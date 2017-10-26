Silver Spring Networks Recognized as a Visionary Two Years Running in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE: SSNI) today announced that it has
been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary for the second
consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for M2M Services,
Worldwide.1
Gartner evaluated 21 companies based on their completeness of vision
and ability to execute in the global market of Managed M2M Services.
The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide defines
the Managed M2M Services as "enabling connectivity, compute and decision
services that are necessary for connected solutions. This is often
categorized as the Internet of Things (IoT), digital businesses and
operational technology systems in industrial environments.
"Customers deserve a solution built for the future, that delivers
benefits over time, and that allows them to deploy the innovative new
services that are defining The Internet of Important Things around the
world, said Mike Bell, President and CEO, Silver Spring Networks. "We
are honored to once again be positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant.
We believe this recognition validates the benefits of a proven, open
standards-based, secure, reliable and scalable platform for smart
utility, smart city and broader industrial IoT services.
With more than 26.7 million enabled devices delivered on five
continents, Silver Spring has technology deployed in Auckland, Bristol,
Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, Glasgow, Kolkata, Melbourne, Mexico City,
Miami, New York City, Paris, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and
Washington, D.C.
To access a full copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M
Services, Worldwide visit www.ssni.com/MQ.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in
its research publications, and does not advise technology users to
select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartners
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
Join Silver Spring Networks Conversation
-
Read more on the Silver Spring Connect blog at
www.ssni.com/blog
-
Follow @SilverSpringNet on Twitter
-
Like Silver Spring Networks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/silverspringnetworks
-
Learn more about the Wi-Sun Alliance and the value of open
standards-based IoT networking at www.wi-sun.org
About Silver Spring Networks
Silver Spring Networks enables the Internet of Important Things by
reliably and securely connecting things that matter. Cities, utilities,
and companies on five continents use the companys cost-effective,
high-performance IoT network and data platform to operate more
efficiently, get greener, and enable innovative services that can
improve the lives of millions of people. With more than 26.7 million
devices delivered, Silver Spring provides a proven standards-based
platform safeguarded with military grade security. Silver Spring
Networks customers include Baltimore Gas & Electric, CitiPower &
Powercor, ComEd, Consolidated Edison, CPS Energy, Florida Power & Light,
Pacific Gas & Electric, Pepco Holdings, and Singapore Power. Silver
Spring has also deployed networks in Smart Cities including
Copenhagen, Glasgow, Paris, Providence, and Stockholm. To learn more,
visit www.ssni.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Silver
Spring Networks expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies,
including, but not limited to statements regarding the performance and
benefits of Silver Springs technology. Statements including words such
as "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect or "future and
statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as
assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect,
could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties
include those described in Silver Spring Networks documents filed with
or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All
forward-looking statements in this press release are based on
information available to Silver Spring Networks as of the date hereof.
Silver Spring Networks assumes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements.
1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services,
Worldwide by Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Aapo Markkanen, Godfrey
Chua, October 23, 2017
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005319/en/