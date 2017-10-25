25.10.2017 13:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

STARTEK Sets Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) (STARTEK), a provider of business process outsourcing services, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the conference call.

StarTek management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-239-5283
International dial-in number: 1-574-990-1022
Conference ID: 8199179

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the STARTEK website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through 7:30 p.m. on November 15, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Replay ID: 8199179

About STARTEK

STARTEK strives to be the most trusted BPO service provider delivering comprehensive contact center and customer engagement solutions. Our employees, whom we call Brand Warriors, are enabled and empowered to promote and protect our clients brands. For over 28 years, these Brand Warriors have been committed to making a positive impact for our clients business results, enhancing the customer experience while reducing costs for our clients. With the latest technology in the BPO industry and our STARTEK Advantage System, our Brand Warriors instill customer loyalty through a variety of multi-channel customer interactions, including voice, chat, email and IVR. Our service offerings include sales support, order processing, customer care and receivables management and customer analytics. For more information, please visit www.STARTEK.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu StarTek Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr StarTek News
RSS Feed
StarTek zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu StarTek Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.08.2017StarTek BuyLake Street
22.02.2017StarTek BuyLake Street
08.11.2016StarTek BuyLake Street
28.11.2006Update StarTek Inc.: Strong SellMatrix Research
10.08.2017StarTek BuyLake Street
22.02.2017StarTek BuyLake Street
08.11.2016StarTek BuyLake Street

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.11.2006Update StarTek Inc.: Strong SellMatrix Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für StarTek Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene StarTek News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere StarTek News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Allianz SE: Sprung über die 200-Euro-Marke möglich
Saudi-Arabien will weiteren Abbau der Ölvorräte erzwingen und erneuten Lageraufbau verhindern  das wären die Folgen!
Vontobel: Ölpreise mit Unterstützung, Goldpreis an 100-Tage-Linie
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Dreimal-Regel beim Ifo-Index beachten
Risikoprojektion mittels Monte-Carlo-Simulation
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: Was DAX® und Dornröschen gemeinsam haben?
DZ BANK  DAX: Treten auf der Stelle
SOCIETE GENERALE: Sportliche Rendite: 17,9% in sieben Wochen mit Tesla
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur StarTek-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

StarTek Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wer klug mit seinen Krediten jongliert, kann viel Geld sparen
Das laute Warten auf den Abgang des Börsen-Chefs
Einige Staaten können sich höhere Zinsen überhaupt nicht leisten
US-Konzerne horten Billionen in Steueroasen
Das unerwartete Comeback von Omas Porzellan

News von

Total-Aktie, BMW und Co.: Die fünf besten Blue Chips fürs Depot
Commerzbank-Aktie zieht an: Geldhaus wappnet sich gegen Übernahme
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax macht Hoffnung auf mehr
Commerzbank-Aktie bricht nach oben aus: Welche Kurse mittelfristig drin sind

News von

Wichtiger Tag für Erspartes: Wie die EZB am Donnerstag über Ihr Geld entscheidet
Experten glauben, dass in Deutschland eine geheime Gruppe Superreicher existiert, die sich nicht zu erkennen gibt
Das Smartphone, wie wir es kennen, wird durch Amazon und Google bald aussterben, sagt ein IT-Experte
Obama mischt wieder in der aktiven Politik mit und entlarvt Trump auf meisterhafte Weise
In einem Video lästert VW-Chef Müller über Tesla - dahinter könnte ein ausgeklügelter Plan stecken

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- Bitcoin bald mehr wert als Apple? -- Commerzbank-Aktie weiter auf Höhenflug -- Lufthansa nach starkem Sommer auf Rekordkurs -- Ceconomy, PSA, Texas Instruments im Fokus

Credit Suisse kann Hochzins-Anleihen im Oktober 2018 zurückkaufen. Volkswagen setzt in Japan auf Diesel. Xi Jinping auf Macht-Höhepunkt - Nachfolger nicht in Sicht. AT&T-Aktie nach schwachen Zahlen nachbörslich unter Druck. Sartorius wächst im dritten Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
KW 42: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:01 Uhr
DAX kaum bewegt -- Bitcoin bald mehr wert als Apple? -- Commerzbank-Aktie weiter auf Höhenflug -- Lufthansa nach starkem Sommer auf Rekordkurs -- Ceconomy, PSA, Texas Instruments im Fokus
Leitzins
13:03 Uhr
Wichtiger Tag für Erspartes: Wie die EZB am Donnerstag über Ihr Geld entscheidet
Aktie im Fokus
12:52 Uhr
Commerzbank-Aktie weiter auf Höhenflug
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Celgene Corp.881244
GeelyA0CACX
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99