16.11.2017 16:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Smiths Detection IONSCAN 600 First 'Approved' Explosives Trace Detector on New TSA Air Cargo Screening List

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Smiths Detections IONSCAN 600 is the first explosives trace detection system to be Approved on the TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL) under the latest program requirements to ensure security of cargo aboard airplanes. These latest requirements, which came into effect in 2016, require a significantly higher level of explosives detection capability and software functionality.

The IONSCAN 600 is a portable desktop trace detection system that detects minute quantities of explosives, as well as narcotics such as fentanyl, within seconds. It is designed to be extremely flexible for use in dynamic screening environments and is fully operational on hot-swappable batteries to ensure continuous use.

It was submitted for ACSTL TSA testing in April 2017 and will also be submitted for evaluation to be used for trace detection at US airport checkpoints in the near future. IONSCAN 600 is similar in operation to previous generation systems, thereby minimizing the training needs as cargo companies bring the new product into operation. Additionally, the IONSCAN 600 is much easier to maintain which will help operations save time and money over its lifecycle.

"IONSCAN 600 becoming the first explosive trace detection system to make the approved list for TSAs ACSTL reflects Smiths Detections continued global leadership in aviation security technology, said Stephen Esposito, Vice President, Business Development and Sales of Smiths Detection. "We are working with the TSA to complete testing to move IONSCAN 600 to the qualified air cargo list and look forward to completing that process within the next year.

For IONSCAN 600 technical specifications, please visit: http://www.smithsdetection.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=495:ionscan-600&Itemid=1427&lang=en

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly changing chemical, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well as weapons, dangerous goods, contraband and narcotics.

Our goal is simple  to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Smiths PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.10.17
CFO Moves: Smiths Group PLC (The Wall Street Journal)
22.09.17
FTSE 100 recovers as sterling slips (EN, BBC)
24.03.17
Smiths Group jumps 4.3% after first-half pretax profit more than doubles (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Smiths News
RSS Feed
Smiths zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Smiths PLC

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.05.2013Smiths Group kaufenExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.11.2012Smiths Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
21.11.2012Smiths Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.10.2012Smiths Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10.08.2012Smiths Group overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
27.05.2013Smiths Group kaufenExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.11.2012Smiths Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.08.2012Smiths Group overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
09.08.2012Smiths Group buyUBS AG
15.03.2012Smiths Group overweightJ.P. Morgan Cazenove
06.09.2011Smiths Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
05.05.2011Smiths Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
24.03.2011Smiths Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
18.01.2011Smiths Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
11.03.2005Smiths Group: NeutralJP Morgan
21.11.2012Smiths Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.10.2012Smiths Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Smiths PLC nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Smiths News

17.10.17CFO Moves: Smiths Group PLC
Weitere Smiths News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Alibaba - Stabilisierung. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Aufwärts
Vontobel: Das Depot aufladen  mit dem Opend End Partizipationszertifikat auf den Battery Energy Storage Index
Überangebot am Silbermarkt
UBS: SAP SE: Der mittelfristige Aufwärtstrend ist intakt
Amazon, Alibaba und Apple - Wachstum ohne Ende?
Scalable Capital: Neue Infoabend-Termine
HSBC: S&P 500® (Daily) - Fels in der Brandung
DZ BANK  DAX: Wichtiges Fibonacci-Retracement verteidigt
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Smiths-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Smiths Peer Group News

13.11.17Ultra Electronics: maxed out
13.11.17Ultra Electronics shares tumble after profit warning
11.11.17Ultra Electronics woes continue after chief executive quits
24.10.17Sensata Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
24.10.17Sensata Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
14.10.17Qua­li­täts­ak­tien Europa: Endlich geht es aufwärts
13.10.17Sensata Technologies Announces Date and Time of Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Webcast
01.10.17Qua­litätsaktien-Zertifikat: Good News aus den USA
05.09.17Chemring revenues rise despite dip in order book
22.07.17Globale Qualitätsaktien: Starker Euro drückt den Kurs

News von

So leicht wie heute war Vermögensaufbau noch nie
George Soros kapituliert vor der Wall Street
Warum bestimmte Autofahrer schuldlos hohe Prämien zahlen
So entkommen Rentner der teuren Krankenversicherung
Warum nur Neuruppin eine Zukunft haben soll

News von

DAX: Durchbruch oder Bodenbildung?
EIL: Siemens-Aktie: Konzern baut fast 7000 Arbeitsplätze ab und schließt zwei Werke
Gottfried Heller: Wo der Börsenaltmeister die größten Gefahren für die Börsen wittert, was er Anlegern rät
Dax schließt unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke - starker Euro belastet
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Tickende Zeitbombe: Warum Europas nächste Krise wieder von den Banken ausgehen könnte
Hybrid-Auto-Paradies: Ausgerechnet in Japan boomen jetzt die Dieselautos
Elon Musk hat vor vier Jahren eine geheime Privatschule für seine Kinder gegründet
Flatrate für den Porsche: Eine neue Geschäftsidee könnte den Verkehr revolutionieren
Ein 28-Jähriger macht mit einer simplen Strategie einen Millionen-Umsatz mit Amazon-Verkäufen

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Dow fester -- HeidelCement-Aktie legt zu -- E-Offensive: VW investiert Milliarden in China -- Bank warnt: Bitcoin ist ein Schneeballsystem -- Wirecard, Merck im Fokus

Elektro-Lkws: Eine kleine Schweizer Firma lässt Tesla ziemlich alt aussehen. Warum der Bitcoin in Simbabwe doppelt so viel kostet. Bank of England nimmt Kampf gegen Brexit-Krise auf. Nintendo-Aktie legt zu: Kommt der Super Mario-Movie?

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:44 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Dow fester -- HeidelCement-Aktie legt zu -- E-Offensive: VW investiert Milliarden in China -- Bank warnt: Bitcoin ist ein Schneeballsystem -- Wirecard, Merck im Fokus
Leitzins
14:53 Uhr
Goldman Sachs: Fed erhöht Zinsen 2018 vier Mal
Aktie im Fokus
15:22 Uhr
Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank steigen - Analyst: Deal unwahrscheinlich
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
GeelyA0CACX
Infineon AG623100
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610
General Electric Co.851144
K+S AGKSAG88