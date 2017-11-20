Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant
issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if
possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing
shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Coca-Cola European Partners plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please
mark with an "X if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate
box or boxes with an "X)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
16 November 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
17 November 2017
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B
1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or
reached
4.9549%
0.0000%
4.9549%
484,478,386
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
5.0539%
0.0000%
5.0539%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary Shares
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
24,005,649
4.9549%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
24,005,649
4.9549%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
datex
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by
any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the
(underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the
voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively
held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or
is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Holdings by CG Management companies are set out below:
Capital International Limited1
Capital Research and Management Company2
1Indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management
Company.
2Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company
("CRMC). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that
manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages
equity assets for various investment companies through three
divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International
Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent
company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII), which in turn
is the parent company of five investment management companies ("CGII
management companies): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital
International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital
International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII
management companies primarily serve as investment managers to
institutional clients.
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Coca-Cola
European Partners plc for its own account. Rather, the shares
reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the
discretionary investment management of one or more of the
investment management companies described above.
|