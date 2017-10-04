04.10.2017 18:11
Successful New Bond Issue for Legrand

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, JAPAN, CANADA OR AUSTRALIA

LEGRAND (Paris:LR) today successfully launched a bond issue for a total of 400 million with a 6-year maturity. The maturity date is October 9, 2023 and its annual coupon 0.5%.

This bond issue completes the refinancing operations of Legrand, allowing it to extend the maturity of its debt profile.

The issues full success, with the order book oversubscribed close to four times, demonstrates once again investors confidence in the soundness of Legrands business model as well as the quality of its financial structure.

------------------------

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

  • 2017 nine-month results: November 7, 2017
    "Quiet period1 starts October 7, 2017
  • 2017 annual results: February 8, 2018
    "Quiet period1 starts January 9, 2018
  • General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offeringsincluding Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than 5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.
(ISIN FR0010307819).
http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the groups innovation strategy, the Eliot program aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

This announcement is not an offer of the bonds for sale in the United States. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the "Securities Act) without registration except pursuant to an ex exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Legrand has not registered and does not intend to register all or any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

