SuperSonic Imagine announces the international introduction of Aixplorer® Ultimate at JFR

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI (FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), a company specializing in medical imaging using ultrasound (ultrasonography), for the first time at an international radiology conference, will introduce its the new version of its premium ultrasound system, Aixplorer® Ultimate. Attendees are invited to visit SuperSonic Imagines booth #217 during JFR.

"We are very proud to introduce Aixplorer Ultimate to radiologists and physicians with a international premier at JFR. We are working closely with the scientific community so that our technology will become a standard in expert imaging of diseases of the breast and liver to improve the treatment of patients diagnosed with cancer or chronic liver diseases such as fibrosis or steatosis (NASH), said Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

The SuperSonic Imagine technology, whose acquisition frame rates are 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems, has opened up the possibility of new imaging modalities which are now in daily use in hospitals and clinics.

Aixplorer® Ultimate is bursting with innovation thanks to the exclusive UltraFast technology.

The Aixplorer Ultimate has a new streamlined look and intuitive user interface. It incorporates new architecture boasting 4.5 times more computing power than previous Aixplorer models. Supersonic Imagine optimizes the development of non-invasive evaluation tools to evaluate non-alcoholic steatotic hepatitis (NASH).

Ultimate also incorporates the very latest UltraFast innovation  Needle PL.U.S  enabling simultaneous visualization of anatomical structures, biopsy needle and the trajectory with a high level of precision. These innovations provide fast and reliable access to diagnostic information, an essential resource for the diagnosis and assessment of major diseases such as chronic liver disease, breast and prostate cancers. SuperSonic Imagine provides physicians an increased reliability of interventional procedures using ultrasound guidance while improving patients safety and comfort.

Needle PL.U.S. sits alongside other modalities introduced over the past 8 years by SSI: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), used to view and measure the stiffness of tissue in real time using color mapping; UltraFast Doppler, which combines Pulsed Doppler and Color Doppler in a single sweep; Angio PL.U.S., offering unrivalled resolution for imaging micro vascularization in lesions; and TriVu (B mode + SWE + Color+), a new triplex modality combining three types of diagnostic information into a single image.

In the management of breast disease, Aixplorer® Ultimate helps to improve the identification of malignant or benign lesions and helps to reduce the number of biopsies.

The advantages of ShearWave Elastography in the diagnosis of mammary lesions has been demonstrated in more than 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals, including an international study involving more than 1,600 patients.1-2 When this technology is combined with conventional ultrasonography, diagnoses can be more accurate, significantly reducing the number of false positives, and thus the number of unnecessary biopsies.

"ShearWave Elastography, integrated with morphological characteristics, improves the diagnostic performance of ultrasonography by enhancing the characterisation and boosting the specificity of mammary lesions. It makes it possible to decrease unnecessary follow-ups and negative biopsies, explains Dr Cohen-Zarade, radiologist at IRP (Paris Radiology Institute).

In the liver, Aixplorer® Ultimate can assess liver stiffness for the assessment of liver fibrosis severity and NASH without a biopsy

"Aixplorer is a comprehensive, non-invasive diagnostic tool for chronic diseases of the liver. It makes it possible both to quantify liver fibrosis by assessing liver stiffness and projected changes with ShearWave Elastography and to quantify steatohepatitis of alcoholic or non-alcoholic origin (NASH) through the hepatorenal index, underlines Dr Mona Munteanu, Anti-Fibrosis Diagnosis Centre, Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital Group, Paris.

More than 120 international articles agree in demonstrating the reliability and effectiveness of ShearWave Elastography in this particular field.

With Aixplorer Ultimate, the most advanced version of its ultrasonograph, SuperSonic Imagine Research has found a way to satisfy a wide range of clinical needs among radiologists and physician to benefit their patients, positioning itself as a major player in multi-parameter ultrasound imaging.

Dates, times and locations of the SuperSonic Imagine symposium, workshops and demonstrations

Symposium: Saturday, 14 October from 12:30 pm to 1:15 pm
Location: Room 342 A
Session: New ultrasound imaging modalities in daily practice: breast, liver and prostate.
Speakers:

  • Prof. Christophe Aubé, Angers: Multimodal ultrasonography: toward the detection of chronic liver diseases.
  • Prof. Jean-Michel Correas, Paris: Use and benefits of fusion and navigation on the Aixplorer ultrasonograph for the prostate.
  • Dr. Dominique Fournier, Sion, Switzerland: Lymph node staging in breast cancer: toward 100% ultrasonography.

Workshop in the official programme: Saturday, 14 October, 8:45-9:30 am,
Location: Room 342B
Speaker:

  • Dr. Christophe Tourasse, 'Mammary ultrasonography: What are the pitfalls? How to distinguish between benign and malignant. '

Ultrasound Village: For the full duration of the conference.
Flash demonstration: Saturday, 14 October, 10:20-10:35 am, and Monday, 16 October, 11:50 am-12:05 pm

Speaker:

  • Dr. Aymeric Guibal, 'Multi-parameter imaging of the liver: elastography, Doppler and contrast.'

1 ShearWave Elastography for breast masses is highly reproducible. Cosgrove DO et al. European Radiology
2011 Dec 31
2 Shear-wave Elastography Improves the Specificity of Breast US: The BE1 Multinational Study of 939 Masses
Radiology (2012 Feb;262(2):435-449) by Wendie A. Berg, MD, PhD, et al. Radiology. 2012 Feb;262(2):435-49. doi: 10.1148/radiol.11110640. Eur Radiol. 2012 May; 22(5): 10231032.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWETM), UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S  Planewave UltraSensitiveTM Imaging and more recently TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.

