Statement from MicroVision CEO Perry Mulligan

As I start my first full week as MicroVision CEO, I want to share my thoughts on the opportunities ahead. Through my time on the companys board of directors, I am familiar with the management team and the business plan and that has been an advantage while stepping into the CEO role. I am now getting the chance to meet more of the MicroVision team working on the development programs for both our engine products and the custom display solution for a major technology company. We have top-tier technical talent working on these programs, and I am impressed with the people in place, the plans to supplement existing expertise and the progress being made.

My plan is to continue executing the business plan while surveying the market, meeting our current and potential customers and evaluating the technology platform to determine where it can be applied to best advantage in addition to the opportunities we are already pursuing. One of the things that made a big impression on me as I talked to employees last week is the enthusiasm and optimism for the opportunities to apply our PicoP® scanning technology to the mobility, IoT, and LiDAR markets and the pride in the developments this team is making to the platform to align to those opportunities. I look forward to leading the team as we go after these opportunities and to getting to know the shareholders who have been the backbone of our company for many years.

Perry Mulligan, CEO and director

November 20, 2017

