State Street Honored for Diversity and Inclusion Work

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that it has
received several honors for its diversity and inclusion work from the
Association of ERGs & Councils, Working Mother magazine and OUTstanding.
The Association of ERGs & Councils presented State Street with its 2017
ERG & Council Honors Award in recognition of its Professional Womens
Network (PWN). The award is the only annual, national award that
recognizes and honors the outstanding contributions and achievements of
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Business Resource Groups (BRGs) and
Diversity Councils. This is the second consecutive year that State
Streets PWN has been recognized by the association. "The 2017 ERG &
Council Honors Award recipients are a diverse combination of US
organizations representing most sectors, geographies and sizes, stated
Fernando Serpa, executive director of the Association of ERGs &
Councils. "We had a record increase in applications this year
representing 1,330 ERGs, BRGs, Diversity Councils and their chapters.
This is by far the most competitive and exciting field to date.
State Streets PWN has 12 chapters, spanning 26 offices globally, and
focuses on networking, developing public speaking and other professional
skills. The group is the largest employee network at State Street with
more than 4,000 members.
State Street was also recently named to Working Mother magazines "100
Best Companies list in the US and India in recognition of its history
of creating progressive programs for its workforce in the areas of
advancement of women, work flexibility, childcare and paid parental
leave. This is the fourth year State Street has been included on the
list in the US.
In addition, four of State Streets executives have been honored by
OUTstanding, a professional network for LGBT+ executives and their
allies.
State Street Chief Marketing Officer Hannah Grove and Kim Newell
Chebator, executive vice president and Chief Administrative Officer in
Europe, Middle East and Africa, were named to OUTstandings LGBT Leading
Ally Executives list. Steven Chan, managing director and regional head
of regulatory, industry and government affairs in Asia Pacific was named
to the Leading LGBT+ Executives list, and Marion Bentata, assistant vice
president in Credit Risk EMEA and APAC, was named to the Future Leader
list. The executives were named to the lists in recognition of their
support and leadership in the LGBT community. The lists, presented by
the Financial Times, were compiled through nominations from peers and
clients.
"We firmly believe that more diverse organizations yield better business
results, said Kathy Horgan chief human resources and citizenship
officer for State Street. "Employee resource groups and work-life
supports are pivotal in attracting and developing a diverse and
inclusive workforce. To be recognized again by these programs for
something that is so important to us is a tremendous honor and were
committed to continual improvement in these areas.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading
providers of financial services to institutional investors, including
investment servicing, investment management and investment research and
trading. With $32.1 trillion in assets under custody and administration
and $2.67 trillion** in assets under management as of September 30,
2017, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets
worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
For more information, visit State Streets website at www.statestreet.com.
*AUM reflects approx. $36 billion (as of September 30, 2017) with
respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC
(SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
Important Information
All information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable,
but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or
warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor
liability for decisions based on such information and it should not be
relied on as such.
State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.
© 2017 State Street Corporation All
CORP-3383
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005691/en/