operating activities financing high industrial CapEx
-
Trend in net financial debt in relation with acquisition strategy
Outlook for 2017 confirmed
-
Modest growth in consolidated contributed revenue at constant scope
-
Stable current operating profitability at constant scope
At the Board of Directors' meeting held on September 4, 2017 to approve
the consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2017, Chairman & CEO
Joël Séché declared:
"The consolidated results for the first half confirmed the relevance
of our growth strategy, which is based on a proactive industrial
investment policy to deploy capacities on new markets and business
lines, and on targeted acquisitions, which offer us new development
levers, specifically internationally.
During the first half, our Group has successfully integrated three
companies in France, positioned on recovery and treatment of
non-hazardous waste and has therefore strengthened its commercial
presence in the regions of Brittany and Loire.
Internationally, our Group has doubled its revenue as it successively
acquired companies in hazardous waste treatment activities and in
service activities to industrials.
At the same time, the Group showed solid organic growth, particularly
on its industrial markets, and our operating income grew appreciably
over last year, illustrating the good performance of the various scopes
of activity over the period.
The financial situation is well-controlled, in service of our
internal and external growth strategy. Recurring cash from operating
activities financing sustained industrial maintenance and development
investments.
In an always promising industrial market environment, in the second
half we will see the ramp-up of several of our major projects, with the
startup of the iconic LEN energy supply contract in the Laval heating
network, while the implementation of synergies within recently
integrated subsidiaries should increase their contribution to our
results.
These positive factors allow Séché Environnement to confirm its
targets of growth and profitability for 2017."
Commentary on the consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2017
In the first half of 2017, Séché Environnement confirmed its internal
growth momentum and conducted a proactive acquisition policy, carrying
out significant external growth operations in France on the
non-hazardous waste markets and Internationally on the hazardous waste
markets.
In France, Séché Environnement acquired three companies in
western France (grouped into Séché Environnement Ouest SEO-), thus
increasing its presence in materials recovery, energy recovery, and
non-hazardous final waste treatment1.
Internationally, Séché Environnement made two acquisitions in a
row in the hazardous waste treatment business lines in Latin America
(Chile: SADN and Peru: Befesa Peru, now Taris) and in the service
businesses, with the acquisition of the Spanish company Solarca, a
specialist in chemical cleaning of industrial facilities2.
Across its historic scope, Séché Environnement confirmed solid
organic growth, driven by the momentum of the Hazardous Waste (HW)
division, which benefits from the robust performance of the industrial
markets, while the Non-Hazardous Waste (NHW) division was more stable,
sustained by recurrent contracts with Local Authorities.
In this favorable climate, the contributed revenue3
stood at 252.6m, marking a significant increase of +13.6%
over June 30, 2016. Restated for the scope effect resulting from the
acquisitions made over the period, contributed revenue at constant
scope was 232.6m, up by +4.6% over the first half of
2016.
Over the period, Séché Environnement generated solid operating income,
reinforced by good business performance and structural cost control.
Thus, current operating income (COI) stood at 13.6m,
up
by 18.6% gross (+16,5% at constant scope), for a current operating
margin of 5.4% of contributed revenue (vs. 5.1% one year earlier).
Net income (Group share) rose sharply to 3.7m
(+52.1%
gross and +79.0% at constant scope), although financial income was
dragged down by the increase in average net financial debt for the
period.
The financial situation is well-controlled, and its trend
essentially reflects the effects of the acquisitions made by the Group
during the period:
-
net cash flow grew in line with revenue (+12.9%) to
reach 35.8m. It financed industrial investments that
remained brisk (net industrial investments paid: 27.2m ex
IFRIC) due to investments in development projects (11.0m);
-
net financial debt rose to 342.4m (vs. 279.0m at
December 31, 2016) in relation with the acquisitions made during the
first half (72.4m).
Analysis of the consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2017
|
At June 30
In m
|
|
2016
|
|
As a %
|
|
2017
|
|
As a %
|
|
Change
(gross)
|
|
Change
(constant
scope)
|
Contributed revenue
|
|
222.4
|
|
100%
|
|
252.6
|
|
100%
|
|
+13.6%
|
|
+4.6%
|
EBITDA
|
|
38.4
|
|
17.3%
|
|
43.0
|
|
17.0%
|
|
+11.8%
|
|
+4.0%
|
COI
|
|
11.4
|
|
5.1%
|
|
13.6
|
|
5.4%
|
|
+18.6%
|
|
+16.5%
|
Operating income
|
|
10.5
|
|
4.7%
|
|
12.8
|
|
5.1%
|
|
+21.1%
|
|
+72.4%
|
Financial income
|
|
(5.6)
|
|
-
|
|
(7.1)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Taxes
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
-
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net income of consolidated companies
|
|
2.7
|
|
1.3%
|
|
4.2
|
|
1.6%
|
|
+48.0%
|
|
+72.4%
|
Net income (Group share)
|
|
2.4
|
|
1.1%
|
|
3.7
|
|
1.5%
|
|
+52.1%
|
|
+79.0%
*At June 30, 2016, EBITDA did not recognize the annual expense of
+0.8m resulting from the change in the property tax basis, recognized
in the second half of 2016 but fully recorded in the first half of 2017
pursuant to IFRIC 21. Restated for this effect, EBITDA would stand at
16.9% of contributed revenue at June 30, 2016.
