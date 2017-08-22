Sensorion Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation Granted to SENS-401 for Treatment of Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity in Pediatric Patients

Regulatory News:
Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN), a biotech company
pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases, today announced that
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug
designation to SENS-401, a therapy in development for the treatment of
hearing disorders, for the prevention of Platinum-Induced Ototoxicity in
pediatric patients. Platinum-based chemotherapies, in particular
cisplatin, are commonly used to treat cancer, but induce severe hearing
loss in 50-60% of treated patients. There is currently no approved
pharmaceutical treatment available for this pathology.
Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion, commented:
"The FDAs decision
to grant Orphan Drug Designation to SENS-401 is another important
milestone for our company, as we continue to advance our clinical and
regulatory strategy.
Hearing loss in pediatric oncology patients
is one of the most frequent and side effects of Cisplatin treatment, and
may disable them for the rest of their lives.
Based on its unique
profile and the data generated to date, we believe SENS-401 has the
potential to be a safe and effective treatment for this serious medical
condition where a significant unmet need exists.
As such, we look
forward to working with the FDA and EMA to set up an IND and design a
Phase 2 clinical trial in order to evaluate SENS-401 in this indication.
Under the U.S. Orphan Drug Act, FDA's Office of Orphan Products
Development grants Orphan Drug Designation to investigational drugs and
biologics that are intended for the treatment of rare diseases that
affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Orphan Drug status provides
incentives for companies to develop products for rare diseases,
including tax credits related to clinical trial expenses, an exemption
from the FDA user fee, FDA assistance in clinical trial design, and
potential market exclusivity for seven years following approval.
SENS-401 is currently also in development for the treatment of Sudden
Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL). Sensorion expects to initiate a
Phase 2 clinical trial in this indication in the US and Europe in the
first half of 2018. SENS-401 previously received Orphan Drug Designation
in Europe in SSNHL.
About SENS-401
SENS-401, R-azasetron besylate, is a drug candidate that aims to protect
and preserve inner ear tissue when lesions can cause progressive or
sequelar hearing impairments. SENS-401 is one of the two enantiomer
forms of SENS-218, azasetron, a racemic molecule belonging to the family
of setrons marketed in Asia under the name Serotone. Enantiomers are
molecules that have an identical chemical structure but a different
configuration in space, i.e. they are mirror images of each other, like
a persons left and right hands. The pharmacological and pharmacokinetic
tests completed to date have shown a superior drug candidate profile for
SENS-401 compared with the other enantiomer or the racemic form.
SENS-401 is a small molecule that can be taken orally or via an
injection and has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for the
treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss.
About Sensorion
Sensorion is a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner
ear diseases, such as severe vertigo, tinnitus, or hearing loss. Two
products are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in
phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and
SENS-401, which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded
by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is
utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology
platform to develop first-in-class, easy-to-administer, notably orally
active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms
of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus.
Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial
support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert
Initiative.
Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since
April 2015.
www.sensorion-pharma.com
Name: SENSORION
ISIN code: FR0012596468
Ticker: ALSEN
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward-looking statements
are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable.
However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements
will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks,
including the risks set forth in the Document de référence
registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers
(AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on July 28, 2016 under
n°R.16-069 and to the development of economic conditions, financial
markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking
statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not
yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by
Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause
actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of
Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking
statements.
This press release and the information that it contains do not
constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The
communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute
a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press
release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply
therewith.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170821005892/en/