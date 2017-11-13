13.11.2017 14:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Skyworks Enables Next Generation Tracking Devices

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its connectivity solutions are enabling next generation tracking devices, a new and exciting Internet of Things application. Specifically, Skyworks high efficiency, front-end systems have been adopted by XY Findables, a market leader in nearable technology, to increase battery life and nearly double the range when compared to other personal item finders.

"By leveraging Skyworks fully integrated solutions, we were able to accelerate the introduction of the most powerful Bluetooth® item finder available today, said Arie Trouw, chief executive officer of XY. "XY4+s platform radically improves performance and extends battery life up to five years, supporting our goal of providing consumers both peace of mind and assistance when locating their most valuable items.

"Advancing Bluetooth® wireless performance in premium products like XY4+ demonstrates our commitment to pioneering breakthrough technologies and addressing demand for connectivity across a broad array of IoT applications, said John ONeill, vice president of product marketing for Skyworks. "As part of our ambitious vision to connect everyone and everything all the time, we are delighted to partner with innovative companies like XY Findables to offer our system-level expertise and broad product portfolio.

According to XY, the average person spends approximately five hours a month searching for misplaced items like TV remotes, keys, smartphones, eyewear, wallets and purses. In a recent report from the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency, personal tracking devices are expected to become the fastest growing market within the Location Based Services (LBS) sector with an expected compounded annual growth rate of 18 percent between 2016 and 2025.

About Skyworks Front-end Connectivity Solutions

XY4+ item finders utilize Skyworks highly integrated front-end modules designed for Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) range extension devices operating in the 2.4 to 2.485 GHz range. Applications include wearables, beacons, sensors, home automation and other IoT platforms.

For additional information about Skyworks connectivity solutions, please visit: Front-end Modules.

About XY Findables

XY | The Findables Company launched the first generation of its flagship product, the XY Finder, on Kickstarter in 2014. XY Finders are Bluetooth LE-powered units that, when synced to the XY Find It mobile app, allow users to keep tabs on their valuable property. Currently, XY Finders are available online at XYFindIt.com and Amazon.com as well as in brick and mortar stores across the country. For more information on XY Findables visit: https://www.xyfindables.com/.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Skyworks Solutions Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.11.17
Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Jumped 11.7% in October (MotleyFool)
07.11.17
Skyworks Solutions Inc. Continues to Ride the Connectivity Boom (MotleyFool)
06.11.17
Skyworks Solutions slips despite earnings beat (Market Watch)
04.11.17
Apple Isn't the Only Thing on the Menu When Skyworks Solutions Reports Earnings (MotleyFool)
20.10.17
Skyworks Solutions CEO: 5G will solve world's 'digital traffic jam' (CNBC)
20.10.17
Skyworks Solutions CEO: '5G is going to solve' the world's 'digital traffic jam' (CNBC)
19.09.17
How Skyworks Solutions Makes Most of Its Money (MotleyFool)
11.09.17
Could Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Be a Millionaire Maker Stock? (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Skyworks Solutions News
RSS Feed
Skyworks Solutions zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Skyworks Solutions Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.11.2017Skyworks Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
07.11.2017Skyworks Solutions BuyDrexel Hamilton
10.10.2017Skyworks Solutions Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
21.07.2017Skyworks Solutions BuyCraig Hallum
21.07.2017Skyworks Solutions BuyMizuho
07.11.2017Skyworks Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
07.11.2017Skyworks Solutions BuyDrexel Hamilton
21.07.2017Skyworks Solutions BuyCraig Hallum
21.07.2017Skyworks Solutions BuyMizuho
28.04.2017Skyworks Solutions BuyCanaccord Adams
10.10.2017Skyworks Solutions Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
20.01.2017Skyworks Solutions Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
20.01.2017Skyworks Solutions NeutralMizuho
22.07.2016Skyworks Solutions Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
05.07.2016Skyworks Solutions Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Skyworks Solutions Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Skyworks Solutions News

04.11.17Apple Isn't the Only Thing on the Menu When Skyworks Solutions Reports Earnings
20.10.17Skyworks Solutions CEO: 5G will solve world's 'digital traffic jam'
20.10.17Skyworks Solutions CEO: 5G will solve world's 'digital traffic jam'
20.10.17Skyworks Solutions CEO: 5G will solve world's 'digital traffic jam'
06.11.17Skyworks Solutions slips despite earnings beat
20.10.17Skyworks Solutions CEO: '5G is going to solve' the world's 'digital traffic jam'
20.10.17Skyworks Solutions CEO: '5G is going to solve' the world's 'digital traffic jam'
20.10.17Skyworks Solutions CEO: '5G is going to solve' the world's 'digital traffic jam'
07.11.17Skyworks Solutions Inc. Continues to Ride the Connectivity Boom
10.11.17Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Jumped 11.7% in October
Weitere Skyworks Solutions News
Anzeige

Inside

Bitcoin und Co.: Wie lange hält der Krypto-Boom?
UBS: Tesla Motors, Inc.: Trendfortsetzung nach unten möglich
Vontobel: Wall Street Insights - Das Ende der Niedrigzinsen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX-KGV: Sondereffekt beachten
HSBC: CDAX® (Monthly) - Strategische Rückzugslinien
DZ BANK  DAX: Mittelfristiger Aufwärtstrendkanal unterschritten
DekaBank: Sieben neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Ein Funken Hoffnung für die Deutsche Bank
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Skyworks Solutions-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Skyworks Solutions Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese neuen Rechte haben private Bauherren ab 2018
Kreise oder Quadrate  das sind die neuen Probleme der Banker
So heizen Sie richtig  und verbrennen kein Geld
Jetzt brechen für Sparer günstige Zeiten an
Das Ende des Mietpreisanstiegs

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Börsencrash: Wiederholt sich die Geschichte?
DAX: Verkäufe werden gefährlicher
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Evotec-Aktie setzt Talfahrt fort - Auch Medigene sackt ab

News von

Warum Italien eine Gefahr für ganz Europa sein könnte
Das Grundeinkommen nutzt vor allem Reichen, sagt Deutschlands bekanntester Armutsforscher
In Deutschland gibt es einen bedenklichen Investitionsstau, der die Zukunft des Landes gefährdet
Man sollte nur dann eine Immobilie kaufen, wenn man diese Bedingung erfüllen kann, sagt ein Finanzanalytiker
"Die Lage ist katastrophal": Auto-Experte Dudenhöffer erklärt, was Deutschland beim Umgang mit E-Autos falsch macht

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Bitcoin und Bitcoin Cash als Spielball der Spekulanten -- Britisches Vertriebsgeschäft belastet innogy -- QUALCOMM, Broadcom im Fokus

EU-Börsenaufsicht warnt vor Totalverlust mit Krypto-Währungen. Venezuela kämpft gegen Staatspleite - EU beschließt Sanktionen. CompuGroup-Aktie auf dem Weg zum Rekordhoch. BMW-Rückstand auf Mercedes-Benz wächst weiter an. Morgan Stanley: Casino-Aktien werden sich bis 2022 verdoppeln.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:30 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- Bitcoin und Bitcoin Cash als Spielball der Spekulanten -- Britisches Vertriebsgeschäft belastet innogy -- QUALCOMM, Broadcom im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:25 Uhr
innogy-Aktie im Minus: Britisches Vertriebsgeschäft belastet innogy
Aktie im Fokus
13:44 Uhr
GE-Aktie: General Electric droht der Rauswurf aus dem Dow Jones
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
AlibabaA117ME
CommerzbankCBK100
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
E.ON SEENAG99
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Scout24 AGA12DM8