Continued growth
-
Solid business activity at the divisions
-
Appreciable contribution of newly-integrated business
At June 30, 2017, Séché Environnement reported consolidated revenue
of 266.7m, up 15.9% relative to revenue reported at June
30, 2016 (230.0m).
This revenue includes IFRIC 12 revenue representing 2.7m in investments
made on disposed assets (vs. 1.4m one year earlier).
It also recognizes 11.4m (vs. 6.2m at June 30, 2016) in indemnities
and compensation paid to Sénerval, net of savings on variable charges,
to cover the costs incurred to ensure the continuity of the Services to
Local Authorities business during asbestos removal at the
Strasbourg-Sénerval incinerator.
Net of IFRIC 12 revenue and damages paid to Sénerval, contributed
revenue stood at 252.6m, vs. 222.4m at June 30, 2016, up
13.6% over the period.
This revenue includes 20.0m in contributions from companies acquired
during the first half of 2017 and integrated in the consolidation scope
as of January 1st, 2017.
At constant scope, contributed revenue stood at 232.6m,
reflecting organic growth of +4.6% for the period.
|
As of June 30,
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
|
m
|
|
% of
revenues
|
|
m
|
|
% of
revenues
|
|
Change
(gross)
|
|
Change
(organic)
|
HW division
|
|
139.6
|
|
60.7%
|
|
163.1
|
|
61.2%
|
|
+16.8%
|
|
+7.8%
|
NHW division (excl. IFRIC 12 and compensation)
|
|
82.8
|
|
36.0%
|
|
89.5
|
|
33.5%
|
|
+8.1%
|
|
-0.8%
|
Total contributed revenue
|
|
222.4
|
|
96.7%
|
|
252.6
|
|
94.7%
|
|
+13.9%
|
|
+4.6%
|
IFRIC 12 revenue
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.6%
|
|
2.7
|
|
1.0%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Revenue from diversion compensation
|
|
6.2
|
|
2.7%
|
|
11.4
|
|
4.3%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total consolidated revenue
|
|
230.0
|
|
100.0%
|
|
266.7
|
|
100.0%
|
|
+15.9%
|
|
+7.3%
At constant exchange rates, contributed revenue at June 30, 2016
would be 222.4m, illustrating the lack of a significant foreign
exchange effect for the period.
In the first half of 2017, the waste recovery and treatment divisions
showed contrasting trends. The HW division saw strong momentum, and the
NHW division had recurring activities:
-
At June 30, 2017, the Hazardous Waste (HW) division posted
revenue of 163.1m, an increase of +16.8% from 2016
(139.6m). The division benefited from the integration of subsidiaries
acquired in Chile, Peru, and Spain, totaling 12.6m. Excluding this
scope effect, the division's activity rose by +7.8%:
-
In France, revenue was 139.0m, reflecting growth
of +8.2% for the period. The division benefited from strong
activity in most of its business lines (specifically incineration,
driven by volume effects), while storage activities were penalized
by a decline in volumes of contaminated soil (strong base effect
in the first half of 2016);
-
Internationally, the division's revenue stood at 24.1m,
up +116.1% over one year. At constant scope, revenue
internationally was 11.6m, up by +4.5% over the
previous year, due to good performances by PCB markets in Latin
America.
-
The Non-Hazardous Waste (NHW) division posted contributed
revenue of 89.5m at June 30, 2017, an increase of +8.1%
over the previous year (82.8m). In France, the division benefited
from the consolidation of SEO for 6.6m and, to a lesser extent, the
consolidation of NHW activities of SADN in Chile, for 0.9m.
At
constant scope, the division's contributed revenue was 82.1m,
confirming the renewal of its contracts with Local Authorities; the
slight downturn (-0.8%) came essentially from the arbitrage
carried out in favor of Hazardous Waste within the Salaise 3
incinerator.
