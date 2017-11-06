Skyworks Exceeds Q4 FY17 Expectations

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) an innovator of high performance
analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today
reported fourth fiscal quarter and year-end results for the period
ending September 29, 2017. Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter was
$984.6 million, up 18 percent year-over-year and exceeding consensus
estimates.
On a GAAP basis, operating income for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2017
was $345.9 million with diluted earnings per share of $1.51. On a
non-GAAP basis, operating income was $379.2 million with non-GAAP
diluted earnings per share of $1.82, up 24 percent year-over-year and
$0.07 better than consensus estimates.
For fiscal year 2017, revenue was a record $3.7 billion, up 11 percent
year-over-year, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.41 and cash
flow from operations of $1.5 billion. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per
share for fiscal year 2017 was also a record $6.45, up 16 percent
year-over-year.
"Skyworks is capitalizing on global demand for connectivity across
Mobile and Internet of Things ecosystems as demonstrated by our record
fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 performance, said Liam K. Griffin,
president and chief executive officer of Skyworks. "The connected
economy is gaining significant momentum and enhancing the way we live,
work, play and educate. At the same time, the broad range of usage cases
and expanding scope of newly connected platforms are crowding radio
spectrum and stressing network capacity. These dynamics portend a
digital traffic jam while creating a tremendous opportunity. Given our
strategic investments, technology breadth and differentiated system
solutions, Skyworks is well positioned to empower revolutionary 5G
applications, enabling up to 100x increases in speed and near-zero
latency with expanding network capacity. Our ambitious vision of
connecting everyone and everything, all the time has never been more
relevant and exciting.
Fourth Quarter Business Highlights
-
Powered Samsungs flagship LTE platforms with proprietary DRx
modules, GPS devices and DC/DC converters
-
Expanded content across Huaweis premium smartphones with low/mid/high
band SkyOne® and SkyBlue architectures
-
Supported Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi product launches in China
-
Enabled Sonos newest HiFi platforms incorporating Amazons Alexa
virtual assistant technology
-
Ramped ultra-low-power Bluetooth® solutions for advanced location
trackers
-
Delivered innovative ZigBee® and ISM modules for Boschs home security
systems and Ciscos smart street lights
-
Captured design wins in Nests next generation smart thermostats
-
Introduced 802.11ax Wi-Fi engines for home and commercial environments
-
Commenced volume production of in-vehicle telematics systems at Hyundai
-
Secured connectivity wins at DJI for virtual reality and drone
applications
-
Launched precision GPS and antenna technology in FitBits smart watches
-
Unveiled high power solutions with leading base station OEMs for 5G
massive MIMO deployments
First Fiscal Quarter 2018 Outlook
We provide earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis because certain
information necessary to reconcile such guidance to GAAP is difficult to
estimate and dependent on future events outside of our control.
Please
refer to the attached Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures in this press release for a further discussion of our use of
non-GAAP measures, including quantification of known expected adjustment
items.
"Our market outperformance is being driven by new customers and content
growth across an increasingly diverse set of end market applications,
said Kris Sennesael, senior vice president and chief financial officer
of Skyworks. "Specifically, in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 we
expect revenue to be up 15 percent year-over-year to $1.050 billion,
with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.91, up 19 percent
year-over-year.
Dividend Payment
Skyworks Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per
share of the Company's common stock, payable on December 12, 2017, to
stockholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2017.
Skyworks' Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2017 Conference Call
Skyworks will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth
fiscal quarter 2017 results and business outlook today at 5:00 p.m.
Eastern time. To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please
visit the investor relations section of Skyworks' website. To listen to
the conference call via telephone, please call (800) 700-7860 (domestic)
or (612) 332-0718 (international), confirmation code: 431422.
Playback of the conference call will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on
November 6, and end at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 13. The replay
will be available on Skyworks' website or by calling (800) 475-6701
(domestic) or (320) 365-3844 (international), access code: 431422.
About Skyworks
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting
people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously
unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular
infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military,
smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations,
sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices
(NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" intended to
qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements include without limitation information relating to future
results and expectations of Skyworks (e.g., certain projections and
business trends) and plans for dividend payments. Forward-looking
statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates,"
"expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will,"
or "continue," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of
these words. All such statements are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially and adversely from those projected, and may
affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows.
