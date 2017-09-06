SpineGuard Announces 3 Promotions to Strengthen Its Organization

Regulatory News:

Spineguard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452  ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to make spine surgery safer, announced today three promotions to optimize its organization toward its goal of operational profitability by the end of 2018.

Stéphane Bette, CEO of SpineGuard, said: We are very proud to announce these internal promotions as they reward highly talented members of our team with significant experience: Patricia, Olivier and Steve all contributed greatly to the development of our company over many years. Through their new responsibilities and expanded scope, they will further support me in executing on our strategic goals in particular to reach operational profitability.

Steve McAdoo, adds: I am very excited to assume my new role within SpineGuard as we to continue to leverage our DSG technology in medical device markets, drive additional growth and progress toward profitability. We will continue to work with our customers and partners in the mission of making surgery safer through implementation of DSG Technology, a unique differentiating factor in the market.

Olivier Frézal, continues: I am thrilled by this this new position. I have been involved in the technical activities of the company over the last years and I have the privilege to lead a strong, dedicated and experienced team. Our current Research projects and subsequent patent filing activities will materialize the incredible potential of our DSG technology.

Patricia Lempereur concludes: I look forward to taking on these expanded responsibilities as we continue to develop our disruptive technology. Over the years, I have been intimately involved in the international sales process and feel confident in embracing this new role. With our Marketing and Sales teams, we will continue to provide the same quality of support and service to our customers and we are poised to positively impact our international business in line with the new strategy of the company.

Broadened missions

Steve McAdoo (over 28 years of experience with Sales, Marketing and Business Development of Medical Devices, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Smith & Nephew, Danek, Medtronic, Cerapedics, Biomet, with SpineGuard since 2016) will manage the American subsidiary SpineGuard, Inc. replacing Stephane Bette who was appointed CEO on July 13 th . Steve will continue to lead global initiatives in Business Development.

Olivier Frézal (17 years of experience in R&D and Management in the Spine Industry, ENSAM Master of Engineering and Biomechanics, LBM, SpineVision, worked on the DSG technology for 12 years, with SpineGuard since 2009) will lead the innovation strategy, IP, development of new products and technologies and will supervise Manufacturing and RAQA activities.

Patricia Lempereur (15 years of experience in Medical Device, Master in Biotechnologies & Management, SpineVision, Medicrea, with SpineGuard since 2009), will be in charge of the International Sales in addition to International Marketing and Worldwide lead for marketing tools and programs.

Next financial press release: H1 2017 results on Sept 14th 2017.

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuards mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard®, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the worlds first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard® delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

