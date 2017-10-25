Sushil Bhagat Joins as Chief Financial Officer of Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), a leading independent solar power producer in
India, announced the appointment of Sushil Bhagat, former CFO of
Hindustan Power Projects Ltd. (HPPL), as the new Chief Financial Officer
of Azure Power.
Sushil Bhagat, Chief Financial Officer, Azure Power
Sushil Bhagat comes on board with over 30 years of experience of working
with corporate and investment banking and then transitioning to HPPL
where he worked extensively on fund raising and inorganic growth
opportunities. As a previous investment banker, he raised $12+ billion
of funds and led complex advisory and M&A assignments across all
infrastructure sectors. Subsequently, he has headed finance, commercial
and strategy functions at Coastal Projects and helped it achieve an
enterprise value of over $4 billion in six years. Sushil has supervised
1,200 MWs of thermal and 400+MWs of solar power assets while at HPPL. He
has also served in various corporate leadership roles at Coastal
Projects, Wachovia, Axis Bank and State Bank Group.
S.K Gupta, former CFO of Azure Power has been appointed Executive Vice
President O&M and will head the O&M business unit to manage the
companys fast-growing fleet of assets.
Speaking on this occasion, Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said, "We are pleased to
welcome Sushil Bhagat as the Chief Financial Officer of Azure Power.
Given his proven track record, we are confident that he will be a strong
leader for our business and a great addition to the management team. We
are also excited to have S.K Gupta take over the O&M business unit. He
brings a wealth of experience to optimize our significant and fast
growing portfolio.
Commenting on his appointment, Sushil Bhagat said, "Azure Power
is an established leader in the solar industry in India that offers an
attractive value proposition for Indian power customers by utilizing the
best technology with unmatched word-class execution, expertise and
experience. I look forward to growing the Azure Power platform to the
next level.
About Azure Power
Azure
Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer in
India with a portfolio of over 1,600 MWs across 22 states/union
territories. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction
expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability,
Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to
customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated
solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale to rooftop, since
its inception in 2008. Highlights include the construction of Indias
first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the
implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart
city initiative in 2013.
For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com