Increasing EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization)
-
Stable gross operating income at constant scope
-
Positive contribution from external growth
In the first half of 2017, EBITDA stood at 43.0m, 17.0%
of contributed revenue, (vs. 38.4m one year earlier, an increase of +11.8%
gross).
This trend is the result of:
-
the gross margin's contribution, in line with organic growth +2.7m
-
the change in overhead and structural charges (0.3)m
-
the property tax increase (0.8)m
-
the scope effect +3.0m
EBITDA is impacted by the change in the property tax basis booked in
second half of 2016 but fully recorded in the first half of 2017,
pursuant to IFRIC 21.
With comparable methods, EBITDA at June 30, 2016 would stand at 16.9% of
contributed revenue, demonstrating the solidity of gross operating
income over the first half of 2017.
At constant scope, EBITDA stood at 40.0m up +4.0%,
to 17.2% of contributed revenue. The scope effect reflects a
contribution in line with expectations for the SEO perimeter, a gradual
ramping-up of the LatAm perimeter and for Solarca, the reduced activity
in the first half related to projects postponed in Europe.
Good current operating income
-
Sustained current operating income within the historical scope
-
Slightly positive contribution from newly-consolidated activities
The Group generated 13.6m in current operating income
(5.4% of contributed revenue) vs. 11.4m at June 30, 2016 (5.1% of
contributed revenue).
The increase in COI (+18.6% gross and +16.5% at constant scope)
is primarily due to the EBITDA trend, with the effects of amortization
and provisions offsetting each other due to the one-off reduction in
provisions for rehabilitation and 30-year monitoring provisions.
The scope effect (+0.2m) came essentially from the contribution of the
SEO branch.
Positive trend in Operating Income
-
Effect of the capital gain on LEN disposal
-
Impact of the corporate merger
Operating income stood at 12.8m (5.1% of contributed
revenue) at June 30, 2017, vs. 10.5m (4.7% of contributed revenue)
at June 30, 2016, up by +21.1% gross (+20.4% at constant scope),
relating to the trend in current operating income (+1.9m), with the
capital gain generated from the disposal of 33% of the capital in LEN4
(+1.2m) being partially offset by (0.8)m in corporate merger costs and
(0.2)m in miscellaneous expenses. The scope effect contributed +0.1m
to the increase in OI.
Burdened financial income
-
Stable cost of debt
-
Effect of the increase in average net debt:
Financial income was (7.1)m at June 30, 2017, vs. (5.6)m as of
June 30, 2016. This change is primarily due to the increase in average
debt over the period, with the annualized debt rate staying virtually
stable, at 3.38% in the first half of 2017 vs. 3.35% over the same
period in 2016.
In addition, this result was impacted in the amount of (0.4)m by the
foreign exchange income carried by companies included in the
consolidation scope during the first half of 2017.
Sharp increase in Consolidated net income (Group share)
-
Decrease in the tax expense
-
Improvement in the share of net income of affiliates
Net income of the consolidated companies stood at 4.2m at
June 30, 2017, showing a change of +48.0% gross (+72.4% at
constant scope) compared to the figure at June 30, 2016 (2.7m). This
increase (+1.5m) was due to the change in operating income (+2.3m),
and financial income in the amount of (1.5)m, and the change in the tax
burden in the amount of (0.6)m.
The share of net income of affiliates was primarily composed of the
income of the SOGAD, GEREP, and Kanay companies. This balance was
insignificant in the first half of 2017 due to the improvement in
profitability of Kanay, in connection with the growth in its business
(it stood at (0.2)m over the same period in 2016).
In view of these elements, at June 30, 2017, Séché Environnement took in 3.7m
in net income (Group share)
- a sharp increase: +52.1% gross
(+79.0% at constant scope), 1.4% of contributed revenue (vs. 1.1%
of contributed revenue over the same period in 2016).
Well-controlled financial situation
-
Good cash flows from recurring operating activities absorbing the
increase in CapEx
-
Financial structure reflecting the acquisition strategy
Net cash flow grew in line with revenue (+12.9%) to reach 35.8m.
It covers net industrial investments paid out over the period (27.2m
ex IFRIC).
Recognized industrial investments stood at 32.6m for the
first half of 2017. Excluding concession investments, own investments
totaled 29.9m (vs. 23.5m one year ago), of which 11.0m for
investments related to projects to develop materials and energy recovery
and increase the capacities of platform tools.
Financial investments primarily involved external growth
operations, with 72.4min net cash disbursed for acquisitions.
Net financial debt stood at 342.4m (vs. 279.0m at
December 31, 2016): this trend mainly reflects the effect of external
growth operations for the period.
