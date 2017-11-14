14.11.2017 14:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

State Streets GX Private Equity Index Again Shows Strong Performance in Second Quarter 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

The State Street Global ExchangeSM Private Equity Index (GXPEI) ended the second quarter of 2017 with continued strong performance of 3.96 percent, in line with the 3.95 percent return posted in the first quarter.

The GXPEI is based on directly-sourced limited partnership data and represents more than $2.5 trillion in private equity investments, with more than 2,800 unique private equity partnerships, as of June 30 2017.

"European funds had a very strong quarter, partly driven by a weaker US dollar, said Will Kinlaw, senior managing director and global head of State Street Associates®, a division of State Street Global Exchange. "However, setting aside the foreign exchange impact, the European funds still achieved a 3.72 percent quarterly return in Euro, outperforming the US private equity funds in local currency terms. Interestingly, the GXPEI confirms the European recovery we have seen from public market in 2017.

Second Quarter Highlights Include:

  • Buyout funds posted a 4.73% gain in Q2, extending its streak as the leading segment among the three main strategies to six consecutive quarters. Private Debt funds maintained a steady gain of 3.08% while Venture Capital fund returns dropped to 1.84%.
  • European-focused private equity funds experienced a 10.54% quarterly gain in USD-denominated terms (3.72% in EUR-denominated IRR). US-focused funds returned 2.62%, while funds focused on the rest of the world gained 3.05%.
  • Among all sectors covered, industrials-focused funds saw the highest return, with a 4.73% gain, followed by consumer-focused funds with a return of 4.36%. Energy-focused funds posted a narrow gain of 0.26%, down from the peak of 7.79% in Q2 2016.
  • Q2 2017 saw higher volumes in both cash contribution and distribution compared to the same period of 2016. However, distribution remained at a higher level than contribution, thus investors received positive net cash flows in Q2.

"Private Equity fundraising has been increasing in recent years, however firms have been slow to deploy their capital in the first half of the year due to delays in the US tax reform and political uncertainty. Perhaps such uncertainty may create opportunities for Buyout funds, said Anthony Catino, managing director, Alternative Investment Solutions for State Street.

For additional insights, or to learn more about the GX Private Equity Index please visit http://www.ssgx.com/peindex.

Index returns reflect capital gains and losses, income, and the reinvestment of dividends.

It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance does not reflect charges and expenses associated with the fund or brokerage commissions associated with buying and selling a fund.

Index performance is not meant to represent that of any particular fund.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.1 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.67 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2017, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Streets website at www.statestreet.com.

* AUM reflects approx. $36 billion (as of September 30, 2017) with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Information

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

State Street Global Exchange? and State Street Associates® are trademarks of State Street Corporation (incorporated in Massachusetts) and are registered or have registrations pending in multiple jurisdictions. This document and information herein (together, the "Content) is subject to change without notice based on market and other conditions and in any event may not reflect the views of State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates ("State Street). The Content provided is for informational, illustrative and/or marketing purposes only and it does not constitute investment research or investment, legal, or tax advice. The Content provided has been prepared and obtained from sources believed to be reliable at the time of preparation, however it is provided "as-is and State Street makes no guarantee, representation, or warranty of any kind including, without limitation, as to its accuracy, suitability, timeliness, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement of third-party rights, or otherwise. State Street disclaims all liability, whether arising in contract, tort or otherwise, for any claims, losses, liabilities, damages (including direct, indirect, special or consequential), expenses or costs arising from or connected with the Content. The Content provided is not, nor should be construed as any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any product, service, or securities or any financial instrument, and it does not constitute any binding contractual arrangement or commitment for State Street of any kind. The Content provided may contain certain statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements; any such statements or forecasted information are not guarantees or reliable indicators for future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those depicted or projected. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No permission is granted to reprint, sell, copy, distribute, or modify the Content in any form or by any means without the prior written consent of State Street.

Currency Risk is a form of risk that arises from the change in price of one currency against another. Whenever investors or companies have assets or business operations across national borders, they face currency risk if their positions are not hedged.

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

© 2017 State Street Corporation  All Rights Reserved

CORP-3432

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.11.17
No Shake Up In State Street Succession CEO Plan (The Wall Street Journal)
07.11.17
State Street chief Jay Hooley to retire at the end of 2018 (Financial Times)
07.11.17
State Street CEO, President Plan to Retire (The Wall Street Journal)
22.10.17
Ausblick: State Street stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
16.10.17
State Street escalates price war over exchange traded funds (Financial Times)
16.10.17
State Street Escalates ETF Fee War, Chops Fees on 15 Products (The Wall Street Journal)
07.09.17
State Street agrees $35m fraud settlement with SEC (Financial Times)
07.09.17
State Street agrees $35m fraud settlement with SEC (Financial Times)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr State Street News
RSS Feed
State Street zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu State Street Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.06.2017State Street BuyUBS AG
03.01.2017State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
28.01.2016State Street BuyArgus Research Company
13.01.2016State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
26.10.2015State Street OverweightBarclays Capital
24.10.2017State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.01.2017State Street HoldArgus Research Company
09.09.2016State Street HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016State Street NeutralUBS AG
11.04.2016State Street Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für State Street Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Zurücklehnen und sein Geld für sich arbeiten lassen? Das wird immer schwieriger. Im Online-Seminar erhalten Sie am Dienstag ab 18 Uhr starke Tipps zum "Intelligenten Vermögensaufbau mit Portfolios".
Hier zum Online-Seminar anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene State Street News

