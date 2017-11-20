Statement from MicroVision CEO Perry Mulligan

Perry Mulligan issues a statement as he assumes the CEO role at
Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS):
As I start my first full week as MicroVision CEO, I want to share my
thoughts on the opportunities ahead. Through my time on the companys
board of directors, I am familiar with the management team and the
business plan and that has been an advantage while stepping into the CEO
role. I am now getting the chance to meet more of the MicroVision team
working on the development programs for both our engine products and the
custom display solution for a major technology company. We have top-tier
technical talent working on these programs, and I am impressed with the
people in place, the plans to supplement existing expertise and the
progress being made.
My plan is to continue executing the business plan while surveying the
market, meeting our current and potential customers and evaluating the
technology platform to determine where it can be applied to best
advantage in addition to the opportunities we are already pursuing. One
of the things that made a big impression on me as I talked to employees
last week is the enthusiasm and optimism for the opportunities to apply
our PicoP® scanning technology to the mobility, IoT, and LiDAR markets
and the pride in the developments this team is making to the platform to
align to those opportunities. I look forward to leading the team as we
go after these opportunities and to getting to know the shareholders who
have been the backbone of our company for many years.
Perry Mulligan, CEO and director
November 20, 2017
About MicroVision
MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an
ultra-miniature laser projection and sensing solution based on the laser
beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision's
platform approach for this advanced display and sensing solution means
that it can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors.
It is an advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.
Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently
recognized leader in the development of intellectual property.
MicroVisions IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a
top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been
included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in
Redmond, Wash.
For more information, visit the companys website at www.microvision.com,
on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MicroVisionInc
or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.
MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the
United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the
properties of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating
to possibilities for future product, product applications, potential
opportunities, development programs and expansion into new markets are
forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and
uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those projected in the company's forward-looking
statements include the following: our ability to raise additional
capital when needed; products incorporating our PicoP® scanning
technology may not achieve market acceptance, commercial partners may
not perform under agreements as anticipated, we may be unsuccessful in
identifying parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem
desirable for the purchase or license of IP assets, our or our customers
failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and
technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to
keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our
technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights
and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain
additional contract awards; the timing of commercial product launches
and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical
milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop,
manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability
claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the
company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form
10-K filed with the SEC. Except as expressly required by federal
securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.
