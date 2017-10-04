Successful New Bond Issue for Legrand

Regulatory News:
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, JAPAN, CANADA OR AUSTRALIA
LEGRAND (Paris:LR) today successfully launched a bond issue for a total
of 400 million with a 6-year maturity. The maturity date is October 9,
2023 and its annual coupon 0.5%.
This bond issue completes the refinancing operations of Legrand,
allowing it to extend the maturity of its debt profile.
The issues full success, with the order book oversubscribed close to
four times, demonstrates once again investors confidence in the
soundness of Legrands business model as well as the quality of its
financial structure.
------------------------
KEY FINANCIAL DATES
-
2017 nine-month results: November 7, 2017
"Quiet period1
starts October 7, 2017
-
2017 annual results: February 8, 2018
"Quiet period1
starts January 9, 2018
-
General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building
infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial,
industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers
worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and
stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and
sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady
flow of new offeringsincluding Eliot* connected products with enhanced
value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than 5 billion in 2016.
The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of
indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom
Rating, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120, Europe 120 and France 20, and
Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence.
(ISIN FR0010307819).
http://www.legrand.com
|
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up
deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of
the groups innovation strategy, the Eliot program aims to develop
connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting
benefits to private individual users and professionals.
http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html
This announcement is not an offer of the bonds for sale in the United
States. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States or to,
or for the account or the benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in
Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the "Securities
Act) without registration except pursuant to an ex exemption from,
or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the
Securities Act. Legrand has not registered and does not intend to
register all or any part of the offering in the United States or to
conduct a public offering in the United States.
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the
run-up to publication of results.
