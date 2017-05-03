Sosei Pays GBP 35 Million for an Equity Stake and Acquisition Option Agreement in MiNA Therapeutics

Sosei Group Corporation ("Sosei; TOKYO Mothers Index: 4565) and MiNA
Therapeutics Limited ("MiNA) announced today that the companies have
entered into a definitive agreement under which Sosei will make an
investment in and acquire an exclusive option to potentially acquire
MiNA Therapeutics, a private UK biopharmaceutical company and pioneer in
RNA activation therapeutics (small activating RNAs, saRNAs).
Key aspects of the agreement include:
-
Sosei will make an upfront strategic investment of GBP 35 million into
MiNA Therapeutics in return for a 25.6% equity share and an exclusive
option to potentially acquire MiNA Therapeutics
-
Phased options will be based on achievement of clinical milestones of
MiNAs Phase1/2a OUTREACH study with MTL-CEBPA in advanced liver cancer
-
MiNA will continue to develop further and enhance its RNA activation
platform and build its pipeline of novel saRNA therapeutics targeting
multiple indications
Peter Bains, Chief Executive Officer of Sosei, said "We are very pleased
to enter into this agreement with MiNA, which strongly supports Soseis
vision to become a global biotechnology company and is consistent with
our inorganic strategy to both accelerate Soseis pipeline development
and to identify complementary technologies to our world-leading Heptares
GPCR platform. We believe MTL-CEBPA could allow us to advance our
pipeline strategy with a novel clinical asset that could be developed
and ultimately commercialised by Sosei. We recognise that this asset is
early stage and that more robust data will be available in the near
term; these considerations have influenced the prudent and phased deal
structure. We also believe that MiNAs RNA activation platform can be
applied to other gene targets, providing the opportunity to create a
pipeline of innovative products.
Robert Habib, CEO of MiNA Therapeutics, added "With MTL-CEBPA, MiNA has
achieved rapid entry into the clinic with a groundbreaking new approach
for the treatment of liver cancer. It also represents a novel modality
to address many previously undruggable targets. We are excited to
develop further our platform and view Sosei as a valuable strategic
partner with a real commitment to cutting-edge products and
technologies, including RNA activation. We look forward to a close and
productive working relationship to support the future development of
MTL-CEBPA and our RNA activation platform.
The agreement is consistent with Soseis stated inorganic growth
strategy, which is focused on identifying innovative clinical-stage
assets that have the potential to be developed rapidly and in addition
could be commercialised by Sosei in select markets. This inorganic
strategy is complementary to Soseis organic strategy, which is focused
on advancing a growing pipeline of novel pre-clinical and clinical drug
candidates originating from its Heptares Therapeutics subsidiary.
Sosei has entered this structured agreement following an extensive
assessment and evaluation of the potential of MiNAs lead clinical-stage
saRNA asset MTL-CEBPA for treating patients with advanced liver cancer
(hepatocellular carcinoma, HCC), and more broadly for restoring liver
function in other major progressive liver diseases. MTL-CEBPA is
currently under evaluation in OUTREACH, a first-in-human Phase 1/2a
study in patients with HCC, a disease with clear unmet medical needs
based on the low response rates, high recurrence rates and sub-optimal
safety profiles of existing treatments. Important clinical read-outs
from OUTREACH are expected during 2018.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sosei will pay GBP 35 million for a
25.6% equity stake and an exclusive option to acquire further defined
stakes and potentially 100% of MiNA for a further GBP 140 million.
In addition, and should Sosei fully exercise its option, MiNA
shareholders could receive up to a further GBP 240 million. This amount
is contingent on the successful achievement of development and
regulatory milestones and includes significant potential royalties from
the successful commercialisation of products emanating from MiNAs RNA
activation platform.
The exercise of future options in relation to the MiNA agreement is
dependent on the achievement and evaluation of certain clinical
milestones in the OUTREACH study, which are expected to occur within the
next 12-18 months. The milestones are intended to provide a more
extensive and robust clinical data set on MTL-CEBPA in HCC and greater
clarity on the clinical potential of the candidate in this indication.
In this agreement, MiNA Therapeutics was advised by Ferghana Partners
and Taylor Wessing LLP. Sosei Group Corporation has been advised by
Clifford Chance LLP.
-Ends-
Notes to Editors
About MTL-CEBPA
MTL-CEBPA is a small activating RNA (saRNA)
that targets and activates a master gene regulator of liver function,
known as CEBPA (CCAAT/enhancer binding protein alpha), and which until
now has been regarded as undruggable. The levels of CEBPA are
decreased in patients with liver diseases. By restoring CEBPA expression
to normal levels, MTL-CEBPA has been shown to slow or reverse liver
disease and improve liver function in a range of pre-clinical studies
including models of liver cancer, liver cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty
liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
MTL-CEBPA is the first development candidate to emerge from MiNAs RNA
activation platform, which is being applied to design and develop saRNA
therapeutics to activate key genes to modify disease.
About Sosei
Sosei Group Corporation is an international
biopharmaceutical company originating from Japan that discovers and
develops innovative biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of Alzheimer's
disease, schizophrenia, cancer, migraine, addiction, metabolic disease,
and other indications. By utilizing its GPCR structure-based drug design
platform technology, Sosei has established a product pipeline with
first/best in class potential. Through development and commercialization
partnerships, Sosei has already delivered two bronchodilators for COPD,
which generate significant and stable revenue streams that enable
further growth. Sosei partners include Novartis, Allergan, AstraZeneca,
Daiichi Sankyo, MorphoSys, Teva and Pfizer and we are actively looking
for new partnerships to enhance the development of our products and help
us deliver them to patients worldwide.
For further information about Sosei, please visit www.sosei.com/en.
About MiNA Therapeutics
Harnessing the innate mechanism of
gene activation, MiNA Therapeutics platform enables the development of
new medicines that restore normal function to patients cells. We are
applying our technology and clinical know-how to transform the therapy
landscape of severe liver diseases. www.minatx.com
MiNA Therapeutics was founded in 2008 to capitalise on the breakthrough
discovery of small activating RNAs and to build a platform technology
that enables the development of new medicines that restore normal
function to patients cells. The Company has an extensive intellectual
property portfolio and to date has been financed by angel investors and
high-net-worth individuals. MiNAs lead clinical asset, MTL-CEBPA, is
the first development candidate to emerge from its unique RNA activation
platform, which is being applied to design and develop saRNA
therapeutics to activate key genes to treat a broad range of diseases.
