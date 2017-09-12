Sercomm Selects Sequans Monarch LTE Platform for IoT Tracker

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Sercomm (TWSE:
5388), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment
and devices, is using its Monarch LTE Cat M1 Platform for a new IoT
tracker that integrates LTE and GPS technologies in a highly compact
design. The Sercomm tracker, named SavTrack®, will be on
display at Mobile World Congress Americas, San Francisco, September
12-14, in Sequans booth in the north hall, N.501.
Sercomm SavTrack® is a compact, GPS-equipped personal tracker
that can be placed easily in a bag or a pocket. Featuring LTE Cat M1
connectivity by Sequans, SavTrack® efficiently monitors the
movements and locations of people, pets, vehicles, and objects 24/7.
More than just tracking, SavTrack also provides enhanced human safety
protection by providing an SOS button for emergencies. When the SOS
button is pushed, the tracker instantly reports the users location so
that necessary action can be taken immediately. SavTrack delivers
excellent price/performance and is an ideal solution for applications
including health monitoring, youth/senior safety, transportation, and
pet tracking.
"Sercomms SavTrack tracker includes all of the key capabilities of a
truly excellent LTE for IoT tracking device in a sleek form factor,
said Danny Kedar, head of Sequans IoT business unit. "Sercomm is
answering the very high demand for IoT trackers from numerous vertical
markets and we are pleased to see our Monarch technology inside
SavTrack.
"As a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment,
Sercomm has devoted significant R&D resources to developing innovative
solutions for enhanced telecommunication services. We chose Sequans
Monarch LTE Cat M1 Platform as the basis of SavTrack because Monarch is
a highly-optimized LTE-M chip, said Ben Lin, CTO of Sercomm. "Monarch
provides advanced features, including low power consumption and dynamic
RF programming that enables a single hardware design to operate
worldwide. We are very pleased to introduce our new SavTrack based on
Monarch.
Sercomms SavTrack® LTE tracker is based on Sequans Monarch
LTE platform, the worlds first and most highly-optimized LTE-M (Cat M1)
chip for IoT devices. Monarch integrates baseband, RF, power management
and RAM in a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm chip and is purpose-built for
narrowband IoT applications, including trackers, sensors, and wearables.
Its advanced features include ultra low power consumption in active and
sleep/idle modes, and unique RF filtering technology that enables,
within a single hardware design and at no added cost, a true single,
worldwide SKU with multi-band support for universal and flexible IoT
implementation.
About Sercomm Corporation
Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of
telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on
developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable.
Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network
covers markets of North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, and
its customer base includes the world's top ODMs, telecommunication
vendors and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of
single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things
(IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003,
Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology
and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the
world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE,
optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router
devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other
connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with
additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong
Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans
online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans
