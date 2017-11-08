SiteOne Landscape Supply Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (the "Company or "SiteOne) (NYSE: SITE)
announced earnings for its third quarter ended October 1, 2017 ("Third
Quarter 2017).
"We continued to move our company forward during the third quarter
despite unexpected headwinds created by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. We
achieved Organic Daily Sales growth of 7% in both July and August before
moderating to 2% in September when the hurricanes hit. Despite this
short-term negative impact, we achieved double-digit growth in net
sales, adjusted EBITDA and net income while achieving further expansion
of our gross margin during the quarter, said Doug Black, SiteOnes
Chairman and CEO. "We continue to invest in our IT systems, supply
chain, salesforce and our new e-Commerce platform which we believe will
enable us to more consistently gain market share and further expand our
EBITDA margins in the future. Additionally, we added depth to our
product offerings across multiple regions with the acquisitions of South
Coast Supply, Marshall Stone and most recently Harmony Gardens. The
market environment is strong and we remain excited about our opportunity
to further expand our position as the industrys leading distributor
while delivering superior performance and growth.
Third Quarter 2017 Results
Net sales for the third quarter of 2017 increased to $502.4 million, or
13%, compared to $444.5 million for the prior-year period. The market
remains strong and we continued to see growth in the third quarter as
organic daily sales increased 5% compared with the prior-year period.
Acquisitions contributed $34.1 million in sales, or 8%, to total net
sales growth for the quarter.
Gross profit increased to $160.3 million, or 16%, compared to $138.4
million for the prior-year period. Gross margin improved by 80 bps to
31.9% for the third quarter of 2017. Category management initiatives
continued to be a positive driver for the gross margin improvement.
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A) in the third
quarter increased to $128.1 million from $107.7 million in the same
period last year. The increase in SG&A for the quarter was primarily
driven by acquisitions and by our increased investment in IT systems,
salesforce and our new e-Commerce platform. SG&A as a percentage of net
sales increased to 25.5% compared to 24.2% for the third quarter of 2016.
Net income for the third quarter was $16.9 million, compared to net
income of $14.9 million during the same period in the prior year. The
increase in net income for the quarter is attributable to higher net
sales and improved gross margin.
Adjusted EBITDA was $48.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, an
increase of 11% compared to $43.7 million for the prior-year period.
Outlook
For 2017, we have revised our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect the
impact of our increased investments in future growth and the recent
hurricanes. We now expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $155
million to $160 million.
Reconciliation for the forward-looking full-year 2017 Adjusted EBITDA
outlook is not being provided, as the Company does not currently have
sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual
adjustments for such reconciliation.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is the largest and only national
wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has
a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential
and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design,
installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other
outdoor spaces.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to,
statements relating to our 2017 Adjusted EBITDA outlook. Some of the
forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as
"may, "intend, "might, "will, "should, "could, "would, "expect,
"believe, "estimate, "anticipate, "predict, "project, "potential,
or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions. You should be
aware that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties that are beyond our control. Further, any forward-looking
statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we
undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to
reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to
reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or
circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our
business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to
predict all of them. Factors that may cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements include, but are not limited to, the following: cyclicality
in residential and commercial construction markets; general economic and
financial conditions; weather conditions, seasonality and availability
of water to end-users; laws and government regulations applicable to our
business that could negatively impact demand for our products; public
perceptions that our products and services are not environmentally
friendly; competitive industry pressures; product shortages and the loss
of key suppliers; product price fluctuations; inventory management
risks; ability to implement our business strategies and achieve our
growth objectives; acquisition and integration risks; increased
operating costs; and other risks, as described in Item 1A, "Risk
Factors, and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended January 1, 2017.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release includes certain financial information, not prepared in
accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP
financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein
may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other
companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes
for the information contained in the historical financial information of
the Company prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP that is set forth
herein.
