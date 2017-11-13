Skyworks Enables Next Generation Tracking Devices

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high
performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things,
today announced that its connectivity solutions are enabling next
generation tracking devices, a new and exciting Internet of Things
application. Specifically, Skyworks high efficiency, front-end systems
have been adopted by XY Findables, a market leader in nearable
technology, to increase battery life and nearly double the range when
compared to other personal item finders.
"By leveraging Skyworks fully integrated solutions, we were able to
accelerate the introduction of the most powerful Bluetooth®
item finder available today, said Arie Trouw, chief executive officer
of XY. "XY4+s platform radically improves performance and extends
battery life up to five years, supporting our goal of providing
consumers both peace of mind and assistance when locating their most
valuable items.
"Advancing Bluetooth® wireless performance in premium
products like XY4+ demonstrates our commitment to pioneering
breakthrough technologies and addressing demand for connectivity across
a broad array of IoT applications, said John ONeill, vice president of
product marketing for Skyworks. "As part of our ambitious vision to
connect everyone and everything all the time, we are delighted to
partner with innovative companies like XY Findables to offer our
system-level expertise and broad product portfolio.
According to XY, the average person spends approximately five hours a
month searching for misplaced items like TV remotes, keys, smartphones,
eyewear, wallets and purses. In a recent report from the European Global
Navigation Satellite Systems Agency, personal tracking devices are
expected to become the fastest growing market within the Location Based
Services (LBS) sector with an expected compounded annual growth rate of
18 percent between 2016 and 2025.
About Skyworks Front-end Connectivity Solutions
XY4+ item finders utilize Skyworks highly integrated front-end modules
designed for Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) range extension
devices operating in the 2.4 to 2.485 GHz range. Applications include
wearables, beacons, sensors, home automation and other IoT platforms.
For additional information about Skyworks connectivity solutions,
please visit: Front-end
Modules.
About XY Findables
XY | The Findables Company launched the first generation of its flagship
product, the XY Finder, on Kickstarter in 2014. XY Finders are Bluetooth
LE-powered units that, when synced to the XY Find It mobile app, allow
users to keep tabs on their valuable property. Currently, XY Finders are
available online at XYFindIt.com and Amazon.com as well as in brick and
mortar stores across the country. For more information on XY Findables
visit: https://www.xyfindables.com/.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting
people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously
unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular
infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military,
smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations,
sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices
(NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
