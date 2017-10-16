Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Key Figures on 9-Month Business Development in 2017

Regulatory News:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Paris:DIM), a leading supplier for the
biopharmaceutical industry, today pre-announced results for the first
nine months 2017. Based on preliminary figures sales revenue grew by
3.3% in constant currencies to approximately 806 million (reported:
+2.7%), while its underlying EBITDA1 margin reached 26.8% (9M
2016: 27.3%).
Business performance in the first nine months was influenced by some
concurrent, temporary effects: demand was relatively soft in some
regions, partly as a result of customer inventory destocking. Moreover,
no deliveries were possible from the companys facility in Puerto Rico
immediately after Hurricane Maria, although production has now been
resumed. In addition, ongoing restrictions in a partners capacity to
supply cell culture has affected the business longer than expected.
Management assumes that these factors will also influence business
development for the full-year of 2017. Therefore, Sartorius Stedim
Biotech now expects that sales revenue in constant currencies will
increase by approximately 4% (previous guidance: approx. 8% to 12%). The
underlying EBITDA1 margin in constant currencies is now
projected to reach approx. the prior-year level of 27.5% (previous
guidance: approx. +0.5 percentage points vs. FY 2016).
Sartorius Stedim Biotech confirms its mid-term targets.
Further information will be published on October 25, 2017.
1 Underlying EBITDA = earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, and adjusted for extraordinary items
