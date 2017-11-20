20.11.2017 16:22
TR-1: STANDARD FORM FOR NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:   Coca-Cola European Partners plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer    
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC)
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 16 November 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 17 November 2017
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
    % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)   % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		  Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)   Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.9549% 0.0000% 4.9549% 484,478,386
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.0539% 0.0000% 5.0539%  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

  Number of voting rightsix   % of voting rights
Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

  Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

  Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)

  24,005,649   4.9549%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 24,005,649 4.9549%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		  Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		  Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
         
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		  Physical or cash

settlementxii

  Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii    
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv   % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Holdings by CG Management companies are set out below:

     
 Capital International Limited1      
 Capital Research and Management Company2      
1Indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company.

2Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ("CGII management companies): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

 

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

Place of completion   Los Angeles, CA, USA
Date of completion 17 November 2017