Gearing (NFD/equity) came out to 1.5x (vs. 1.2x at
December 31, 2016) and leverage (NFD/EBITDA) to 3.5x (vs.
3.1x at December 31, 2016), for covenants brought to 1.6x and 3.7x for
the period from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018.
Outlook for 2017
For 2017, Séché Environnement is anticipating a plan to carry out
industrial investments amounting to around 62m, of which around 4m
for the new scope and sustained development investments (21m) mainly
allocated to expanding its capacities in recovery and treatment and to
improving its productivity.
Séché Environnement should see a number of significant recovery and
treatment facilities become fully operational, such as its sorting
center in Changé (NHW), the new Salaise 4 platform (HW), and, most
important, the energy production unit at the Changé site (startup of the
LEN contract).
Good level of activity confirmed, but strong basis for comparison in
the second half
In France, Séché Environnement will rely on the momentum of its
industrial contracts (65% of its contributed revenue) and the recurrence
of its contracts with Local Authorities to keep growing:
-
The HW division should see robust activity, but its growth in the
second half should suffered from a strong basis in the fourth quarter,
specifically in storage activities.
-
The NHW division should benefit from some recovery facilities (sorting
center at Changé, startup of the LEN contract, etc.) becoming fully
operational, and from synergies with the SEO branch.
Internationally (10% of contributed revenue), the Group will
continue to integrate the subsidiaries acquired early in the fiscal
year, and is planning on a gradual ramping-up of its activities in Latin
America (new processes at SADN in Chile, implementation of synergies
between Taris and Kanay in Peru), while Solarca has an order book that
should lead to a rebound in activity during the second half of the year.
For these reasons, Séché Environnement confirms its expectations for FY
2017, of modest growth in contributed revenue at constant scope,
bolstered by the contribution from newly-consolidated activities.
Current operating income profitability maintained
For 2017, Séché Environnement confirms that its current operating
income at constant scope will be stable compared to 2016.
COI for subsidiaries consolidated in the first half of 2017 should
amount to about 4m.
Presentation of consolidated results as at June
30, 2017
The presentation meeting on Tuesday, September 6 will be
live-streamed starting at exactly 8:30 a.m. on the Séché
Environnement website.
To watch it, please click on the following link:
Next release
Consolidated revenue at September 30, 2017:
October 24, 2017
after market close
About Séché Environnement
Séché Environnement is one of France's leading players in the
recovery and treatment of all types of waste, from both industry and
local communities.
Séché Environnement is the leading independent operator in
France. It is uniquely positioned as a specialist in technical risk, at
the center of the regulated waste treatment and recovery markets, which
have high barriers to entry.
Its facilities and expertise enable it to provide high value-added
solutions to its industrial and public authority clients, targeting the
challenges of the circular economy and sustainable development
requirements, such as:
-
the material and energy recovery of hazardous and non-hazardous
waste;
-
all types of treatments for solid, liquid or gaseous waste
(thermal, physical-chemical or radiation treatment);
-
the storage of final hazardous and non-hazardous waste;
-
eco-services such as decontamination, decommissioning, asbestos
removal and rehabilitation.
Leveraging its extensive expertise, Séché Environnement has
successfully developed its environmental services business lines in
waste management outsourcing markets for its clientele of large
communities and major industrial companies both in France and abroad.
Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext
since November 27, 1997.
It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in
SMEs and is listed in the CAC Mid&Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150
indexes.
APPENDIX 1
DEFINITION OF CONTRIBUTED REVENUE
CONTRIBUTED REVENUE AT CONSTANT SCOPE
Audited consolidated IFRS data - M
|
At June 30
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
Revenue (reported)
|
|
230.0
|
|
266.7
|
IFRIC 12 revenue
|
|
1.4
|
|
2.7
|
Compensation
|
|
6.2
|
|
11.4
|
Contributed revenue
|
|
222.4
|
|
252.6
|
Contribution of acquisitions
|
|
-
|
|
20.0
|
of which:
|
SEO branch
|
|
-
|
|
6.6
|
LatAm branch
|
|
-
|
|
4.6
|
Solarca
|
|
-
|
|
8.8
|
Contributed revenue at constant scope
|
|
222.4
|
|
232.6
-
IFRIC 12 revenue: Investments in disposed assets and booked as revenue
in accordance with IFRIC 12
-
Compensation: Damages and compensation paid to Sénerval, net of
variable cost savings, to cover operating losses sustained by Sénerval
during the asbestos removal work and/or costs incurred to ensure
service continuity.
