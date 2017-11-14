The State Street Global ExchangeSM Private Equity Index
(GXPEI) ended the second quarter of 2017 with continued strong
performance of 3.96 percent, in line with the 3.95 percent return posted
in the first quarter.
The GXPEI is based on directly-sourced limited partnership data and
represents more than $2.5 trillion in private equity investments, with
more than 2,800 unique private equity partnerships, as of June 30 2017.
"European funds had a very strong quarter, partly driven by a weaker US
dollar, said Will Kinlaw, senior managing director and global head of
State Street Associates®, a division of State Street Global Exchange.
"However, setting aside the foreign exchange impact, the European funds
still achieved a 3.72 percent quarterly return in Euro, outperforming
the US private equity funds in local currency terms. Interestingly, the
GXPEI confirms the European recovery we have seen from public market in
2017.
Second Quarter Highlights Include:
-
Buyout funds posted a 4.73% gain in Q2, extending its streak as the
leading segment among the three main strategies to six consecutive
quarters. Private Debt funds maintained a steady gain of 3.08% while
Venture Capital fund returns dropped to 1.84%.
-
European-focused private equity funds experienced a 10.54% quarterly
gain in USD-denominated terms (3.72% in EUR-denominated IRR).
US-focused funds returned 2.62%, while funds focused on the rest of
the world gained 3.05%.
-
Among all sectors covered, industrials-focused funds saw the highest
return, with a 4.73% gain, followed by consumer-focused funds with a
return of 4.36%. Energy-focused funds posted a narrow gain of 0.26%,
down from the peak of 7.79% in Q2 2016.
-
Q2 2017 saw higher volumes in both cash contribution and distribution
compared to the same period of 2016. However, distribution remained at
a higher level than contribution, thus investors received positive net
cash flows in Q2.
"Private Equity fundraising has been increasing in recent years, however
firms have been slow to deploy their capital in the first half of the
year due to delays in the US tax reform and political
uncertainty. Perhaps such uncertainty may create opportunities for
Buyout funds, said Anthony Catino, managing director, Alternative
Investment Solutions for State Street.
For additional insights, or to learn more about the GX Private Equity
Index please visit http://www.ssgx.com/peindex.
Index returns reflect capital gains and losses, income, and the
reinvestment of dividends.
It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance
does not reflect charges and expenses associated with the fund or
brokerage commissions associated with buying and selling a fund.
Index performance is not meant to represent that of any particular fund.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation
(NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial
services to institutional investors, including investment servicing,
investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.1
trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.67 trillion*
in assets under management as of September 30, 2017, State Street
operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the
US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information,
visit State Streets website at www.statestreet.com.
* AUM reflects approx. $36 billion (as of September 30, 2017) with
respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC
(SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
Important Information
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
State Street Global Exchange? and State Street Associates® are
trademarks of State Street Corporation (incorporated in Massachusetts)
and are registered or have registrations pending in multiple
jurisdictions. This document and information herein (together, the
"Content) is subject to change without notice based on market and other
conditions and in any event may not reflect the views of State Street
Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates ("State Street). The
Content provided is for informational, illustrative and/or marketing
purposes only and it does not constitute investment research or
investment, legal, or tax advice. The Content provided has been prepared
and obtained from sources believed to be reliable at the time of
preparation, however it is provided "as-is and State Street makes no
guarantee, representation, or warranty of any kind including, without
limitation, as to its accuracy, suitability, timeliness,
merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement of
third-party rights, or otherwise. State Street disclaims all liability,
whether arising in contract, tort or otherwise, for any claims, losses,
liabilities, damages (including direct, indirect, special or
consequential), expenses or costs arising from or connected with the
Content. The Content provided is not, nor should be construed as any
offer or solicitation to buy or sell any product, service, or securities
or any financial instrument, and it does not constitute any binding
contractual arrangement or commitment for State Street of any kind. The
Content provided may contain certain statements that could be deemed
forward-looking statements; any such statements or forecasted
information are not guarantees or reliable indicators for future
performance and actual results or developments may differ materially
from those depicted or projected. Past performance is no guarantee of
future results. No permission is granted to reprint, sell, copy,
distribute, or modify the Content in any form or by any means without
the prior written consent of State Street.
Currency Risk is a form of risk that arises from the change in price of
one currency against another. Whenever investors or companies have
assets or business operations across national borders, they face
currency risk if their positions are not hedged.
State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.
© 2017 State Street Corporation All Rights Reserved
CORP-3432
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114005359/en/