Silver Spring Networks Recognized as a Visionary Two Years Running in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE: SSNI) today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary for the second consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for M2M Services, Worldwide.1

Gartner evaluated 21 companies based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute in the global market of Managed M2M Services. The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide defines the Managed M2M Services as "enabling connectivity, compute and decision services that are necessary for connected solutions. This is often categorized as the Internet of Things (IoT), digital businesses and operational technology systems in industrial environments.

"Customers deserve a solution built for the future, that delivers benefits over time, and that allows them to deploy the innovative new services that are defining The Internet of Important Things around the world, said Mike Bell, President and CEO, Silver Spring Networks. "We are honored to once again be positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant. We believe this recognition validates the benefits of a proven, open standards-based, secure, reliable and scalable platform for smart utility, smart city and broader industrial IoT services.

With more than 26.7 million enabled devices delivered on five continents, Silver Spring has technology deployed in Auckland, Bristol, Chicago, Copenhagen, Dubai, Glasgow, Kolkata, Melbourne, Mexico City, Miami, New York City, Paris, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Washington, D.C.

To access a full copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide visit www.ssni.com/MQ.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartners research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks enables the Internet of Important Things by reliably and securely connecting things that matter. Cities, utilities, and companies on five continents use the companys cost-effective, high-performance IoT network and data platform to operate more efficiently, get greener, and enable innovative services that can improve the lives of millions of people. With more than 26.7 million devices delivered, Silver Spring provides a proven standards-based platform safeguarded with military grade security. Silver Spring Networks customers include Baltimore Gas & Electric, CitiPower & Powercor, ComEd, Consolidated Edison, CPS Energy, Florida Power & Light, Pacific Gas & Electric, Pepco Holdings, and Singapore Power. Silver Spring has also deployed networks in Smart Cities including Copenhagen, Glasgow, Paris, Providence, and Stockholm. To learn more, visit www.ssni.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Silver Spring Networks expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to statements regarding the performance and benefits of Silver Springs technology. Statements including words such as "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect or "future and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Silver Spring Networks documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Silver Spring Networks as of the date hereof. Silver Spring Networks assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide by Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Aapo Markkanen, Godfrey Chua, October 23, 2017

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005319/en/