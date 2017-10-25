STARTEK Sets Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) (STARTEK), a provider of business process
outsourcing services, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November
8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for
the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The company will report its
results in a press release prior to the conference call.
StarTek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer
period.
Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
(2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-239-5283
International
dial-in number: 1-574-990-1022
Conference ID: 8199179
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the
start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you
have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact
Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here
and via the investor relations section of the STARTEK website.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m.
Eastern time on the same day through 7:30 p.m. on November 15, 2017.
Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay
number: 1-404-537-3406
Replay ID: 8199179
About STARTEK
STARTEK strives to be the most trusted BPO service provider delivering
comprehensive contact center and customer engagement solutions. Our
employees, whom we call Brand Warriors, are enabled and empowered to
promote and protect our clients brands. For over 28 years, these Brand
Warriors have been committed to making a positive impact for our
clients business results, enhancing the customer experience while
reducing costs for our clients. With the latest technology in the BPO
industry and our STARTEK Advantage System, our Brand Warriors instill
customer loyalty through a variety of multi-channel customer
interactions, including voice, chat, email and IVR. Our service
offerings include sales support, order processing, customer care and
receivables management and customer analytics. For more information,
please visit www.STARTEK.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025005016/en/