These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, but are
not limited to: the susceptibility of the semiconductor industry and the
markets addressed by our, and our customers', products to economic
downturns; our reliance on several key customers for a large percentage
of our sales; the volatility of our stock price; declining selling
prices, decreased gross margins, and loss of market share as a result of
increased competition; our ability to develop, manufacture and market
innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; fluctuations in our
manufacturing yields due to our complex and specialized manufacturing
processes; problems or delays that we may face in shifting our products
to smaller geometry process technologies and in achieving higher levels
of design integration; the quality of our products and any defect
remediation costs; the availability and pricing of third-party
semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and
supplier components; our ability to retain, recruit and hire key
executives, technical personnel and other employees in the positions and
numbers, with the experience and capabilities, and at the compensation
levels needed to implement our business and product plans; the timing,
rescheduling or cancellation of significant customer orders and our
ability, as well as the ability of our customers, to manage inventory;
uncertainties of litigation, including potential disputes over
intellectual property infringement and rights, as well as payments
related to the licensing and/or sale of such rights; our ability to
continue to grow and maintain an intellectual property portfolio and
obtain needed licenses from third parties; economic, social, military
and geo-political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers
or our suppliers operate, including security and health risks, possible
disruptions in transportation networks and fluctuations in foreign
currency exchange rates; changes in laws, regulations and/or policies
that could adversely affect either (i) the economy and our customers'
demand for our products or (ii) the financial markets and our ability to
raise capital; our ability to make certain investments and acquisitions,
integrate companies we acquire, and/or enter into strategic alliances;
our ability to prevent theft of our intellectual property, disclosure of
confidential information, or breaches of our information technology
systems; and other risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited
to, those detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made
only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or
revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in
the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are
for identification purposes only, and are the property of their
respective owners.
|
|
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
984.6
|
|
|
$
|
835.4
|
|
|
$
|
3,651.4
|
|
|
$
|
3,289.0
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
485.7
|
|
|
411.0
|
|
|
1,809.6
|
|
|
1,623.8
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
498.9
|
|
|
424.4
|
|
|
1,841.8
|
|
|
1,665.2
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
91.8
|
|
|
73.2
|
|
|
355.2
|
|
|
312.4
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
56.4
|
|
|
53.3
|
|
|
204.6
|
|
|
195.9
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
|
Restructuring and other charges
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
153.0
|
|
|
132.5
|
|
|
588.0
|
|
|
546.5
|
|
Operating income
|
|
345.9
|
|
|
291.9
|
|
|
1,253.8
|
|
|
1,118.7
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
(6.6
|
)
|
|
Merger termination fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88.5
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
347.7
|
|
|
291.1
|
|
|
1,257.0
|
|
|
1,200.6
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
66.4
|
|
|
44.3
|
|
|
246.8
|
|
|
205.4
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
281.3
|
|
|
$
|
246.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,010.2
|
|
|
$
|
995.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.53
|
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
|
$
|
5.48
|
|
|
$
|
5.27
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
5.41
|
|
|
$
|
5.18
|
|
|
Weighted average shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
183.4
|
|
|
185.7
|
|
|
184.3
|
|
|
188.7
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
185.7
|
|
|
188.8
|
|
|
186.7
|
|
|
192.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
498.9
|
|
|
$
|
424.4
|
|
|
$
|
1,841.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,665.2
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense [a]
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
11.3
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses [b]
|
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
502.4
|
|
|
$
|
425.9
|
|
|
$
|
1,855.4
|
|
|
$
|
1,677.9
|
|
GAAP gross margin %
|
|
50.7
|
%
|
|
50.8
|
%
|
|
50.4
|
%
|
|
50.6
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin %
|
|
51.0
|
%
|
|
51.0
|
%
|
|
50.8
|
%
|
|
51.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
345.9
|
|
|
$
|
291.9
|
|
|
$
|
1,253.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,118.7
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense [a]
|
|
24.2
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
88.5
|
|
|
78.0
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses [b]
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles [c]
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other charges [d]
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
Litigation settlement gains, losses and expenses [e]
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
Deferred executive compensation [f]
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
379.2
|
|
|
$
|
318.4
|
|
|
$
|
1,379.1
|
|
|
$
|
1,244.7
|
|
GAAP operating margin %
|
|
35.1
|
%
|
|
34.9
|
%
|
|
34.3
|
%
|
|
34.0
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin %
|
|
38.5
|
%
|
|
38.1
|
%
|
|
37.8
|
%
|
|
37.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
281.3
|
|
|
$
|
246.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,010.2
|
|
|
$
|
995.2
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense [a]
|
|
24.2
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
88.5
|
|
|
78.0
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses [b]
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles [c]
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other charges [d]
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
Litigation settlement gains, losses and expenses [e]
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
Deferred executive compensation [f]
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
Merger termination fee [g]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(88.5
|
)
|
|
|
Interest expense on seller-financed debt [h]
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
Tax adjustments [i]
|
|
24.2
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
69.6
|
|
|
35.4
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
338.8
|
|
|
$
|
277.6
|
|
|
$
|
1,205.1
|
|
|
$
|
1,069.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
GAAP net income per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
1.51
