SES Networks and CETel Provide End-to-end Connectivity for Telco in Africa

A major European telecom operator will bring connectivity to new areas
across North and West Africa and enable contingency services during
fibre outages using a satellite-based solution. The network is
implemented by CETel, a German provider of global end-to-end
communications solutions, in partnership with SES Networks, who will
deliver C-band capacity on SESs NSS-7 satellite.
The new highly-reliable and resilient network consists of several sites
located in African countries, which are connected to the customers
European backbone infrastructure via CETels teleport and managed
Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Network.
"CETel and SES Networks have been partnering on various projects in the
EMEA region for over a decade, providing services in both Ku- and
C-band, said Simon Gatty Saunt, Head of EMEA Fixed Data Sales at SES
Networks. "We are very happy to be working again with CETel on the
delivery of this full end-to-end service for a European telco in Africa,
bringing more highly-reliable satellite-based connectivity to the
region.
Guido Neumann, Managing Director of CETel said, "This is yet another
example of a successful collaboration between SES Networks and CETel in
the delivery of managed end-to-end communications solutions. The network
has been specifically designed to meet our customers sophisticated
connectivity needs. This level of flexibility and reliability of service
can only be achieved by using versatile satellite technology, and SES
Networks is an undisputed leader in this field.
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a
differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than
50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth
Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key
business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides
satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet
service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and
institutions. SESs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading
media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital
video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and
Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available
at: www.ses.com
About CETel
CETel is an independent German provider of global satellite, fiber and
wireless enabled communications solutions. CETel offers fixed and mobile
satellite services to various vertical markets. Customers take advantage
of fully managed services designed to individual requirements, operated
from CETels own Teleport near Cologne, Germany. Strategic partnerships
with leading satellite operators and equipment manufacturers allow for
tailored solutions in a timely and cost-efficient manner. As a private
and independent company, CETel is able to select technologies
independently, without the limitation to one or few suppliers.
