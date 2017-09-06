SpineGuard Announces 3 Promotions to Strengthen Its Organization

Regulatory News:
Spineguard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company
that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended
to make spine surgery safer, announced today three promotions to
optimize its organization toward its goal of operational profitability
by the end of 2018.
Stéphane Bette, CEO of SpineGuard, said: We are very proud to
announce these internal promotions as they reward highly talented
members of our team with significant experience: Patricia, Olivier and
Steve all contributed greatly to the development of our company over
many years. Through their new responsibilities and expanded scope, they
will further support me in executing on our strategic goals in
particular to reach operational profitability.
Steve McAdoo, adds: I am very excited to assume my new role within
SpineGuard as we to continue to leverage our DSG technology in medical
device markets, drive additional growth and progress toward
profitability. We will continue to work with our customers and partners
in the mission of making surgery safer through implementation of DSG
Technology, a unique differentiating factor in the market.
Olivier Frézal, continues: I am thrilled by this this new position.
I have been involved in the technical activities of the company over the
last years and I have the privilege to lead a strong, dedicated and
experienced team. Our current Research projects and subsequent patent
filing activities will materialize the incredible potential of our DSG
technology.
Patricia Lempereur concludes: I look forward to taking on these
expanded responsibilities as we continue to develop our disruptive
technology. Over the years, I have been intimately involved in the
international sales process and feel confident in embracing this new
role. With our Marketing and Sales teams, we will continue to provide
the same quality of support and service to our customers and we are
poised to positively impact our international business in line with the
new strategy of the company.
Broadened missions
-
Steve McAdoo (over 28 years of experience with Sales, Marketing
and Business Development of Medical Devices, Bachelor of Science in
Biology, Smith & Nephew, Danek, Medtronic, Cerapedics, Biomet, with
SpineGuard since 2016) will manage the American subsidiary SpineGuard,
Inc. replacing Stephane Bette who was appointed CEO on July 13th.
Steve will continue to lead global initiatives in Business Development.
-
Olivier Frézal (17 years of experience in R&D and Management in
the Spine Industry, ENSAM Master of Engineering and Biomechanics, LBM,
SpineVision, worked on the DSG technology for 12 years, with
SpineGuard since 2009) will lead the innovation strategy, IP,
development of new products and technologies and will supervise
Manufacturing and RAQA activities.
-
Patricia Lempereur (15 years of experience in Medical Device,
Master in Biotechnologies & Management, SpineVision, Medicrea, with
SpineGuard since 2009), will be in charge of the International Sales
in addition to International Marketing and Worldwide lead for
marketing tools and programs.
Next financial press release: H1 2017 results on Sept 14th
2017.
About SpineGuard®
Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by
Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuards mission is to make spine
surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the
operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary
DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of
surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and
then in other surgeries. PediGuard®, the first device designed using
DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D.,
Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the worlds
first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential
pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have
been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies
published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have
demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard® delivers to patients,
surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its
DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical
device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants.
SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further
information, visit www.spineguard.com.
Disclaimer
The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or
sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be
registered under the Securities Act or any United States state
securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer
of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not
a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor
shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the
United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.