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
5.41
|
|
|
$
|
5.18
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense [a]
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
0.41
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses [b]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles [c]
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other charges [d]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
Litigation settlement gains, losses and expenses [e]
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
Deferred executive compensation [f]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
Merger termination fee [g]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.46
|
)
|
|
|
Interest expense on seller-financed debt [h]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
Tax adjustments [i]
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
|
$
|
6.45
|
|
|
$
|
5.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
DISCUSSION REGARDING THE USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Our earnings release contains some or all of the following financial
measures that have not been calculated in accordance with United States
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP): (i) non-GAAP gross
profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating income and operating
margin, (iii) non-GAAP net income, and (iv) non-GAAP diluted earnings
per share. As set forth in the "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures table found above, we derive such non-GAAP financial
measures by excluding certain expenses and other items from the
respective GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to
each non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses these non-GAAP
financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and compare it
against past periods, make operating decisions, forecast for future
periods, compare our operating performance against peer companies and
determine payments under certain compensation programs. These non-GAAP
financial measures provide management with additional means to
understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our
ongoing business by eliminating certain non-recurring expenses and other
items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our
ongoing business with prior periods and competitors more difficult,
obscure trends in ongoing operations or reduce managements ability to
make forecasts.
We provide investors with non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin,
non-GAAP operating income and operating margin, non-GAAP net income and
non-GAAP diluted earnings per share because we believe it is important
for investors to be able to closely monitor and understand changes in
our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. We
believe these non-GAAP financial measures give investors an additional
method to evaluate historical operating performance and identify trends,
an additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating
performance and a method to facilitate certain comparisons of our
operating results to those of our peer companies. We also believe that
providing non-GAAP operating income and operating margin allows
investors to assess the extent to which our ongoing operations impact
our overall financial performance. We further believe that providing
non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share allows
investors to assess the overall financial performance of our ongoing
operations by eliminating the impact of share-based compensation
expense, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of intangibles,
restructuring-related charges, litigation settlement gains, losses and
expenses, merger termination fees, interest expense on seller-financed
debt and certain tax items which may not occur in each period presented
and which may represent non-cash items unrelated to our ongoing
operations. We believe that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures
contributes to enhanced financial reporting transparency and provides
investors with added clarity about complex financial performance
measures.
We calculate non-GAAP gross profit by excluding from GAAP gross profit,
share-based compensation expense and acquisition-related expenses. We
calculate non-GAAP operating income by excluding from GAAP operating
income, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses,
amortization of intangibles, restructuring-related charges, and
litigation settlement gains, losses and expenses. We calculate non-GAAP
net income and diluted earnings per share by excluding from GAAP net
income and diluted earnings per share, share-based compensation expense,
acquisition-related expenses, amortization of intangibles,
restructuring-related charges, litigation settlement gains, losses and
expenses, merger termination fees, interest expense on seller-financed
debt and certain tax items. We exclude the items identified above from
the respective non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the
reasons set forth with respect to each such excluded item below:
Share-Based Compensation - because (1) the total amount of
expense is partially outside of our control because it is based on
factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be
unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expense is
incurred, (2) it is an expense based upon a valuation methodology
premised on assumptions that vary over time, and (3) the amount of the
expense can vary significantly between companies due to factors that can
be outside of the control of such companies.
Acquisition-Related Expenses - including such items as, when
applicable, amortization of acquired intangible assets, fair value
adjustments to contingent consideration, fair value charges incurred
upon the sale of acquired inventory, acquisition-related professional
fees, deemed compensation expenses and interest expense on
seller-financed debt, because they are not considered by management in
making operating decisions and we believe that such expenses do not have
a direct correlation to our future business operations and thereby
including such charges does not accurately reflect the performance of
our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.
Restructuring-Related Charges - because, to the extent such
charges impact a period presented, we believe that they have no direct
correlation to our future business operations and including such charges
does not necessarily reflect the performance of our ongoing operations
for the period in which such charges are incurred.
Litigation Settlement Gains, Losses and Expenses - including
gains, losses and expenses related to the resolution of
other-than-ordinary-course threatened and actually filed lawsuits and
other-than-ordinary-course contractual disputes, because (1) they are
not considered by management in making operating decisions, (2) such
litigation has been infrequent in nature, (3) such gains, losses and
expenses are generally not directly controlled by management, (4) we
believe such gains, losses and expenses do not necessarily reflect the
performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such
charges are recognized and (5) the amount of such gains or losses and
expenses can vary significantly between companies and make comparisons
less reliable.
