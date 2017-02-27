Sonatrach and TechnipFMC Announce That the Dispute Related to the Rehabilitation of the Refinery in Algiers Has Been Definitively Settled

Sonatrach and TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982)
decided to settle all disputes in relation to the terminated Contract of
the rehabilitation of the refinery in Algiers and to immediately end the
arbitration proceedings.
Sonatrach expressed its satisfaction to have reached a definitive
agreement that ends a litigation that was detrimental to both parties.
Thierry Pilenko, Executif Chairman of TechnipFMC, stated to be very
pleased to have reached a final and amicable settlement of this dispute.
This settlement is satisfactory to both parties involved and will allow
us to look together to the future.