We present Adjusted EBITDA in order to evaluate the operating
performance and efficiency of our business. Adjusted EBITDA represents
EBITDA as further adjusted for items permitted under the covenants of
our credit facilities. EBITDA represents our Net income (loss) plus the
sum of Income tax (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and interest
expense, net of interest income. Adjusted EBITDA is also adjusted for
stock-based compensation expense, related party advisory fees, (gain)
loss on sale of assets, other non-cash items and other non-recurring
(income) loss. Adjusted EBITDA does not include pre-acquisition acquired
Adjusted EBITDA of any acquired company. Adjusted EBITDA is not a
measure of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should
not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or
any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an
alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our
liquidity. The use of Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income has
limitations as an analytical tool. Because not all companies use
identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be
comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies,
limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Net debt is defined as
long-term debt (net of issuance costs and discounts) plus capital
leases, net of cash and cash-equivalents on our balance sheet. Leverage
Ratio is defined as Net Debt to the trailing twelve months Adjusted
EBITDA. We define Organic Daily Sales as Organic Sales divided by the
number of Selling Days in the relevant reporting period. We define
Organic Sales as Net sales, including Net sales from newly-opened
greenfield branches, but excluding Net sales from acquired branches
until they have been under our ownership for at least four full fiscal
quarters at the start of the fiscal year. Selling Days are the number of
business days, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, that SiteOne
branches are open during the relevant reporting period.
|
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
October 1, 2017
|
|
|
January 1, 2017
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
24.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
16.3
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$5.1 and $4.3,
respectively
|
|
|
247.3
|
|
|
|
169.0
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
374.6
|
|
|
|
289.6
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
33.1
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
681.8
|
|
|
|
490.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
77.8
|
|
|
|
69.8
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
105.8
|
|
|
|
70.8
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
109.6
|
|
|
|
103.3
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
985.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
742.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
170.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
108.3
|
|
Current portion of capital leases
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
33.7
|
|
|
|
36.7
|
|
Long term debt, current portion
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
37.4
|
|
|
|
33.2
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
253.1
|
|
|
|
185.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
Capital leases, less current portion
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
|
476.5
|
|
|
|
372.5
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
779.3
|
|
|
|
593.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized;
39,787,243
and 39,597,532 shares issued, and 39,766,332 and
39,576,621 shares
outstanding at October 1, 2017 and January
1, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
225.1
|
|
|
|
219.3
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(19.1
|
)
|
|
|
(69.7
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
Total equity
|
|
|
205.7
|
|
|
|
148.8
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
$
|
985.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
742.6
|
|
|
|
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
October 1,
2017
|
|
|
October 2,
2016
|
|
|
October 1,
2017
|
|
|
October 2,
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
502.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
444.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,446.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,286.5
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
342.1
|
|
|
|
306.1
|
|
|
|
982.4
|
|
|
|
882.5
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
160.3
|
|
|
|
138.4
|
|
|
|
463.6
|
|
|
|
404.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
128.1
|
|
|
|
107.7
|
|
|
|
368.4
|
|
|
|
330.3
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
33.8
|
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
77.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
Net income before taxes
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
80.0
|
|
|
|
61.6
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
29.4
|
|
|
|
25.4
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
50.6
|
|
|
|
36.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
Special cash dividend paid to preferred stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112.4
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common shares
|
|
|
$
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
50.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
(85.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3.15
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.23
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3.15
|
)
|
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
39,779,852
|
|
|
|
39,563,895
|
|
|
|
39,713,486
|
|
|
|
27,229,336
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
41,373,375
|
|
|
|
41,009,036
|
|
|
|
41,247,133
|
|
|
|
27,229,336
|
|
|
|
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
October 1, 2017
|
|
|
October 2, 2016
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
50.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
36.2
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided
by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
Amortization of software and intangible assets
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
Amortization of debt related costs