Merger Termination Fees - because we believe such non-recurring
fees have no direct correlation to our business operations or
performance during the period in which they are received or for any
future period.
Certain Income Tax Items - including certain deferred tax charges
and benefits that do not result in a current tax payment or tax refund
and other adjustments, including but not limited to, items unrelated to
the current fiscal year or that are not indicative of our ongoing
business operations.
The non-GAAP financial measures presented in the table above should not
be considered in isolation and are not an alternative for the respective
GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each such
non-GAAP financial measure. Investors are cautioned against placing
undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to
review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the
most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to arrive at these
non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have
limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain
expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our
operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP
financial measures are likely to have limited value for purposes of
drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may
calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways
because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of
accounting rules or principles.
Our earnings release contains forward-looking estimates of non-GAAP
diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of our 2018 fiscal year
("Q1 2018). We provide this non-GAAP measure to investors on a
prospective basis for the same reasons (set forth above) that we provide
it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a
reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of Q1 2018 GAAP diluted
earnings per share to a forward-looking estimate of Q1 2018 non-GAAP
diluted earnings per share because certain information needed to make a
reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP diluted earnings per share
for Q1 2018 (other than estimated share-based compensation expense of
$0.14 to $0.16 per diluted share, certain tax items of ($0.07) to
($0.13) per diluted share and estimated amortization of intangibles of
$0.03 to $0.05 per diluted share) is difficult to predict and estimate
and is often dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside
of our control. Such events may include unanticipated changes in our
GAAP effective tax rate, unanticipated one-time charges related to asset
impairments (fixed assets, inventory, intangibles or goodwill),
unanticipated acquisition-related expenses, unanticipated litigation
settlement gains, losses and expenses and other unanticipated
non-recurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We believe the
probable significance of these unknown items, in the aggregate, to be in
the range of $0.00 to $0.05 in quarterly earnings per diluted share on a
GAAP basis. Our forward-looking estimates of both GAAP and non-GAAP
measures of our financial performance may differ materially from our
actual results and should not be relied upon as statements of fact.
|
[a]
|
|
|
These charges represent expense recognized in accordance with ASC
718 - Compensation, Stock Compensation. For the three months ended
September 29, 2017, approximately $3.5 million, $9.4 million and
$11.3 million were included in cost of goods sold, research and
development expense and selling, general and administrative expense,
respectively. For the fiscal year ended September 29, 2017,
approximately $13.6 million, $35.3 million and $39.6 million were
included in cost of goods sold, research and development expense and
selling, general and administrative expense, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2016, approximately $1.9
million, $8.3 million and $9.5 million were included in cost of
goods sold, research and development expense and selling, general
and administrative expense, respectively. For the fiscal year ended
September 30, 2016, approximately $11.3 million, $32.2 million and
$34.5 million were included in cost of goods sold, research and
development expense and selling, general and administrative expense,
respectively.
|
|
[b]
|
|
|
The acquisition-related expenses recognized during the three months
and fiscal year ended September 29, 2017, include a $0.3 million and
a $4.6 million charge, respectively, to general and administrative
expenses primarily associated with acquisitions completed or
contemplated during the period.
|
|
|
|
|
The acquisition-related expenses recognized during the three months
and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016, include a $0.4 million
credit and a $1.4 million charge, respectively, to cost of goods
sold related to the sale of acquired inventory and $0.7 million and
$6.1 million, respectively, in general and administrative expenses
primarily associated with acquisitions completed or contemplated
during the periods.
|
|
[c]
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 29, 2017,
the Company incurred $5.0 million and $27.6 million, respectively,
in amortization of intangibles.
|
|
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016,
the Company incurred $6.4 million and $33.4 million, respectively,
in amortization of intangibles.
|
|
[d]
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 29, 2017,
the Company incurred a $0.2 million credit and a $0.6 million
charge, respectively, in employee severance costs primarily related
to restructuring plans that were implemented during the periods.
|
|
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016,
the Company incurred a $0.4 million credit and a $4.8 million
charge, respectively, in employee severance costs primarily related
to restructuring plans that were implemented during the periods.
|
|
[e]
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 29, 2017,
the Company recognized a $4.0 million charge to general and
administrative expenses associated with ongoing litigations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016,
the Company recognized a $0.1 million credit and a $1.7 million
charge, respectively, primarily related to general and
administrative expenses associated with ongoing litigations.
|
|
[f]
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016,
the Company incurred $0.6 million in deferred executive compensation
expenses.
|
|
[g]
|
|
|
During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016, PMC-Sierra, Inc.
