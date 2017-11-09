09.11.2017 18:00
SpineGuard Demonstrates the Unique Potential of its DSG Technology in Surgical Robotics

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452  ALSGD), an innovative company that develops and markets disposable medical devices to make spine surgery safer, announced today the successful completion of an experimental feasibility study in collaboration with the Institut des Systèmes Intelligents et de Robotique (UPMC /CNRS), Paris, France.

The study demonstrates how DSG technology can stop a robot automatically when an impending bone breach is detected and thus can prevent serious surgical complications. Practically, during a vertebral drilling, a DSG drill bit mounted on a robot transmits in real time an alert signal to the control unit of the robot.

Olivier Frézal, VP Technical Operations at SpineGuard declared: "We are very satisfied by this result which confirms the potential of our DSG technology in surgical robotics thanks to its ability to measure tissue electrical conductivity locally and in real time. A technology breakthrough is now possible, because the robot will be able to automatically drill into the human skeleton, and allow the direct insertion of DSG sensing "smart implants. I am also delighted by our collaboration with UPMC which again underlines French research excellence.

Guillaume Morel, ISIR, Professor, Director of the team AGATHE at INSERM: "For years it has been apparent that a sensing technology that could provide robots with a feedback loop would be an indispensable component of the progress of automation of surgical procedures. When Spineguard contacted us about this research project and presented their DSG technology, we were immediately committed to a collaboration that revealed fruitful.

Next financial press release: 2017 full year revenue, January 4, 2018

About SpineGuard®
Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuards mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard®, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the worlds first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard® delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Disclaimer
The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

