Successful New Bond Issue for Legrand

LEGRAND (Paris:LR) today successfully launched a bond issue for a total of 400 million with a 6-year maturity. The maturity date is October 9, 2023 and its annual coupon 0.5%.

This bond issue completes the refinancing operations of Legrand, allowing it to extend the maturity of its debt profile.

The issues full success, with the order book oversubscribed close to four times, demonstrates once again investors confidence in the soundness of Legrands business model as well as the quality of its financial structure.

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2017 nine-month results: November 7, 2017

"Quiet period 1  starts October 7, 2017

"Quiet period  starts October 7, 2017 2017 annual results: February 8, 2018

"Quiet period 1  starts January 9, 2018

"Quiet period  starts January 9, 2018 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offeringsincluding Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than 5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.

http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the groups innovation strategy, the Eliot program aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals. http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