("PMC), notified the Company on November 23, 2015, that it had
terminated the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger
entered into between the parties in order to accept a superior
acquisition proposal. As a result, on November 24, 2015, PMC paid
the Company a $88.5 million merger termination fee.
|
|
[h]
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016,
the Company recognized $0.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively,
in interest expense associated with the accretion of the present
value of the $76.5 million liability related to the future purchase
of the remaining 34% interest in the joint venture between the
Company and Panasonic. The Company acquired the remaining 34%
interest from Panasonic on August 1, 2016.
|
|
[i]
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 29, 2017,
these amounts primarily represent the use of net operating loss
carryforwards, deferred tax expense not affecting taxes payable, tax
deductible share-based compensation expense in excess of GAAP
share-based compensation expense, the release of previously reserved
items that are no longer required as a result of audits, and
non-cash expense (benefit) related to uncertain tax positions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
During the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016,
these amounts primarily represent the use of net operating loss and
research and development tax credit carryforwards, deferred tax
expense not affecting taxes payable, tax deductible share-based
compensation expense in excess of GAAP share-based compensation
expense, the tax attributable to the merger termination fee, the
release of previously reserved items that are no longer required as
a result of the IRS audits, and non-cash expense (benefit) related
to uncertain tax positions.
|
|
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,616.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,083.8
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
454.7
|
|
|
416.6
|
Inventory
|
|
493.5
|
|
|
424.0
|
Other current assets
|
|
68.7
|
|
|
77.7
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
882.3
|
|
|
806.3
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
950.8
|
|
|
940.3
|
Other assets
|
|
106.8
|
|
|
106.7
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
4,573.6
|
|
|
$
|
3,855.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
258.4
|
|
|
$
|
110.4
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
129.5
|
|
|
99.8
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
120.0
|
|
|
103.8
|
Stockholders equity
|
|
4,065.7
|
|
|
3,541.4
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
4,573.6
|
|
|
$
|
3,855.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(in millions)
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
|
September 29,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2016
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
281.3
|
|
|
$
|
246.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,010.2
|
|
|
$
|
995.2
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
24.2
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
88.5
|
|
|
78.0
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
60.4
|
|
|
54.8
|
|
|
227.2
|
|
|
214.4
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
|
|
Contribution of common shares to savings and retirement plans
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
(40.8
|
)
|
|
(43.7
|
)
|
|
|
Other
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
(57.3
|
)
|
|
153.4
|
|
|
(37.1
|
)
|
|
121.4
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
|
(10.5
|
)
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
(69.2
|
)
|
|
(147.3
|
)
|
|
|
Other current and long-term assets
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
(13.2
|
)
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
(20.4
|
)
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
79.7
|
|
|
(71.3
|
)
|
|
147.8
|
|
|
(181.5
|
)
|
|
|
Other current and long-term liabilities
|
|
27.9
|
|
|
38.3
|
|
|
96.3
|
|
|
27.9
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operations
|
|
425.4
|
|
|
455.0
|
|
|
1,471.3
|
|
|
1,095.7
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(85.3
|
)
|
|
(15.7
|
)
|
|
(303.3
|
)
|
|
(189.3
|
)
|
|
|
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
(13.7
|
)
|
|
(55.6
|
)
|
|
|
Purchased intangibles
|
|
(12.1
|
)
|
|
(5.5
|
)
|
|
(12.1
|
)
|
|
(6.0
|
)
|
|
|
Maturity of investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(97.4
|
)
|
|
(21.8
|
)
|
|
(325.9
|
)
|
|
(250.9
|
)
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for obligations recorded for business combinations
|
|
|
|
|
(76.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(76.5
|
)
|
|
|
Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
40.8
|
|
|
43.7
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock payroll tax withholdings on equity
awards
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
(49.2
|
)
|
|
(73.3
|
)
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock share repurchase program
|
|
(101.8
|
)
|
|
(198.6
|
)
|
|
(432.3
|
)
|
|
(525.6
|
)
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(58.9
|
)
|
|
(52.2
|
)
|
|
(214.6
|
)
|
|
(201.0
|
)
|
|
|
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
53.8
|
|
|
28.1
|
|
|
|
Deferred payments for intangible assets
|
|
(5.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(5.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of contingent consideration
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(155.2
|
)
|
|
(323.1
|
)
|
|
(612.4
|
)
|
|
(804.6
|
)
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
172.8
|
|
|
110.1
|
|
|
533.0
|
|
|
40.2
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,444.0
|
|
|
973.7
|
|
|
1,083.8
|
|
|
1,043.6
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
1,616.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,083.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,616.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,083.8
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006398/en/