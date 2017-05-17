SuperSonic Imagine Launches a Share Capital Increase with Shareholders Preferential Subscription Rights for Approximately 10 Million

Regulatory News:
SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible the
Company), a company specialized in ultrasound medical imaging,
announces today the launch of a capital increase by means of the issuing
of new shares (the "New Shares) with shareholders preferential
subscription rights ("PSRs) for gross proceeds of 10,005,945.48, issue
premium included (the "Capital Increase) should the offer be 100%
subscribed. These gross proceeds may be increased to a maximum of
11,506,836.14 should the extension clause be exercised in full.
Michèle Lesieur, CEO and President of SuperSonic Imagine, comments: "In
early 2016, SuperSonic Imagine initiated the strategic refocusing of its
operations on clinical indications offering the greatest potential
senology and hepatology as well as its three priority markets, namely
China, the United States and France, in which we have a direct presence.
This refocusing, structured around a strict policy of cutting costs, has
allowed us to achieve particularly encouraging initial results within a
short space of time and we intend to continue this momentum in order to
achieve our objective of reaching the EBITDA balance in 2019. In order
to maintain this pace of growth and ensure that we have the means
necessary to achieve our targets in terms of margins and profitability,
we are today launching in addition to the recently obtained 12
million venture loan a capital increase subject to irrevocable
underwriting and, where applicable, reducible commitments, representing
92.94% of the gross amount of the transaction. The proceeds from the
capital increase will be used to give the Company the additional means
required to finance its ordinary activities, launch its new modular
ultrasound platform and pursue its commercial development.
Purpose of the Rights Increase
The issuing of New Shares is intended to provide the company with the
additional means required to finance:
-
its ordinary activities (around 60% of funds raised);
-
the launch of its new modular ultrasound platform (around 20% of funds
raised); and
-
its commercial development, marketing expenses, clinical and
medico-economic studies (around 20% of funds raised).
In the event that the offer is only 92.94% subscribed, the Company will
have to review its priorities in terms of how it will use the funds,
which would then be intended exclusively for financing its ordinary
activities.
The strengthening of the Companys financial structure will allow for
the issuing of the second 6 million tranche of the venture loan from
Kreos Capital, which is still subject to carrying out a capital increase
of at least 7 million. This second tranche is intended in particular to
finance its ordinary activities and strengthen its commercial
development.
Main terms of the Capital Increase
The Company will issue 6,027,678 New Shares. This number may be
increased by 904,151 additional shares should the extension clause be
exercised in full. The subscription price of the new shares in the
context of the Capital Increase is 1.66 per share.
Subscription of the New Shares will be reserved in priority for the
holders of existing shares recorded in their securities account at the
close of the trading session on May 18, 2017, to whom PSRs will be
allotted, and for those selling PSRs.
The PSRs give a shareholder the right to subscribe in priority for a
number of new shares proportional to the number of shares that they own,
such that their holding in the Companys share capital is not diluted.
The PSRs may also be sold throughout the subscription period by
shareholders who do not wish to take part in the issue. The holders of
PSRs may subscribe:
-
by irrevocable entitlement ("à titre irréductible), based on a
ratio of 10 New Shares for 27 existing shares (27 PSRs will entitle
the holders to subscribe for 10 New Shares at a price of 1.66 per
share), and
-
subject to reduction ("à titre réductible), the number of New
Shares that they wish to subscribe to in addition to the number of
shares allotted to them in the context of the irrevocable entitlement.
The PSRs will be listed and traded on Euronexts regulated market in
Paris as of May 19, 2017 until May 30, 2017 under ISIN code FR0013257391.
Based on the closing price of SuperSonic Imagine shares on May 15, 2017,
i.e., 2.01:
-
the 1.66 issue price of the New Shares represents a 17.41% facial
discount,
-
the theoretical value of the PSRs amounts to 0.09,
-
the theoretical ex-rights value of the share amounts to 1.92,
-
the issue price of the New Shares results in a 13.33% discount of the
theoretical ex-rights value of the share.
These values do not pre-judge of the value of the PSRs during the
subscription period, of the ex-rights value of the shares, nor do they
pre-judge the discount to be applied on the market.
To exercise their preferential subscription rights, holders need to make
a request to their authorized financial intermediary at any time between
May 23, 2017 and June 1st, 2017 inclusive and pay the
corresponding subscription price. Unexercised preferential subscription
rights shall become null and void at the end of the subscription period
on June 1st, 2017, at close of market trading.
The offer will be open to the public in France only.
Gilbert Dupont will be the Lead Manager and Bookrunner.
Subscription undertakings
Overall, the irrevocable subscription undertakings of existing
shareholders, by irrevocable entitlement and subject to reduction,
including Bpifrance Participations, Bpifrance Investissement, Edmond de
Rothschild Investment Partners, Auriga Partners, Mérieux Participations,
CDC EVM and Aviva Investors, as well as the undertakings of five new
investors, represent a global amount of 9.3 million, i.e., 92.94% of
the gross amount of the transaction (excluding exercise of the extension
clause).
