State Street Honored for Diversity and Inclusion Work

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that it has received several honors for its diversity and inclusion work from the Association of ERGs & Councils, Working Mother magazine and OUTstanding.

The Association of ERGs & Councils presented State Street with its 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award in recognition of its Professional Womens Network (PWN). The award is the only annual, national award that recognizes and honors the outstanding contributions and achievements of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Business Resource Groups (BRGs) and Diversity Councils. This is the second consecutive year that State Streets PWN has been recognized by the association. "The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award recipients are a diverse combination of US organizations representing most sectors, geographies and sizes, stated Fernando Serpa, executive director of the Association of ERGs & Councils. "We had a record increase in applications this year representing 1,330 ERGs, BRGs, Diversity Councils and their chapters. This is by far the most competitive and exciting field to date.

State Streets PWN has 12 chapters, spanning 26 offices globally, and focuses on networking, developing public speaking and other professional skills. The group is the largest employee network at State Street with more than 4,000 members.

State Street was also recently named to Working Mother magazines "100 Best Companies list in the US and India in recognition of its history of creating progressive programs for its workforce in the areas of advancement of women, work flexibility, childcare and paid parental leave. This is the fourth year State Street has been included on the list in the US.

In addition, four of State Streets executives have been honored by OUTstanding, a professional network for LGBT+ executives and their allies.

State Street Chief Marketing Officer Hannah Grove and Kim Newell Chebator, executive vice president and Chief Administrative Officer in Europe, Middle East and Africa, were named to OUTstandings LGBT Leading Ally Executives list. Steven Chan, managing director and regional head of regulatory, industry and government affairs in Asia Pacific was named to the Leading LGBT+ Executives list, and Marion Bentata, assistant vice president in Credit Risk EMEA and APAC, was named to the Future Leader list. The executives were named to the lists in recognition of their support and leadership in the LGBT community. The lists, presented by the Financial Times, were compiled through nominations from peers and clients.

"We firmly believe that more diverse organizations yield better business results, said Kathy Horgan chief human resources and citizenship officer for State Street. "Employee resource groups and work-life supports are pivotal in attracting and developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. To be recognized again by these programs for something that is so important to us is a tremendous honor and were committed to continual improvement in these areas.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.1 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.67 trillion** in assets under management as of September 30, 2017, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Streets website at www.statestreet.com.

*AUM reflects approx. $36 billion (as of September 30, 2017) with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Information

All information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

© 2017 State Street Corporation  All

CORP-3383