22.10.17Ausblick: State Street stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
16.10.17State Street Escalates ETF Fee War. Chops Fees on 15 Products
16.10.17State Street escalates price war over exchange traded funds
07.11.17State Street chief Jay Hooley to retire at the end of 2018
07.11.17State Street CEO. President Plan to Retire
07.11.17No Shake Up In State Street Succession CEO Plan
Weitere State Street News
Anzeige

Inside

Zweifel an OPEC-Einschätzung zum Ölmarkt
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa: Mehr Fluggäste als im Gesamtjahr 2016
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
DZ BANK  Société Générale: Rechtsstreitigkeiten belasten Ergebnis, Bewertungsabschlag zu hoch
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | RWE, Henkel und Infineon im Visier der Investoren
DekaBank: Neun neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Die Kurve bekommen?
Sendepause für ProSiebenSat.1 Media - ist jetzt Zeit für den Einstieg?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur State Street-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

State Street Peer Group News

12:08 UhrCitigroup fully prepared for a hard Brexit and its consequences
06:02 UhrCitigroup invests in UK artificial intelligence software company
03:00 UhrEin Jahr Trump: Diese Fonds profitieren am meisten
01:41 UhrGoldman Sachs marks stake in Weinstein Co down to zero - source
01:39 UhrGoldman Sachs marks stake in Weinstein Co down to zero: source
13.11.17JPMorgan reveals three top stocks ahead of a week of retail earnings
13.11.17Buy FedEx and UPS on global trade upside. overblown Amazon fears: Goldman Sachs
13.11.17Goldman Sachs adelt 509 Banker
13.11.17Merrill Edge Simplifies Stock Research for Self-Directed Investors Through an Enhanced Online Experience That Allows For Better Investing Decisions
13.11.17JPMorgan Chase Acquires WePay: What Investors Need to Know

News von

860.000 Menschen in Deutschland haben keine Wohnung
Wie Städte krank machen
Wirtschaftsexperten wollen radikale Reformen bei der Grunderwerbsteuer
EU-Parlamentspräsident fordert doppelt so viel Geld für Europa
Das taugen Fondssparpläne

News von

DAX: Kurze Entspannung in Sicht
Evotec-Aktie setzt Talfahrt fort - Auch Medigene sackt ab
Dax schließt im Minus - CompuGroup Medical-Aktie im TecDax gefragt
Siemens-Aktie nach enttäuschenden Zahlen: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Nordex erwartet flaue Zeiten - Aktie auf Vier-Jahres-Tief

News von

Ende des Mietpreis-Booms? In einer deutschen Großstadt sinken die Preise schon
Albtraum-Szenario: Welche Folgen ein No-Deal-Brexit für Deutschland hätte
Während jeder auf Bitcoin Cash schaut, explodiert die fünftgrößte Kryptowährung
Warum Italien eine Gefahr für ganz Europa sein könnte
Das Grundeinkommen nutzt vor allem Reichen, sagt Deutschlands bekanntester Armutsforscher

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- Nordex senkt Umsatzprognose -- Henkel erwartet höheren Gewinn -- RWE vermeldet dank innogy Gewinnsprung -- Infineon erfüllt Ziele -- Google, Amazon im Fokus

Internationale Energieagentur: Öl-Ära ist noch nicht zu Ende. Welthandel treibt Hafenkonzern HHLA weiter an. Salzgitter-Konzern erzielt bestes Neunmonatsergebnis seit 2008. Softbank: Entscheidung über Uber-Beteiligung noch nicht gefallen. Preisdruck in Deutschland bleibt moderat.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:53 Uhr
DAX kaum bewegt -- Nordex senkt Umsatzprognose -- Henkel erwartet höheren Gewinn -- RWE vermeldet dank innogy Gewinnsprung -- Infineon erfüllt Ziele -- Google, Amazon im Fokus
Ausland
13:54 Uhr
Amazon Video: Filme bald kostenlos streamen - aber mit Werbung?
Ausland
14:08 Uhr
Teslas Semi Truck kommt - und "er wird den Zuschauern den Verstand rauben"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Infineon AG623100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GeelyA0CACX
Nordex AGA0D655
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
Siemens AG723610
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
RWE AG St.703712
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Apple Inc.865985
General Electric Co.851144