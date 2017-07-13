SES has selected Arianespace for its fifth launch of four O3b satellites
joining its O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) fleet. The mission on a Soyuz
rocket will be conducted from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French
Guiana, in 2019. The 12 satellites of the existing O3b fleet were
orbited by Arianespace in 2013 and 2014; the next four satellites (13th
to 16th) will be launched by Arianespace next year. The O3b fleet
delivers low-latency data services provided by SES Networks, a business
unit of SES.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170912005832/en/
SES Selects Arianespace and Soyuz for its Fifth MEO Launch (Photo: Business Wire)
The 20 O3b satellites that SES Networks positions and operates in MEO,
nearly 8,000 kilometres above the Earth, form the first strong building
block of a unique high-power, high-throughput fleet. They are built by
Thales Alenia Space, have a mass of approximately 700 kilogram at
lift-off and provide each a capacity of more than 10 Gigabits per second.
In addition, SES has announced, on 11 September 2017, the launch of a
new super-powered terabit constellation and connectivity network system,
O3b mPOWER, which will add another seven next generation Boeing
satellites and comprehensive global ground system starting in 2021 and
bringing the total number of O3b satellites by then to 27. SESs MEO
system will be fully integrated into its large fleet in Geostationary
Earth Orbit (GEO).
"We are pleased that we can rely on proven partners to develop our O3b
fleet, said Steve Collar, CEO of SES Networks. "As the only MEO
constellation in the world, the O3b fleet is a cornerstone of our
strategy to serve fast-growing data markets with high-performance,
fibre-equivalent connectivity virtually anywhere. Our commitment to
Arianespace also underscores that SES continues to play a major role for
the European space industry.
Stéphane Israël, Arianespace's Chief Executive Officer, said: "I would
like to thank SES for having chosen Arianespace a fifth time for the
deployment of its broadband telecommunications network. Entrusting
Arianespace with the launch of four additional O3b satellites is a true
recognition of the reliability and the excellence of our launch service
solutions. With this contract, we are proud to contribute to the
extension of the O3b constellation, thus taking a step further in
advancing world broadband connectivity with satellites and reducing the
digital divide. More than ever, Arianespace is living up to its motto of using
space for a better life on Earth.
SES Networks, a provider of global managed data services, is a new SES
business unit comprised of the former O3b Networks and SES data
business. With the only network solutions powered by the O3b fleet of
MEO satellites, together with the reach of more than 50 GEO satellites,
SES Networks enables high-performance communications for fixed data,
mobility and government customers virtually anywhere.
Follow us on:
Social
Media
Blog
Media
Gallery
White
Papers
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a
differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than
50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth
Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key
business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides
satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet
service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and
institutions. SESs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading
media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital
video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and
Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available
at: www.ses.com
About Arianespace
Arianespace uses space to make life better on Earth by providing launch
services for all types of satellites into all orbits. It has orbited
more than 550 satellites since 1980, using its family of three
launchers, Ariane, Soyuz and Vega, from launch sites in French Guiana
(South America) and Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Arianespace is headquartered
in Evry, near Paris, and has a technical facility at the Guiana Space
Center, Europes Spaceport in French Guiana, plus local offices in
Washington, D.C., Tokyo and Singapore. Arianespace is a subsidiary of
ArianeGroup, which holds 74% of its share capital, with the balance held
by 17 other shareholders from the European launcher industry.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170912005832/en/