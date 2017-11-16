Smiths Detection IONSCAN 600 First 'Approved' Explosives Trace Detector on New TSA Air Cargo Screening List

Smiths Detections IONSCAN 600 is the first explosives trace detection system to be Approved on the TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL) under the latest program requirements to ensure security of cargo aboard airplanes. These latest requirements, which came into effect in 2016, require a significantly higher level of explosives detection capability and software functionality.

The IONSCAN 600 is a portable desktop trace detection system that detects minute quantities of explosives, as well as narcotics such as fentanyl, within seconds. It is designed to be extremely flexible for use in dynamic screening environments and is fully operational on hot-swappable batteries to ensure continuous use.

It was submitted for ACSTL TSA testing in April 2017 and will also be submitted for evaluation to be used for trace detection at US airport checkpoints in the near future. IONSCAN 600 is similar in operation to previous generation systems, thereby minimizing the training needs as cargo companies bring the new product into operation. Additionally, the IONSCAN 600 is much easier to maintain which will help operations save time and money over its lifecycle.

"IONSCAN 600 becoming the first explosive trace detection system to make the approved list for TSAs ACSTL reflects Smiths Detections continued global leadership in aviation security technology, said Stephen Esposito, Vice President, Business Development and Sales of Smiths Detection. "We are working with the TSA to complete testing to move IONSCAN 600 to the qualified air cargo list and look forward to completing that process within the next year.

For IONSCAN 600 technical specifications, please visit: http://www.smithsdetection.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=495:ionscan-600&Itemid=1427&lang=en

