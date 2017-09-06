+++ Heute live: Born Akademie - Geballtes Charttechnik-Wissen mit Rüdiger Born, präsentiert von BNP Paribas. Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 Uhr. +++
06.09.2017 18:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

SpineGuard Announces 3 Promotions to Strengthen Its Organization

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Spineguard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452  ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to make spine surgery safer, announced today three promotions to optimize its organization toward its goal of operational profitability by the end of 2018.

Stéphane Bette, CEO of SpineGuard, said: We are very proud to announce these internal promotions as they reward highly talented members of our team with significant experience: Patricia, Olivier and Steve all contributed greatly to the development of our company over many years. Through their new responsibilities and expanded scope, they will further support me in executing on our strategic goals in particular to reach operational profitability.

Steve McAdoo, adds: I am very excited to assume my new role within SpineGuard as we to continue to leverage our DSG technology in medical device markets, drive additional growth and progress toward profitability. We will continue to work with our customers and partners in the mission of making surgery safer through implementation of DSG Technology, a unique differentiating factor in the market.

Olivier Frézal, continues: I am thrilled by this this new position. I have been involved in the technical activities of the company over the last years and I have the privilege to lead a strong, dedicated and experienced team. Our current Research projects and subsequent patent filing activities will materialize the incredible potential of our DSG technology.

Patricia Lempereur concludes: I look forward to taking on these expanded responsibilities as we continue to develop our disruptive technology. Over the years, I have been intimately involved in the international sales process and feel confident in embracing this new role. With our Marketing and Sales teams, we will continue to provide the same quality of support and service to our customers and we are poised to positively impact our international business in line with the new strategy of the company.

Broadened missions

  • Steve McAdoo (over 28 years of experience with Sales, Marketing and Business Development of Medical Devices, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Smith & Nephew, Danek, Medtronic, Cerapedics, Biomet, with SpineGuard since 2016) will manage the American subsidiary SpineGuard, Inc. replacing Stephane Bette who was appointed CEO on July 13th. Steve will continue to lead global initiatives in Business Development.
  • Olivier Frézal (17 years of experience in R&D and Management in the Spine Industry, ENSAM Master of Engineering and Biomechanics, LBM, SpineVision, worked on the DSG technology for 12 years, with SpineGuard since 2009) will lead the innovation strategy, IP, development of new products and technologies and will supervise Manufacturing and RAQA activities.
  • Patricia Lempereur (15 years of experience in Medical Device, Master in Biotechnologies & Management, SpineVision, Medicrea, with SpineGuard since 2009), will be in charge of the International Sales in addition to International Marketing and Worldwide lead for marketing tools and programs.

Next financial press release: H1 2017 results on Sept 14th 2017.

About SpineGuard®
Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuards mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard®, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the worlds first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard® delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Disclaimer
The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Spineguard

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Spineguard News
RSS Feed
Spineguard zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Spineguard

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Spineguard News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Spineguard News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Hurrikans wirbeln den Ölmarkt durcheinander
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Die Aufwärtsdynamik ist ungebrochen
Vontobel: Merck zieht Abspaltung von Consumer-Health-Geschäft in Betracht
Scalable Capital: Ein globales ETF-Portfolio zusammenstellen
HSBC: MSCI Emerging Markets (Weekly) - Die Kurve bekommen
DZ BANK  DAX: Ausbruchsversuch aus dem mittelfristigen Abwärtstrendkanal
SOCIETE GENERALE: Starker Aufwärtstrend: Mit Apple 42,8% bis Dezember erzielen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Spineguard-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Spineguard Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wo ein WG-Zimmer 570 Euro kostet
So tickt Schäubles Staatsfeind Nummer eins
Der Abgesang auf die deutsche Automobilindustrie kam zu früh
Mit dieser Anlageform sparen Sie richtig
Kunden sollten nicht zögern, ihre Bank zu verklagen

News von

Vorsicht, Crashgefahr: Diese fünf Auto-Aktien sollten Anleger verkaufen
Dominant in der Nische: Acht Hidden Champions für jedes Depot
DAX: Es wird immer enger
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Medigene-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten

News von

Bewerbungen der Zukunft: Hier führt eine Künstliche Intelligenz für Firmen Bewerbungsgespräche
Ein Praktikant lehnte einen Job bei Apple ab, weil er das größte Erfolgsgeheimnis des Konzerns kennt
Von wegen iPhone 8 - das iPhone 7 wird bald ein unglaublich guter Deal sein
"Deutsche Passagiere sind die wahren Verlierer": Ryanairs Marketing-Chef attackiert Bund nach Air Berlin-Pleite
"Die Rente gibt es nicht mehr": Ein Finanzberater erklärt, warum wir unser ganzes Leben lang arbeiten werden, und zwar freiwillig

Heute im Fokus

DAX endet im Plus -- Wirtschaftsnobelpreisträger Robert Shiller warnt vor einer Bitcoin-Blase -- Allianz im Visier der Chinesen? -- Daimler, Nordex, Vapiano im Fokus

United Continental ringt mit 'Harvey', Nordkorea-Konflikt und Treibstoffkosten. ABB bekräftigt Ertragsziele. trivago-Aktie stürzt heftig ab. US-Handelsbilanzdefizit fällt geringer als erwartet aus. Bund: Air Berlin kann Kreditmittel jetzt abrufen. Nachfolger des meist verkauften E-Autos: Bei diesem Kampfpreis kann Teslas Model 3 nicht mithalten. Analyst: Gewinnwarnungen in deutscher Autobranche möglich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
KW 35: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 35: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit wie vielen Jahren beschäftigen Sie sich mit Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:54 Uhr
DAX endet im Plus -- Wirtschaftsnobelpreisträger Robert Shiller warnt vor einer Bitcoin-Blase -- Allianz im Visier der Chinesen? -- Daimler, Nordex, Vapiano im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:55 Uhr
Daimler-Aktie nach Analystenkommentaren bester DAX-Wert
Sonstiges
17:52 Uhr
Wirtschaftsnobelpreisträger Robert Shiller warnt vor einer Bitcoin-Blase
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Nordex AGA0D655
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Naga Group AGA161NR
BMW AG519000
MediGene AGA1X3W0
E.ON SEENAG99
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
Deutsche Telekom AG555750