Timetable
|
May 5, 2017
|
|
-
Publication of a notice in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales
Obligatoires relating to the suspension of the right to
exercise founders' warrants ("BSPCE), warrants ("BSA), stock
options ("Options) and bonds with warrants attached ("OBSA)
allocated or issued by the Company.
|
May 15, 2017
|
|
-
Start of the suspension period of the right to exercise BPSCE,
BSA, Options and OBSA allocated or issued by the Company.
|
May 16, 2017
|
|
-
AMF approval of the Prospectus (visa).
-
Signing of the underwriting agreement.
|
May 17, 2017
|
|
-
Distribution of a press release by the Company describing the
main characteristics of the Capital Increase and the means by
which the Prospectus shall be made available.
-
Notice of the issue published by Euronext Paris.
|
May 18, 2017
|
|
-
Accounting day after which holders of existing shares registered
in their securities account will be allocated preferential
subscription rights.
|
May 19, 2017
|
|
-
Detachment and start of trading of preferential subscription
rights on Euronext Paris.
|
May 23, 2017
|
|
-
Opening of subscription period.
|
May 30, 2017
|
|
-
End of trading of preferential subscription rights on Euronext
Paris.
|
June 1, 2017
|
|
-
Close of subscription period.
|
June 8, 2017
|
|
-
Date on which the extension clause may be exercised by the
Company.
-
Distribution of a press release announcing the results of the
subscriptions.
-
Release by Euronext Paris of the admission notice for the New
Shares indicating the final amount of the capital increase and
also the ratio for subscriptions for excess shares.
|
June 12, 2017
|
|
-
Issuing of the New Shares Settlement-delivery.
-
Admission to trading of the New Shares on Euronext Paris.
|
Before August 14, 2017
|
|
-
Resumption of the right to exercise the BPSCE, BSA, Options and
OBSA.
|
|
|
Guarantee
The issue is not covered by a guarantee within the meaning of Article L.
225-245 of the French Commercial Code. The transaction will be canceled
if subscriptions amount to less than 92.94% of the initial offer amount.
Information for investors
The prospectus approved by Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF) on
May 16, 2017 under no. 17-198 consists of SuperSonic Imagines
registration document filed on April 24, 2017 under no. R.17-019, a
securities note and a summary prospectus (included in the securities
note).
Availability of the prospectus
Copies of the prospectus may be obtained free of charge from SuperSonic
Imagine, 510 rue René Descartes, Les Jardins de la Duranne Bât E/F,
13857 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3, from SuperSonic Imagines Website (www.supersonicimagine.fr),
from the AMFs Website (www.amf-france.org)
and from Gilbert Dupont.
Risk factors for a description of the risks and uncertainties
that may affect SuperSonic Imagines results, financial position,
performance or achievements, as well as the risks relating to the
transaction, SuperSonic Imagine draws investors attention to chapter 4
"Risk factors of the registration document filed with the AMF and
section 2 "Risk factors of the securities note.
About SuperSonic Imagine
Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic
Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company
designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system,
Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast platform that can acquire
images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In
addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology
is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm
of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast
Doppler, Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging and more
recently TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize
and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable,
reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an
important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other
diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have
demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients
with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow
Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing
physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase
patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new
level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color
sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D
imaging. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for
the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic
Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol
SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.
Disclaimer
The offer is open to the public in France after the approval by the
AMF of the Prospectus (visa).
With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area,
other than France, which have implemented the Prospectus Directive
(each, a "Relevant Member State), no action has been undertaken or will
be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the securities requiring
a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State. As a result,
the warrants and the new shares may only be offered in relevant member
States: (a) to legal entities that are qualified investors as defined in
the Prospectus Directive; (b) in any other circumstances that do not
require the publication by SuperSonic Imagine of a prospectus pursuant
to Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.
As a consequence, this press release is directed only at persons who
(i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional
experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article
19(5) ("investment professionals) of the Financial Services and Markets
Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended), (iii) are
persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth
companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services
and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) or
(iv) are persons to whom this press release may otherwise lawfully be
communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant
Persons). The warrants and the new shares are directed only at Relevant
Persons and no invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or
otherwise acquire the warrants and the new shares may be proposed or
made other than with Relevant Persons. Any person other than a Relevant
Person may not act or rely on this document or any provision thereof.
This press release is not a prospectus which has been approved by the
Financial Services Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory
authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000.
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or
solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities nor of any offer or
solicitation to sell securities in the United States of America or any
other jurisdiction in which the operation may be subject to
restrictions. The warrants and the new shares of SuperSonic Imagine have
not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act), and may not be offered or
sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States of America except
pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act. SuperSonic Imagine does
not intend to register any portion of the proposed offering in the
United States of America nor to conduct an offering of securities to the
public in the United States of America.
The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute
a breach of applicable law. The persons that have access to this
dicument must inform themselves of potential local restrictions.
Any decision to subscribe or buy shares or securities of SuperSonic
Imagine must be made only based on the informations publicly disclosed
regarding SuperSonic Imagine. Gilbert Dupont shall not be held liable
for these informations that have not been verified by Gilbert Dupont
independently.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516006645/en/