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Loss on sale of equipment
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of
acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
(73.5
|
)
|
|
|
(76.8
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(69.4
|
)
|
|
|
(21.9
|
)
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(19.0
|
)
|
|
|
(12.3
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
54.6
|
|
|
|
38.9
|
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities
|
|
|
$
|
(14.6
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(10.3
|
)
|
|
|
(6.2
|
)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(66.9
|
)
|
|
|
(56.6
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
|
|
|
$
|
(76.9
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(62.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity proceeds from common stock
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Special cash dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(176.0
|
)
|
Other dividends paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13.0
|
)
|
Borrowings under term loan
|
|
|
299.5
|
|
|
|
272.3
|
|
Repayments under term loan
|
|
|
(299.4
|
)
|
|
|
(62.1
|
)
|
Borrowings on asset-based credit facility
|
|
|
319.6
|
|
|
|
322.6
|
|
Repayments on asset-based credit facility
|
|
|
(216.9
|
)
|
|
|
(275.8
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs paid
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|
Payments on capital lease obligations
|
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|
|
|
(3.1
|
)
|
Other financing activities
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities
|
|
|
$
|
99.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
59.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate on cash
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Net Change In Cash
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning
|
|
|
16.3
|
|
|
|
20.1
|
|
Ending
|
|
|
$
|
24.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
25.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the year for interest
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
Cash paid during the year for income taxes
|
|
|
27.5
|
|
|
|
20.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosures of Noncash Investing and Financing
Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment through capital leases
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
(In millions, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
Qtr 3
|
|
|
Qtr 2
|
|
|
Qtr 1
|
|
|
Qtr 4
|
|
|
Qtr 3
|
|
|
Qtr 2
|
|
|
Qtr 1
|
|
|
Qtr 4
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
44.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
(10.5
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(5.6
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
26.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
(5.6
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(5.9
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
26.3
|
|
|
|
(7.6
|
)
|
|
|
(4.1
|
)
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
|
(3.4
|
)
|
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
44.9
|
|
|
|
87.9
|
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
41.6
|
|
|
|
60.6
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
Stock-based compensation(a)
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Advisory fees(c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
Financing fees(d)
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
Rebranding, acquisitions and other
adjustments(e)
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(f)
|
|
|
|
$
|
48.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
92.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
43.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
74.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
|
_____________________________________
|
(a)
|
|
|
Represents stock-based compensation expense recorded during the
period.
|
(b)
|
|
|
Represents any gain or loss associated with the sale or write-down
of assets not in the ordinary course of business.
|
(c)
|
|
|
Represents fees paid to CD&R and Deere for consulting services. In
connection with the IPO, we entered into termination agreements with
CD&R and Deere pursuant to which the parties agreed to terminate the
Consulting Agreements.
|
(d)
|
|
|
Represents fees associated with our debt refinancing and debt
amendments, as well as fees incurred in connection with our IPO and
secondary offerings.
|
(e)
|
|
|
Represents (i) expenses related to our rebranding to the name
SiteOne and (ii) professional fees, retention and severance
payments, and performance bonuses related to historical
acquisitions. Although we have incurred professional fees, retention
and severance payments, and performance bonuses related to
acquisitions in several historical periods and expect to incur such
fees and payments for any future acquisitions, we cannot predict the
timing or amount of any such fees or payments.
|
(f)
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA excludes any earnings or loss of acquisitions prior
to their respective acquisition dates for all periods presented.
|
|
|
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
|
Organic Daily Sales to Net Sales Reconciliation
|
(In millions, except Selling Days; unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
Qtr 3
|
|
|
Qtr 2
|
|
|
Qtr 1
|
|
|
Qtr 3
|
|
|
Qtr 2
|
|
|
Qtr 1
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
502.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
608.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
335.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
444.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
513.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
328.5
|
Organic Sales
|
|
|
|
457.4
|
|
|
|
548.1
|
|
|
|
318.5
|
|
|
|
433.6
|
|
|
|
506.6
|
|
|
|
328.5
|
Acquisition contribution(a)
|
|
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
|
60.5
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
Selling Days
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
65
|
Organic Daily Sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
_____________________________________
|
(a)
|
|
|
Represents Net Sales from acquired branches that have not been under
our ownership for at least four full fiscal quarters at the start of
the 2017 fiscal year.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108005529/en/