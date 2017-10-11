SuperSonic Imagine announces the international introduction of Aixplorer® Ultimate at JFR

Regulatory News:
SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI (FR0010526814, PEA-PME
eligible), a company specializing in medical imaging using ultrasound
(ultrasonography), for the first time at an international radiology
conference, will introduce its the new version of its premium ultrasound
system, Aixplorer® Ultimate. Attendees are invited to visit
SuperSonic Imagines booth #217 during JFR.
"We are very proud to introduce Aixplorer Ultimate to radiologists and
physicians with a international premier at JFR. We are working closely
with the scientific community so that our technology will become a
standard in expert imaging of diseases of the breast and liver to
improve the treatment of patients diagnosed with cancer or chronic liver
diseases such as fibrosis or steatosis (NASH), said Michèle Lesieur,
CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.
The SuperSonic Imagine technology, whose acquisition frame rates are
200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems, has opened up
the possibility of new imaging modalities which are now in daily use in
hospitals and clinics.
Aixplorer® Ultimate is bursting with
innovation thanks to the exclusive UltraFast technology.
The Aixplorer Ultimate has a new streamlined look and intuitive user
interface. It incorporates new architecture boasting 4.5 times more
computing power than previous Aixplorer models. Supersonic
Imagine optimizes the development of non-invasive evaluation tools to
evaluate non-alcoholic steatotic hepatitis (NASH).
Ultimate also incorporates the very latest UltraFast innovation Needle
PL.U.S enabling simultaneous visualization of anatomical
structures, biopsy needle and the trajectory with a high level of
precision. These innovations provide fast and reliable access to
diagnostic information, an essential resource for the diagnosis and
assessment of major diseases such as chronic liver disease, breast and
prostate cancers. SuperSonic Imagine provides physicians an
increased reliability of interventional procedures using ultrasound
guidance while improving patients safety and comfort.
Needle PL.U.S. sits alongside other modalities introduced over the past
8 years by SSI: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), used to view and
measure the stiffness of tissue in real time using color mapping; UltraFast
Doppler, which combines Pulsed Doppler and Color Doppler in a
single sweep; Angio PL.U.S., offering unrivalled resolution for
imaging micro vascularization in lesions; and TriVu (B mode + SWE
+ Color+), a new triplex modality combining three types of diagnostic
information into a single image.
In the management of breast disease, Aixplorer®
Ultimate helps to improve the identification of malignant or benign
lesions and helps to reduce the number of biopsies.
The advantages of ShearWave Elastography
in the diagnosis of
mammary lesions has been demonstrated in more than 100 articles in
peer-reviewed journals, including an international study involving more
than 1,600 patients.1-2 When this technology is combined with
conventional ultrasonography, diagnoses can be more accurate,
significantly reducing the number of false positives, and thus the
number of unnecessary biopsies.
"ShearWave Elastography, integrated with morphological characteristics,
improves the diagnostic performance of ultrasonography by enhancing the
characterisation and boosting the specificity of mammary lesions. It
makes it possible to decrease unnecessary follow-ups and negative
biopsies, explains Dr Cohen-Zarade, radiologist at IRP (Paris Radiology
Institute).
In the liver, Aixplorer® Ultimate can assess
liver stiffness for the assessment of liver fibrosis severity and NASH
without a biopsy
"Aixplorer is a comprehensive, non-invasive diagnostic tool for chronic
diseases of the liver. It makes it possible both to quantify liver
fibrosis by assessing liver stiffness and projected changes with
ShearWave Elastography and to quantify steatohepatitis of alcoholic or
non-alcoholic origin (NASH) through the hepatorenal index, underlines
Dr Mona Munteanu, Anti-Fibrosis Diagnosis Centre, Pitié-Salpêtrière
Hospital Group, Paris.
More than 120 international articles agree in demonstrating the
reliability and effectiveness of ShearWave Elastography in this
particular field.
With Aixplorer Ultimate, the most advanced version of its
ultrasonograph, SuperSonic Imagine Research has found a way to satisfy a
wide range of clinical needs among radiologists and physician to benefit
their patients, positioning itself as a major player in multi-parameter
ultrasound imaging.
Dates, times and locations of the SuperSonic Imagine symposium,
workshops and demonstrations
Symposium: Saturday, 14 October from 12:30
pm to 1:15 pm
Location: Room 342 A
Session:
New ultrasound imaging modalities in daily practice: breast, liver and
prostate.
Speakers:
-
Prof. Christophe Aubé, Angers: Multimodal ultrasonography: toward
the detection of chronic liver diseases.
-
Prof. Jean-Michel Correas, Paris: Use and benefits of fusion
and navigation on the Aixplorer ultrasonograph for the prostate.
-
Dr. Dominique Fournier, Sion, Switzerland: Lymph node staging
in breast cancer: toward 100% ultrasonography.
Workshop in the official programme:
Saturday, 14 October, 8:45-9:30 am,
Location:
Room 342B
Speaker:
-
Dr. Christophe Tourasse, 'Mammary ultrasonography: What are the
pitfalls? How to distinguish between benign and malignant. '
Ultrasound Village: For the full duration
of the conference.
Flash demonstration: Saturday, 14 October,
10:20-10:35 am, and Monday, 16 October, 11:50 am-12:05 pm
Speaker:
-
Dr. Aymeric Guibal, 'Multi-parameter imaging of the liver:
elastography, Doppler and contrast.'
1 ShearWave Elastography for breast masses is highly
reproducible. Cosgrove DO et al. European Radiology
2011 Dec 31
2
Shear-wave Elastography Improves the Specificity of Breast US: The BE1
Multinational Study of 939 Masses
Radiology (2012
Feb;262(2):435-449) by Wendie A. Berg, MD, PhD, et al. Radiology.
2012 Feb;262(2):435-49. doi: 10.1148/radiol.11110640. Eur
Radiol. 2012 May; 22(5): 10231032.
About SuperSonic Imagine
Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic
Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company
designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system,
Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast platform that can acquire images 200
times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to
providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the
foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of
ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWETM), UltraFast Doppler,
Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitiveTM Imaging and more recently
TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze
the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and
non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in
diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of
today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value
of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of
diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave
Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results
simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest
innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging
through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution
while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.
SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the
commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine
is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For
more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171011005960/en/