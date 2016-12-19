Scott Fabro to Join Evolva as Chief Commercial Officer

Evolva (SIX: EVE) announces that Scott Fabro will join Evolva
early July and shortly thereafter take over as Chief Commercial Officer,
succeeding Luc Gruner.
Scott has broad executive experience in various marketing functions in
the food industry including ACH Foods, Kerry and Cargill. Most recently
he has been Vice-President of ingredient sales at Sweet Harvest Foods.
Scott brings extensive knowledge and 27 years of experience in the area
of value-added ingredients.
Scotts career highlights include leading ACH (Humko Specialty Powders)
where he commercialised NutriSperse® nutritional beverage bases and a
unique vitamin E. At Kerry he successfully led the Aromont® culinary,
nutritional lipids and specialty powders businesses. While at Cargill he
led the commercial strategy for Omega- 3, Beta-glucans, Truvia®
ingredient stevia, ViaTech® stevia and led the commercial strategy on
EverSweet with Evolva.
"Developing market demand for new ingredients is what drives me. It is
the delivering of a better solution, addressing a problem and then
seeing it come together is what is so exciting. I am pleased at the
opportunity to join Evolva, a firm committed to providing beneficial
ingredients to help people, Scott Fabro said.
Luc Gruner is expected to remain fully engaged in Evolvas sales and
marketing team for some years after the transition, which is scheduled
to be completed by September 2017. After this period Luc (born 1952) is
expecting to retire.
Scott Fabro (born 1964) has a Bachelors degree in Marketing from the
University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
- ends -
About Evolva
Evolva solves the supply chain issues of nature through a 21st
century mix of biotechnology and brewing. We develop, make and sell
natural ingredients that provide significant benefits to people in daily
life, but whose supply chain issues have limited their use until
now. Our flagship ingredients are stevia, nootkatone and resveratrol,
but we work on many more, both on our own behalf and with others. To
make our world sustainable requires nature and technology to work
together as one, and our aim is to play a (small) part in achieving this
transformation. We operate internationally. For more information see www.evolva.com.
Questions about our approach? Have a look at our video.
