SPS Companies, Inc. Uses UltiPro Perception to Deliver Real-Time, Actionable Insight to Managers

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that SPS
Companies, Inc. is using UltiPro Perception to inform leadership
decisions that address employee sentiment and concerns. SPS Companies,
Inc., a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas,
offers steel distribution and flat-rolled steel processing, as well as
pipe and tube manufacturing, through several different business units.
SPS went live on UltiPro in November 2016 in order to unify the
companys eight HR systems and improve the employee experience. The
company realized immediate savings from a simpler HCM platform, as well
as increased employee satisfaction with HR software that brought more HR
solutions and value to their fingertips. Historically, the company
conducted an annual leadership and engagement survey using a variety of
administration methods. Office-based employees with computer access
could take the survey online, while production-level floor workers were
provided with hard copies of the survey. In order to aggregate survey
results, HR undertook a manual, time-consuming process, and reporting
was limited to what HR could glean manually from spreadsheet software.
SPS HR leadership sought to continue facilitating positive change for
the company with a more effective method to gather input and gauge the
sentiment of their employees. The company selected UltiPro Perception in
May 2017, and completed their launch in two weeks.
"The integration of UltiPro Perception into Ultimates HCM solution
provided us with a number of advantages, said Corey Kephart, vice
president of human resources for SPS. "Because of our familiarity with
the UltiPro platform, we were able to activate this new tool rapidly,
and achieve our goal of using UltiPro Perception for our new June
benefits survey. In addition, nearly half our employeesour floor
workersdont have company email addresses, so we cannot administer our
surveys by simply sending a link. Instead, we are able to embed a link
in UltiPro itself so that employees can access the survey from wherever
they access UltiProat our facility kiosks, on the tablets we make
available to employees at each location, or on their own mobile devices.
Kephart adds UltiPro Perception is also very valuable when it comes to
reporting. Previously, it took the company more than a month to analyze
results, consolidate themes, and roll out the various summaries and
reports by hand for business units, departments, and individual
managers. But in UltiPro, as soon as the survey is closed, highly
visual, in-depth reports are available immediately. Because UltiPro
Perception is powered by Xander, Ultimates people first AI platform,
the reports also include insight gained from free text comments provided
by employees, which are analyzed by Xanders natural language processing
engine, to determine common themes that emerge from asking employees
open-ended questions.
"UltiPro Perception allows us to maintain strict employee
confidentiality while also leveraging the organizational structure that
already exists in UltiPro to track results and analyze data, said
Kephart. "At a meeting with our companys chairman, the CEO, and the
chief accounting officer one day after our benefits survey closed, I was
able to provide the team with a concise yet visually engaging summary
that made it easy to quickly see distinct themes coming from each of our
11 locations. UltiPro Perceptions data visualizations enabled us to
engage in meaningful conversations quickly, and supported a focused and
very productive meeting.
According to Kephart, UltiPro Perception reports are already having an
impact on the companys ability to align its workplace culture with
employee needs.
"Our benefits survey showed that our employees were unhappy with the
large medical-plan deductible, and with that feedback, we identified an
opportunity to offer a second plan with a lower deductible alongside our
existing plan, said Kephart. "We were able to quickly capture our
employees input and do so in a way that could drive business decisions.
Our leadership team was able to be responsive to the voice of our
employees and act rapidly to improve such a critical element of our
employer value proposition.
SPS deployed its annual leadership and engagement survey through UltiPro
Perception over the course of three weeks in September. The SPS HR team
harnessed the value of the instantly available organization
structure-based summaries, heatmaps, and custom reports by location and
other demographics, to quickly engage business unit leaders with
meaningful readouts and recommendations.
"Our business unit leaders were astonished by the high-quality look of
UltiPro Perception and even more by how easy it was to quickly navigate
from high-level results to detailed results, said Kephart. "The custom
reports our senior leaders were able to build in just a few minutes
provided many valuable views that enabled them to hone in on the true
drivers for leadership effectiveness and employee engagement within
their business units and even specific locations. The immediate
reactions were telling. I heard several leaders proclaim, This is
awesome!, Wow!, This is fantastic!, and This is powerful! Every
HR leader out there is trying to discover new ways to add real and
meaningful value to the business and new opportunities to further
position their HR team as a trusted advisor to business leaders. UltiPro
Perception delivered on both of these aspirations in a huge way. Thank
you Ultimate Software.
"The integration of this industry-leading sentiment analysis tool into
UltiPro makes the employee survey process easier for both HR and
employees, said Greg Swick, chief enterprise sales officer at Ultimate.
"Were pleased that SPS Companies, Inc. will be able to acquire feedback
from all employees, from anywhere, and act on what they learn to improve
the employee experience.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
solutions, with more than 33 million people records in the cloud.
Ultimates award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time
and labor management solutions that connect people with the information
they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is
headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs approximately 3,950
professionals. In 2017, Ultimate ranked #7 on Fortunes 100 Best
Companies to Work For list, its sixth consecutive year in the top
25; #7 on Forbes list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies; #2
on
Peoples 50 Companies That Care list; and the
National Customer Service Association named Ultimate Service
Organization of the Year in the Large-Business category. Ultimate
has more than 3,700 customers with employees in 160 countries, including
Bloomin Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Major League
Baseball, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation
of America. More information on Ultimates products and services for
people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective
owners.
Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM
and on LinkedIn: https://linkd.in/UltimateHCM
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025005135/en/