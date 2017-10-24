24.10.2017 23:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payment

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below, announced today that the Fund received a payment as authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV) per share on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, it is estimated that the Funds NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of October 23, 2017.

Fund       Payment Amount       Shares Outstanding as of

October 23, 2017

      Per Share Impact
SPDR Portfolio Total Stock Market ETF (SPTM)       $230,582       16,700,216       $0.0138

SSGA manages approximately $589 billion in SPDR ETF assets worldwide (as of September 30, 2017) and is one of the largest ETF providers in the US and globally.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500®  Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous, research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR ETFs. With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global footprint provide access to markets and asset classes, and allow us to deliver expert insights and investment solutions.

State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State Street Corporation.

* Assets under management were $2.67 trillion as of September 30, 2017. AUM reflects approx. $36 billion (as of September 30, 2017) with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Information

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Equity securities may fluctuate in value in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.

Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.

Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.

In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the value of the applicable index. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only, please see the prospectus for more details.

All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

Before investing, consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit spdrs.com and respective fund's website. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured No Bank Guarantee  May Lose Value

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900

© 2017 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

CORP-3381

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.10.17
Ausblick: State Street stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
16.10.17
State Street escalates price war over exchange traded funds (Financial Times)
16.10.17
State Street Escalates ETF Fee War, Chops Fees on 15 Products (The Wall Street Journal)
07.09.17
State Street agrees $35m fraud settlement with SEC (Financial Times)
07.09.17
State Street agrees $35m fraud settlement with SEC (Financial Times)
07.09.17
State Street to pay $35m in SEC settlement over client charges, disclosures (Financial Times)
07.09.17
State Street to Pay $35 Million to Settle SEC Probe (The Wall Street Journal)
31.08.17
ETF Boom Likely To Help State Street Pass BNY Mellon In Terms Of Custody Assets (Forbes)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12:44 UhrState Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
26.10.2015State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
12:44 UhrState Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene State Street News

22.10.17Ausblick: State Street stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
16.10.17State Street Escalates ETF Fee War. Chops Fees on 15 Products
16.10.17State Street escalates price war over exchange traded funds
Weitere State Street News
Anzeige

Inside

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl ist komplex
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | MORGEN Abend live
Unvorhergesehene Lieferausfälle im Irak
SOCIETE GENERALE: Sportliche Rendite: 17,9% in sieben Wochen mit Tesla
UBS: SAP: Betriebsergebnis stagniert
Vontobel: Goldman Sachs übertrifft Erwartungen der Analysten
DekaBank: Elf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
DZ BANK  DAX: Lustloser Handel rund um die 13.000 Punkte-Marke
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

22:20 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Starke Unternehmenszahlen treiben die -2-
19:34 UhrJPMorgan-Aktien auf Rekord - Sektoreuphorie schwappt über
17:52 UhrCommerzbank-Aktie springt hoch: Goldman soll bei Abwehr von Übernahme beraten
17:01 UhrSiemens könnte bei Börsengang der Medizintechniksparte Healthineers mehrere Milliarden erlösen
15:27 UhrWhat Is JPMorgan Chase's Most Profitable Segment?
15:27 UhrWhat Is JPMorgan Chase's Most Profitable Segment?
12:55 UhrBofA breaks ranks to take investment adviser status ahead of Mifid
12:06 UhrCommerzbank holt sich Goldman Sachs ins Boot
09:15 UhrÜbernahmepläne: Commerzbank ruft Goldman Sachs zu Hilfe
09:08 UhrWegen Übernahme-Avancen : Commerzbank heuert Investmentbanken an

News von

Das laute Warten auf den Abgang des Börsen-Chefs
Einige Staaten können sich höhere Zinsen überhaupt nicht leisten
US-Konzerne horten Billionen in Steueroasen
Das unerwartete Comeback von Omas Porzellan
Smartphone-Bank N26 expandiert in die USA

News von

Dax schließt knapp über 13.000 Punkten - Linde-Aktie legt zu
Total-Aktie, BMW und Co.: Die fünf besten Blue Chips fürs Depot
DAX: Keine Kaufdynamik mehr
Commerzbank-Aktie zieht an: Geldhaus wappnet sich gegen Übernahme
Commerzbank-Aktie: Hedgefonds-Einstieg verspricht weitere Kursgewinne

News von

Obama mischt wieder in der aktiven Politik mit und entlarvt Trump auf meisterhafte Weise
In einem Video lästert VW-Chef Müller über Tesla - dahinter könnte ein ausgeklügelter Plan stecken
Ich habe 15 verschiedene Einkommensquellen - und ich rate es Ihnen auch
Das ist die Produktivitätstechnik, mit der Elon Musk 100-Stunden-Wochen bewältigt
Frank Thelen erklärt, wie Bitcoin-Betrüger mit seinem Namen Millionen machen wollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stabil -- Dow endet im Plus -- Energievernichtung? Scharfe Kritik am Bitcoin -- BASF enttäuscht beim Ausblick -- Commerzbank-Aktie springt hoch -- Covestro, Tesla, Novartis im Fokus

Deutsche Bank und JPMorgan rechnen bei Amazon mit neuem Rekordkurs. JPMorgan-Aktien auf Rekord - Sektoreuphorie schwappt über. Renault beschleunigt Wachstum wieder. LEONI-Chef Bellé scheidet vorzeitig Ende Januar 2018 aus. Verkauf des China-Geschäfts treibt Gewinn von McDonald's an. Caterpillar meldet Gewinnsprung und hebt Ausblick an. Netflix will sich 1,6 Milliarden Dollar am Finanzmarkt holen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
KW 42: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So schnitten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017 ab
Welche Aktie verzeichnet den höchsten Gewinn?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:37 Uhr
DAX schließt stabil -- Dow endet im Plus -- Energievernichtung? Scharfe Kritik am Bitcoin -- BASF enttäuscht beim Ausblick -- Commerzbank-Aktie springt hoch -- Covestro, Tesla, Novartis im Fokus
Webinare
23:30 Uhr
Zukunftstrends erkennen und davon profitieren - am Beispiel des US-Biotechsektors
Sonstiges
22:55 Uhr
Scharfe Kritik am Bitcoin: Kryptowährung vernichtet Energie
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
GAZPROM903276
Celgene Corp.881244
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480
GeelyA0CACX
Apple Inc.865985
MorphoSys AG663200
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Varta AGA0TGJ5