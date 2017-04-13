Senvion Presents Its Largest 2 MW Turbine Series for India

Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, is launching
four new products in the market at Windergy India. The turbines in the
two-megawatt class with the series name Senvion 2.XM come from a
suitable acquisition made in summer 2016, and are available for sale in
India with immediate effect and with installation in later 2017. The
Senvion 2.XM modular platform is well adapted to Indian market and its
climate conditions achieving constant yield at high temperatures up to
+50 C. The modular concept of Senvion turbines enables to deliver cost
competitive, robust and reliable product variants with four rotor sizes
and specific towers with hub heights from 90 meters up to 120 meters.
Senvion's four product variants include 2.4M110, 2.4M114 and 2.3M120, as
well as the 2.3M124 with a rotor diameters from 110 to 124 meters and
power ratings from 2.3 to 2.4 megawatts (MW) with the ability to deliver
additional power solutions for specific sites. With this high
modularity, Senvion can therefore propose to customers the most
optimized wind plant solutions adapted to the wind conditions from very
low wind to medium wind speeds delivering lowest LCoE (Levelized Cost of
Energy). The full converter system and the advanced control technologies
fulfill the current local regulatory and grid requirements.
Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, says: "Senvion has arrived in India -
within a few short months after its market entrance was announced. With
the launch of four products that have been optimized with Senvion
technology, we can immediately offer our customers the right solutions
for their wind power project in India. Further successful solutions and
innovations will follow as the market demands in future."
Amit Kansal, Managing Director of Senvion India, adds: "The Indian Wind
Power market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. The
transparent auction system set-up by the government is a welcome move in
growing the demand for wind power from non-windy states. Senvion, with
its global experience in high quality technology and participation in
global auction markets, is ready to work with customers in India. With
the new 2.XM products, Senvion meets the certification and the statutory
rules and will Make-in-India to deliver high quality wind power solution
and right LCoE. With our highly qualified team of sales, production and
service experts, we are looking forward to delivering our customers
optimum power in the future."
Senvion will present the above-mentioned products at Windergy in New
Delhi from April 25 to 28 for the first time. Start of production is
planned within 2017.
Senvion at Windergy India: visit us at Hall2 and booth 102A.
About Senvion: Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and
offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind
turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW
and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company
offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey,
service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as
foundation planning and construction. The systems are designed at the
Senvion TechCenter in Osterrönfeld and manufactured at its German plants
in Husum (North Friesland), Trampe (Brandenburg) and Bremerhaven, as
well as Portugal. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the
company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and
installation of more than 6,600 wind turbines around the world. The
company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and
represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in
European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK,
Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global
level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India and Canada. Senvion
S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
|
Language:
|
|
English
|
|
Company:
|
|
Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg
|
|
Phone:
|
|
+352 26 00 5305
|
|
Fax:
|
|
+352 26 00 5301
|
|
E-mail:
|
|
press@senvion.com
|
|
Internet:
|
|
www.senvion.com
|
|
ISIN:
|
|
LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
|
|
WKN:
|
|
A2AFKW
|
|
Listed:
|
|
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial
Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg
|
