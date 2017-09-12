12.09.2017 19:12
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Sercomm Selects Sequans Monarch LTE Platform for IoT Tracker

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment and devices, is using its Monarch LTE Cat M1 Platform for a new IoT tracker that integrates LTE and GPS technologies in a highly compact design. The Sercomm tracker, named SavTrack®, will be on display at Mobile World Congress Americas, San Francisco, September 12-14, in Sequans booth in the north hall, N.501.

Sercomm SavTrack® is a compact, GPS-equipped personal tracker that can be placed easily in a bag or a pocket. Featuring LTE Cat M1 connectivity by Sequans, SavTrack® efficiently monitors the movements and locations of people, pets, vehicles, and objects 24/7. More than just tracking, SavTrack also provides enhanced human safety protection by providing an SOS button for emergencies. When the SOS button is pushed, the tracker instantly reports the users location so that necessary action can be taken immediately. SavTrack delivers excellent price/performance and is an ideal solution for applications including health monitoring, youth/senior safety, transportation, and pet tracking.

"Sercomms SavTrack tracker includes all of the key capabilities of a truly excellent LTE for IoT tracking device in a sleek form factor, said Danny Kedar, head of Sequans IoT business unit. "Sercomm is answering the very high demand for IoT trackers from numerous vertical markets and we are pleased to see our Monarch technology inside SavTrack.

"As a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment, Sercomm has devoted significant R&D resources to developing innovative solutions for enhanced telecommunication services. We chose Sequans Monarch LTE Cat M1 Platform as the basis of SavTrack because Monarch is a highly-optimized LTE-M chip, said Ben Lin, CTO of Sercomm. "Monarch provides advanced features, including low power consumption and dynamic RF programming that enables a single hardware design to operate worldwide. We are very pleased to introduce our new SavTrack based on Monarch.

Sercomms SavTrack® LTE tracker is based on Sequans Monarch LTE platform, the worlds first and most highly-optimized LTE-M (Cat M1) chip for IoT devices. Monarch integrates baseband, RF, power management and RAM in a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm chip and is purpose-built for narrowband IoT applications, including trackers, sensors, and wearables. Its advanced features include ultra low power consumption in active and sleep/idle modes, and unique RF filtering technology that enables, within a single hardware design and at no added cost, a true single, worldwide SKU with multi-band support for universal and flexible IoT implementation.

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets of North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, and its customer base includes the world's top ODMs, telecommunication vendors and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) News
RSS Feed
Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.05.2017Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.04.2017Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) BuyThe Benchmark Company
16.04.2015Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
22.05.2017Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.04.2017Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) BuyThe Benchmark Company
16.04.2015Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) BuyNeedham & Company, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | MORGEN Abend live
SOCIETE GENERALE: Chance auf 29,9 Prozent Seitwärtsrendite mit BASF bis Jahresende
HSBC: Branche der Woche: Halbleitergeschäfte  Infineon im Mittelpunkt
Höherer Risikoappetit kommt nicht bei Rohstoffen an
UBS: ThyssenKrupp: Mit dem Aufzugsgeschäft nach oben
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
Der Unterschied zwischen VaR und CVaR?
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bundesrichter verurteilen den Gebührenwucher bei Banken
So soll WLAN endlich auch in entlegene Ecken gelangen
Die Österreicher treiben den Zinswahnsinn auf die Spitze
Wie elektrisch ist die Internationale Automobilausstellung?
Österreich treibt den Zinswahnsinn in Europa auf die Spitze

News von

Warum Anleger jetzt auf deutsche Aktien setzen sollten - Vier Top-Papiere
DAX: Starker Start lässt hoffen
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Evotec-Aktie auf 16-Jahres-Hoch: Warum das noch nicht alles ist, wie Anleger dabei sind
EZB erhöht Tempo ihrer Anleihenkäufe

News von

Eine Investition in eine Immobilie kann euer finanzieller Tod sein, sagt ein VWL-Professor
iOS 11 kommt mit einer kleinen, praktischen Veränderung, von der man wissen sollte
Der Infineon-Chef erklärt, warum Kauf-Prämien für E-Autos absolut sinnlos sind
Neues Milliardengeschäft: Kryptowährungen haben eine völlig neue Industrie geschaffen
Facebook gibt eine Milliarde Dollar in einer völlig untypischen Branche aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich über 12.500 Punkten -- Dow Jones im Plus -- Eigentümer Porsche und Piech gegen Volkswagens Verkaufspläne -- BMW will Tesla Paroli bieten -- Air Berlin, VW, Teva, Apple im Fokus

EVOTEC-Aktie steigt auf 16-Jahreshoch. Fraport-Aktien fallen - Solide Verkehrszahlen waren erwartet worden. Widerstand gegen mögliche thyssenkrupp-Stahlfusion. Zur IAA setzen Anleger auf Automobilzulieferer. Elon Musks Firmenimperium: Warum SpaceX und Tesla sich wunderbar ergänzen. Bankenwerte setzen Erholung fort.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 36: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Türkei hat am Wochenende einen Hinweis veröffentlicht, in dem Türken vor "rassistischen und ausländerfeindlichen Aggressionen" in Deutschland gewarnt werden. Wie sollte Berlin darauf reagieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:01 Uhr
DAX schließt deutlich über 12.500 Punkten -- Dow Jones im Plus -- Eigentümer Porsche und Piech gegen Volkswagens Verkaufspläne -- BMW will Tesla Paroli bieten -- Air Berlin, VW, Teva, Apple im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:00 Uhr
Die Charakteristika der wichtigsten Produkttypen
Ausland
19:21 Uhr
Apple-Keynote im Live-Ticker - Präsentiert Tim Cook jetzt das iPhone X?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
EVOTEC AG566480
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
CommerzbankCBK100
Nordex AGA0D655
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212