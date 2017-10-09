SES announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, SES Government
Solutions (SES GS), has won several key contracts to provide critically
important managed network services leveraging SESs unique high
throughput, low latency Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) O3b satellite network
capabilities. By the end of 2017, SES GS will be delivering nearly 4
Gigabits per second of managed O3b services supporting 13 sites globally
to customers ranging from the Department of Defense (DoD) to the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171008005076/en/
SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government (Photo: Business Wire)
The U.S. Government (USG) has already deployed and integrated
MEO-enabled solutions to multiple locations worldwide. These locations
utilize the distinctive and unique performance parameters offered by the
O3b-enabled solution.
USG customers have leveraged SESs MEO capabilities to satisfy
requirements that vary from niche services, such as large file transfer
or backhaul of "big data, to providing backbone services to support an
entire enterprise. The low latency features of SESs MEO-enabled network
are also important as they enable the USG to take advantage of
cloud-based applications.
Demand for MEO services for defense and security applications is on the
rise, with a recent Department of Defense Request for Information (RFI)
further demonstrating the USG need for expanded low latency
capabilities. SES's innovative approach to provide resilient commercial
satellite capacity has the potential to dramatically improve the ability
of the USG to satisfy challenging communications and data-centric
applications.
"2017 has been an exceptional year for SES GS, supporting U.S.
Government customers with ground-breaking satellite communication
services, said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES Government
Solutions. "As we look at the emerging U.S. Government requirements for
a more resilient National Security architecture, the combination of both
SESs MEO and GEO solutions are clear differentiators. Our USG customers
are looking for secure and scalable global connectivity, which our MEO
and GEO fleet provides. We are proud of our position as a trusted
industry partner and look forward to contributing to future efforts as
the SES MEO fleet continues to expand, with additional O3b satellites
scheduled for launch in 2018 and 2019, followed by the O3b mPOWER system
a few years later.
Follow us on:
Social
Media
Blog
Media
Gallery
White
Papers
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a
differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than
50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth
Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key
business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides
satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet
service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and
institutions. SESs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading
media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital
video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and
Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available
at: www.ses.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171008005076/en/