APPENDIX 2
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Income statement
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Revenue (reported)
|
|
230,040
|
|
|
|
266,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributed revenue
|
|
222,418
|
|
100.0%
|
|
252,570
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
38,422
|
|
17.3%
|
|
42,960
|
|
17.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME (COI)
|
|
11,433
|
|
5.1%
|
|
13,558
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
10,540
|
|
4.7%
|
|
12,764
|
|
5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL GAIN OR LOSS
|
|
(5,612)
|
|
-2.5%
|
|
(7,138)
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
(2,124)
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
(1,477)
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES
|
|
2,804
|
|
1.3%
|
|
4,149
|
|
1.6%
|
Share of income of affiliates
|
|
(192)
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
6
|
|
0.0%
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
(160)
|
|
|
|
(480)
|
|
|
Minority interests
|
|
(15)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
32
|
|
0.0%
|
NET INCOME (Group share)
|
|
2,437
|
|
1.1%
|
|
3,707
|
|
1.5%
Balance sheet
|
|
|
December 2016
|
|
June 2017
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
571,807
|
|
647,495
|
CURRENT ASSETS (excluding cash and cash equivalents)
|
|
200,589
|
|
201,623
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
16,732
|
|
25,843
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
437
|
|
291
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
789,565
|
|
875,252
|
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
239,769
|
|
237,003
|
OTHER EQUITY CAPITAL
|
|
162
|
|
279
|
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
|
|
329,783
|
|
401,769
|
HEDGING INSTRUMENTS (LIABILITIES)
|
|
659
|
|
490
|
PROVISIONS
|
|
23,082
|
|
25,553
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
|
195,674
|
|
209,867
|
Liabilities intended for sale
|
|
437
|
|
291
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
789,565
|
|
875,252
Statement of cash flows
|
|
|
December 2016
|
|
June 2017
|
CASH FLOW before tax and financial expenses
|
|
74,498
|
|
35,794
|
Change in WCR
|
|
-16,092
|
|
15,361
|
Income tax paid
|
|
-6,955
|
|
734
|
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
51,451
|
|
51,889
|
Investments in tangible and intangible assets
|
|
-53,740
|
|
-28,604
|
Proceeds from disposals of fixed assets
|
|
2,314
|
|
351
|
Net financial investments
|
|
-818
|
|
-335
|
Net cash flow on acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries
|
|
-1,516
|
|
-70,007
|
NET CASH FROM INVESTMENTS
|
|
-53,760
|
|
-98,595
|
Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent
|
|
-7,412
|
|
28
|
Proceeds and repayment of borrowings
|
|
3,445
|
|
64,008
|
Interest paid
|
|
-8,871
|
|
6,198
|
Other cash flow
|
|
39
|
|
196
|
NET CASH FROM FINANCING
|
|
-12,798
|
|
58,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHANGE IN CASH FLOW FOR CONTINUED ACTIVITIES
|
|
-15,107
|
|
11,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHANGE IN CASH FLOW FOR DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES
|
|
-2
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
-15,110
|
|
11,451
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange fluctuation
|
|
-158
|
|
-85
|
CASH FLOW AT OPENING
|
|
30,453
|
|
15,185
|
CASH FLOW AT CLOSING
|
|
15,185
|
|
25,578
Important notice
This press release may contain information of a provisional nature.
This information represents either trends or targets at the date of the
press release's publication and may not be considered as results
forecasts or as any other type of performance indicators. This
information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which are
difficult to foresee and are usually beyond the Company's control, which
may imply that expected results and developments differ significantly
from announced trends and targets. These risks notably include those
described in the Companys Registration Document, which is available on
its website (www.groupe-seche.com).
This information therefore does not reflect the Company's future
performance, which may differ considerably, and no guarantee can be
given as to the achievement of these forward-looking figures. The
Company makes no commitment on the updating of this information. More
detailed information on the Company can be obtained on its website (www.groupe-seche.com),
in the Regulated Information section. This press release does not
constitute an offer of shares or a solicitation in view of an offer of
shares in any country, including the United States. Distribution of this
press release may be subject to the laws and regulations in force in
France or other countries. Persons in possession of this press release
must be aware of these restrictions and observe them.
1
See Press Release from January 19, 2017
2
See Press Releases of March 29 and April 3, 2017
3
Contributed revenue: revenue published net 1/ of IFRIC 12 revenue
(investments made on disposed assets and booked as revenue pursuant to
IFRIC 12) and 2/ benefits and compensation paid to Sénerval, net of
variable cost savings, to cover costs incurred to maintain continuity of
Services to Local Authorities during the asbestos removal work on the
incinerator.
4
LEN: Laval Energies Nouvelles, the
company that has the concession contract on the heating network for the
city of Laval
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170905005724/en/