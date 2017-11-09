SpineGuard Demonstrates the Unique Potential of its DSG Technology in Surgical Robotics

Regulatory News:
SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative
company that develops and markets disposable medical devices to make
spine surgery safer, announced today the successful completion of an
experimental feasibility study in collaboration with the Institut des
Systèmes Intelligents et de Robotique (UPMC /CNRS), Paris, France.
The study demonstrates how DSG technology can stop a robot
automatically when an impending bone breach is detected and thus can
prevent serious surgical complications. Practically, during a vertebral
drilling, a DSG drill bit mounted on a robot transmits in real time an
alert signal to the control unit of the robot.
Olivier Frézal, VP Technical Operations at SpineGuard declared: "We
are very satisfied by this result which confirms the potential of our
DSG technology in surgical robotics thanks to its ability to measure
tissue electrical conductivity locally and in real time. A technology
breakthrough is now possible, because the robot will be able to
automatically drill into the human skeleton, and allow the direct
insertion of DSG sensing "smart implants. I am also delighted by our
collaboration with UPMC which again underlines French research
excellence.
Guillaume Morel, ISIR, Professor, Director of the team AGATHE at INSERM:
"For years it has been apparent that a sensing technology that could
provide robots with a feedback loop would be an indispensable component
of the progress of automation of surgical procedures. When Spineguard
contacted us about this research project and presented their DSG
technology, we were immediately committed to a collaboration that
revealed fruitful.
Next financial press release: 2017 full year revenue, January 4, 2018
About SpineGuard®
Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by
Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuards mission is to make spine
surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the
operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary
DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of
surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and
then in other surgeries. PediGuard®, the first device designed using
DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D.,
Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the worlds
first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential
pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have
been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies
published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have
demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard® delivers to patients,
surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its
DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical
device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants.
SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further
information, visit www.spineguard.com.
