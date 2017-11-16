Smiths Detection IONSCAN 600 First 'Approved' Explosives Trace Detector on New TSA Air Cargo Screening List

Smiths Detections IONSCAN 600 is the first explosives trace detection
system to be Approved on the TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List
(ACSTL) under the latest program requirements to ensure security of
cargo aboard airplanes. These latest requirements, which came into
effect in 2016, require a significantly higher level of explosives
detection capability and software functionality.
The IONSCAN 600 is a portable desktop trace detection system that
detects minute quantities of explosives, as well as narcotics such as
fentanyl, within seconds. It is designed to be extremely flexible for
use in dynamic screening environments and is fully operational on
hot-swappable batteries to ensure continuous use.
It was submitted for ACSTL TSA testing in April 2017 and will also be
submitted for evaluation to be used for trace detection at US airport
checkpoints in the near future. IONSCAN 600 is similar in operation to
previous generation systems, thereby minimizing the training needs as
cargo companies bring the new product into operation. Additionally, the
IONSCAN 600 is much easier to maintain which will help operations save
time and money over its lifecycle.
"IONSCAN 600 becoming the first explosive trace detection system to make
the approved list for TSAs ACSTL reflects Smiths Detections
continued global leadership in aviation security technology, said
Stephen Esposito, Vice President, Business Development and Sales of
Smiths Detection. "We are working with the TSA to complete testing to
move IONSCAN 600 to the qualified air cargo list and look forward to
completing that process within the next year.
For IONSCAN 600 technical specifications, please visit: http://www.smithsdetection.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=495:ionscan-600&Itemid=1427&lang=en
Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat
detection and screening technologies for military, air transportation,
homeland security and emergency response markets. Our experience and
history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to
provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly
changing chemical, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well
as weapons, dangerous goods, contraband and narcotics.
Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of
movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005214/en/