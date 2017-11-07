Spirent Communications (LSE: SPT), a leader in the Ethernet testing and
assurance industry, announced today a collaboration with China Telecom
China Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Research Institute and Huawei to verify 400
Gb/s Ethernet (400GE) short- and long-range technologies. The test,
which is the first of its kind, included the verification of 400GE port
functions such as line-speed forwarding, multi-service stacking, and
fault reporting for short- and long-range technologies.
The trials were performed in China Telecom's network and terminal key
laboratory using test cases based on real-world network applications,
while Guangzhou Research Institute was responsible for network
requirements, test-case design, and execution. Spirent provided testing
equipment for the project, which included Spirent TestCenter® with
DX3-400GO-P2 400G and FX3-100GO-T2 100G test modules.
"The IEEE 400GE standard is expected to be adopted by the end of 2017
and, as various international bodies are accelerating the
standardization process of 400GE, the perfection and establishment of
these standards will rely on early and sufficient testing to verify
their performance, said Zhu Yongqing, director for IP technology
research of the China Telecom Research Institute. "This collaborative
test marks the first R&D evaluation of its kind and perhaps most
importantly, the achievement of our expected outcome is a landmark step
for the adoption of standardized 400GE short- and long-range
technologies.
"The joint innovation endeavor of the Guangzhou Research Institute,
Huawei and Spirent lays a solid foundation for the industry-wide
maturity of 400GE technologies, marking the threshold for the
commercialization of next generation high capacity port technologies
provided by 400GE, said Zhou Jiaxin, Sales Director for Spirent
Communications.
"It is our hope these results help to accelerate the commercialization
of 400GE in the industry, Zhou continued.
Abhitesh Kastuar, General Manager for Cloud and IP Solutions stated,
"Spirent has been involved in the entire 400GE R&D and evaluation
process, making great contributions to the research and development of
the standard. We track development trends, continue investment in core
technologies, and provide innovative solutions to our customers and the
industry to advance the evolution of networks and improve services for
the cloud age.
According to the joint press release issued by China Telecom Guangzhou
and Huawei, the quantum leap in development and the explosion of
services like HD video and cloud computing has caused traffic across the
backbone to increase by 45% annually. These annual increases across the
network pose critical bandwidth challenges. At present, 100GE is the
highest line-rate commercially available.
To meet these challenges, Spirent has adopted a high-density mandate to
offer test solutions with more 100GbE ports in one test module than any
other vendor. In addition, Spirent expects to continue this standard of
high port density in future releases, giving customers a higher return
on investment and smaller footprint of rack space.
To satisfy test requirements of the new generation of 400GE, Spirent has
released the DX3 series and PX3 series, 400G and 200G testing modules on
its flagship product, Spirent TestCenter, providing industry-leading
single-slot 2-port density and CFP8 and QSFP-DD interfaces to help the
industry to advance the commercialization of 400GE in carrier networks
and data centers.
Click
here to watch the video. For more information on Spirent TestCenter
and 400G testing, please visit http://www.spirent.cn/Products/TestCenter/Boost/400G.
