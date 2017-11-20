20.11.2017 15:00
Statement from MicroVision CEO Perry Mulligan

Perry Mulligan issues a statement as he assumes the CEO role at Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS):

As I start my first full week as MicroVision CEO, I want to share my thoughts on the opportunities ahead. Through my time on the companys board of directors, I am familiar with the management team and the business plan and that has been an advantage while stepping into the CEO role. I am now getting the chance to meet more of the MicroVision team working on the development programs for both our engine products and the custom display solution for a major technology company. We have top-tier technical talent working on these programs, and I am impressed with the people in place, the plans to supplement existing expertise and the progress being made.

My plan is to continue executing the business plan while surveying the market, meeting our current and potential customers and evaluating the technology platform to determine where it can be applied to best advantage in addition to the opportunities we are already pursuing. One of the things that made a big impression on me as I talked to employees last week is the enthusiasm and optimism for the opportunities to apply our PicoP® scanning technology to the mobility, IoT, and LiDAR markets and the pride in the developments this team is making to the platform to align to those opportunities. I look forward to leading the team as we go after these opportunities and to getting to know the shareholders who have been the backbone of our company for many years.

Perry Mulligan, CEO and director
November 20, 2017

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature laser projection and sensing solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision's platform approach for this advanced display and sensing solution means that it can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. It is an advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world. Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVisions IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Wash.

For more information, visit the companys website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MicroVisionInc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to possibilities for future product, product applications, potential opportunities, development programs and expansion into new markets are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the company's forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to raise additional capital when needed; products incorporating our PicoP® scanning technology may not achieve market acceptance, commercial partners may not perform under agreements as anticipated, we may be unsuccessful in identifying parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of IP assets, our or our customers failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

