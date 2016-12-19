+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
12.06.2017
Scott Fabro to Join Evolva as Chief Commercial Officer

Evolva (SIX: EVE) announces that Scott Fabro will join Evolva early July and shortly thereafter take over as Chief Commercial Officer, succeeding Luc Gruner.

Scott has broad executive experience in various marketing functions in the food industry including ACH Foods, Kerry and Cargill. Most recently he has been Vice-President of ingredient sales at Sweet Harvest Foods. Scott brings extensive knowledge and 27 years of experience in the area of value-added ingredients.

Scotts career highlights include leading ACH (Humko Specialty Powders) where he commercialised NutriSperse® nutritional beverage bases and a unique vitamin E. At Kerry he successfully led the Aromont® culinary, nutritional lipids and specialty powders businesses. While at Cargill he led the commercial strategy for Omega- 3, Beta-glucans, Truvia® ingredient stevia, ViaTech® stevia and led the commercial strategy on EverSweet with Evolva.

"Developing market demand for new ingredients is what drives me. It is the delivering of a better solution, addressing a problem and then seeing it come together is what is so exciting. I am pleased at the opportunity to join Evolva, a firm committed to providing beneficial ingredients to help people, Scott Fabro said.

Luc Gruner is expected to remain fully engaged in Evolvas sales and marketing team for some years after the transition, which is scheduled to be completed by September 2017. After this period Luc (born 1952) is expecting to retire.

Scott Fabro (born 1964) has a Bachelors degree in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

- ends -

About Evolva

Evolva solves the supply chain issues of nature through a 21st century mix of biotechnology and brewing. We develop, make and sell natural ingredients that provide significant benefits to people in daily life, but whose supply chain issues have limited their use until now. Our flagship ingredients are stevia, nootkatone and resveratrol, but we work on many more, both on our own behalf and with others. To make our world sustainable requires nature and technology to work together as one, and our aim is to play a (small) part in achieving this transformation. We operate internationally. For more information see www.evolva.com. Questions about our approach? Have a look at our video.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

