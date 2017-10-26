26.10.2017 14:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Silver Spring Networks Recognized as a Visionary Two Years Running in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE: SSNI) today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for M2M Services, Worldwide.1

Gartner evaluated 21 companies based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute in the global market of Managed M2M Services. The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide defines the Managed M2M Services as "enabling connectivity, compute and decision services that are necessary for connected solutions. This is often categorized as the Internet of Things (IoT), digital businesses and operational technology systems in industrial environments.

"Customers deserve a solution built for the future, that delivers benefits over time, and that allows them to deploy the innovative new services that are defining The Internet of Important Things around the world, said Mike Bell, President and CEO, Silver Spring Networks. "We are honored to once again be positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant. We believe this recognition validates the benefits of a proven, open standards-based, secure, reliable and scalable platform for smart utility, smart city and broader industrial IoT services.

With more than 26.7 million enabled devices delivered on five continents, Silver Spring has technology deployed in Auckland, Bristol, Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, Glasgow, Kolkata, Melbourne, Mexico City, Miami, New York City, Paris, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Washington, D.C.

To access a full copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide visit www.ssni.com/MQ.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartners research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Join Silver Spring Networks Conversation

  • Read more on the Silver Spring Connect blog at
    www.ssni.com/blog
  • Follow @SilverSpringNet on Twitter
  • Like Silver Spring Networks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/silverspringnetworks
  • Learn more about the Wi-Sun Alliance and the value of open standards-based IoT networking at www.wi-sun.org

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks enables the Internet of Important Things by reliably and securely connecting things that matter. Cities, utilities, and companies on five continents use the companys cost-effective, high-performance IoT network and data platform to operate more efficiently, get greener, and enable innovative services that can improve the lives of millions of people. With more than 26.7 million devices delivered, Silver Spring provides a proven standards-based platform safeguarded with military grade security. Silver Spring Networks customers include Baltimore Gas & Electric, CitiPower & Powercor, ComEd, Consolidated Edison, CPS Energy, Florida Power & Light, Pacific Gas & Electric, Pepco Holdings, and Singapore Power. Silver Spring has also deployed networks in Smart Cities including Copenhagen, Glasgow, Paris, Providence, and Stockholm. To learn more, visit www.ssni.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Silver Spring Networks expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to statements regarding the performance and benefits of Silver Springs technology. Statements including words such as "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect or "future and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Silver Spring Networks documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Silver Spring Networks as of the date hereof. Silver Spring Networks assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide by Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Aapo Markkanen, Godfrey Chua, October 23, 2017

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Silver Spring Networks Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Silver Spring Networks News
RSS Feed
Silver Spring Networks zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Silver Spring Networks Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2017Silver Spring Networks HoldWilliams Capital
10.05.2017Silver Spring Networks Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
25.04.2017Silver Spring Networks HoldThe Benchmark Company
13.03.2017Silver Spring Networks HoldWilliams Capital
28.11.2016Silver Spring Networks BuyWilliams Capital
28.11.2016Silver Spring Networks BuyWilliams Capital
08.11.2016Silver Spring Networks OutperformFBR & Co.
28.09.2016Silver Spring Networks BuyWunderlich
03.12.2015Silver Spring Networks BuyWunderlich
11.09.2015Silver Spring Networks OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
09.08.2017Silver Spring Networks HoldWilliams Capital
10.05.2017Silver Spring Networks Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
25.04.2017Silver Spring Networks HoldThe Benchmark Company
13.03.2017Silver Spring Networks HoldWilliams Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Silver Spring Networks Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Silver Spring Networks News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Silver Spring Networks News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Abwärtstrend bleibt trotz Erholung intakt
EZB-Sitzung im Fokus: Goldpreis im Schlepptau der US-Anleiherendite
Vontobel: SAP mit Umsatzplus und erhöhter Jahresprognose zum 3. Quartal
3 Gründe für die besten Dividenden-Aktien
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | EZB-Sitzung: Mario Draghis heikle Mission
Richtig für die Rente sparen.
HSBC: Beiersdorf (Weekly) - Chattechnischer Infekt
DZ BANK  DAX: Ehemaliges Allzeithoch auf dem Prüfstand
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Silver Spring Networks-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Silver Spring Networks Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hin und her macht die Taschen des Anlegers leer
Verklagt mich doch, na los!
Diese Agraraktien versprechen hohe Renditen
Spekulanten wetten vor historischer EZB-Sitzung gegen Deutschland
So funktioniert der zwei-Billionen-Dollar-Staatsfond der Ölriesen

News von

Commerzbank-Aktie bricht nach oben aus: Welche Kurse mittelfristig drin sind
Total-Aktie, BMW und Co.: Die fünf besten Blue Chips fürs Depot
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
SAP-Aktie, Zooplus und Co.: Wo die Insider Aktien kaufen, wo sie verkaufen
Neue Besteuerung ab 2018: Was Fonds-Anleger wissen müssen

News von

Zwei 37-Jährige wurden über Nacht um 700 Millionen Dollar reicher, weil sie die richtige Entscheidung trafen
Einflussreicher Ökonom sagte Bitcoin 1999 vorher - und machte eine erstaunliche Prophezeiung für die Zukunft
Elon Musk steht kurz davor, Tesla auf eine neue Dimension zu heben
Apple-Mitgründer Wozniak erklärt, warum er das iPhone X nicht kaufen wird
Experten schlagen eine Maßnahme vor, durch die sich mehr Deutsche eine Immobilie leisten können

Heute im Fokus

DAX zieht an -- EZB lässt Leitzins unverändert -- Twitter-Aktie schießt hoch -- Deutsche Bank steigert Gewinn -- Beiersdorf hebt Umsatzprognose an -- Bayer bestätigt Prognose

Wirbelstürme zerfleddern Munich Re-Jahresgewinn. MTU-Aktie auf neuem Rekordhoch: MTU schraubt Gewinnziel herauf. Nokia-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Quartalsverlust ausgeweitet. AIXTRON in Gewinnzone. UBS: Bitcoin ist eine "spekulative Blase". Barclays kämpft mit schwierigen Märkten. Neue Partnerschaft für EVOTEC.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
KW 42: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:18 Uhr
DAX zieht an -- EZB lässt Leitzins unverändert -- Twitter-Aktie schießt hoch -- Deutsche Bank steigert Gewinn -- Beiersdorf hebt Umsatzprognose an -- Bayer bestätigt Prognose
Webinare
14:30 Uhr
Zukunftstrends erkennen und davon profitieren - am Beispiel des US-Biotechsektors
Nebenwerte
14:20 Uhr
Zahlungsabwickler Wirecard schraubt Ergebnisprognose weiter hoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Lufthansa AG823212
EVOTEC AG566480
GeelyA0CACX
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866