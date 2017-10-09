09.10.2017 08:50
SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government

SES announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, SES Government Solutions (SES GS), has won several key contracts to provide critically important managed network services leveraging SESs unique high throughput, low latency Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) O3b satellite network capabilities. By the end of 2017, SES GS will be delivering nearly 4 Gigabits per second of managed O3b services supporting 13 sites globally to customers ranging from the Department of Defense (DoD) to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

SES GS to Provide More MEO-enabled SATCOM Solutions for U.S. Government (Photo: Business Wire)

The U.S. Government (USG) has already deployed and integrated MEO-enabled solutions to multiple locations worldwide. These locations utilize the distinctive and unique performance parameters offered by the O3b-enabled solution.

USG customers have leveraged SESs MEO capabilities to satisfy requirements that vary from niche services, such as large file transfer or backhaul of "big data, to providing backbone services to support an entire enterprise. The low latency features of SESs MEO-enabled network are also important as they enable the USG to take advantage of cloud-based applications.

Demand for MEO services for defense and security applications is on the rise, with a recent Department of Defense Request for Information (RFI) further demonstrating the USG need for expanded low latency capabilities. SES's innovative approach to provide resilient commercial satellite capacity has the potential to dramatically improve the ability of the USG to satisfy challenging communications and data-centric applications.

"2017 has been an exceptional year for SES GS, supporting U.S. Government customers with ground-breaking satellite communication services, said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES Government Solutions. "As we look at the emerging U.S. Government requirements for a more resilient National Security architecture, the combination of both SESs MEO and GEO solutions are clear differentiators. Our USG customers are looking for secure and scalable global connectivity, which our MEO and GEO fleet provides. We are proud of our position as a trusted industry partner and look forward to contributing to future efforts as the SES MEO fleet continues to expand, with additional O3b satellites scheduled for launch in 2018 and 2019, followed by the O3b mPOWER system a few years later.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

12.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2012SES Global buyING
06.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19.09.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
16.07.2012SES Global neutralBanc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
12.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2012SES Global buyING
06.11.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19.09.2012SES Global buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
16.07.2012SES Global overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
16.07.2012SES Global neutralBanc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
23.02.2007SES Global haltenNational-Bank AG
18.02.2005SES Global: In-LineGoldman Sachs

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SES Global S.A. (Bearer FDRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

