Sosei to Advance Clinical Development in Japan of HTL0018318 in Patients with Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)

Sosei Group Corporation ("Sosei); TSE Mothers Index:4565) announces
that it has agreed with Allergan to an amendment to the 2016 global R&D
and commercialisation partnership between Allergan and Soseis
subsidiary Heptares Therapeutics, in which Allergan gained exclusive
rights to Heptares broad portfolio of novel subtype-selective
muscarinic receptor agonists in development for the treatment of major
neurological disorders, including Alzheimers disease (AD).
The amendment sees Sosei gain a licence to develop and commercialise
HTL0018318, a novel muscarinic M1 receptor agonist, in Japan
as a potential new treatment for patients with dementia with Lewy bodies
(DLB). Initially, Sosei will undertake a Phase 2 proof-of-concept
monotherapy study, expected to begin in Japan in 2018. Allergan has
retained the right to develop HTL0018318 in DLB globally.
DLB is the second most common form of degenerative dementia after AD and
relates to dementia associated with the presence of Lewy bodies
(abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein) in the brain
that affect behaviour, cognition and movement. In DLB, loss of
presynaptic cholinergic (acetylcholine-producing) neurons is thought to
be a key driver of disease symptoms. As in AD, postsynaptic neurons and
muscarinic receptors in DLB are preserved, which presents an important
opportunity for a selective M1 agonist based approach.
DLB affects up to an estimated 20-30% of all dementia patients. In
Japan, this represents approximately 920,000 individuals, and in the US
approximately 1.4 million individuals. There are no approved therapies
for DLB in the US or Europe, while branded donepezil (Aricept®, Eisai)
is conditionally approved in Japan.
Commenting on the announcement, Peter Bains, CEO at Sosei, said: "This
is a very exciting development in our partnership with Allergan. It
provides Sosei with a major go-to-market opportunity for our lead
program, which is consistent with our growth strategy. Sosei has
developed an extensive understanding of the DLB opportunity in Japan,
and alongside our clinical development capabilities and track record of
successful product development in Japan we believe we can add
significant value to the M1 agonist program overall through
this activity.
About Muscarinic receptors
Muscarinic receptors are G
protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) found in multiple tissues. Until now,
attempts to develop medicines that target M1 and M4
receptors have been unsuccessful because of side effects caused by the
activation of M2 and M3 receptors. Selective M1
or M4 agonists that do not activate M2 or M3
therefore are highly sought after, and expected to address blockbuster
markets.
About the Heptares Therapeutics and Allergan Partnership
Heptares
Therapeutics and Allergan entered a global R&D and commercialisation
partnership in April 2016 under which Allergan licensed exclusive global
rights to Heptares broad portfolio of novel subtype-selective
muscarinic receptor agonists (M1, M4 and dual M1/M4
agonists) in development for the treatment of major neurological
disorders, including Alzheimers disease.
The companies are advancing a program evaluating a selective M1
agonist (HTL0018318) through clinical studies as a potential treatment
for symptomatic cognitive deficits in Alzheimers patients; a clinical
program to assess the potential of a selective M4 agonist
(HTL0016878) to treat certain neurobehavioural symptoms of Alzheimers
disease; and are developing dual M1/M4 agonists
with potential to treat both cognitive and neurobehavioural symptoms
through preclinical studies.
In addition, Sosei plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study with
HTL0018318 in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies in Japan.
About Sosei
Sosei Group Corporation is an international
biopharmaceutical company originating from Japan that discovers and
develops innovative biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of Alzheimer's
disease, schizophrenia, cancer, migraine, addiction, metabolic disease,
and other indications. By utilizing its GPCR structure-based drug design
platform technology, Sosei has established a product pipeline with
first/best in class potential. Through development and commercialization
partnerships, Sosei has already delivered two bronchodilators for COPD
which generate significant and stable revenue streams that enable
further growth. Sosei partners include Novartis, Allergan, AstraZeneca,
MedImmune, MorphoSys, Teva, and Pfizer and we are actively looking for
new partnerships to enhance the development of our products and help us
deliver them to patients worldwide.
For further information about Sosei, please visit http://www.sosei.com/en/.
