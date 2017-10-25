Synovus Announces Pricing of $300 Million Senior Notes Offering

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today announced the pricing of its
previously-announced underwritten public offering of $300 million of
senior notes due 2022 (the "Notes). The Notes will bear interest at a
rate of 3.125% and will be issued at a price equal to 99.729% of their
face value. The offering is expected to close on November 1, 2017,
subject to customary closing conditions. Synovus intends to use the net
proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all
$300 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% Senior Notes due
2019 (the "2019 Notes) on November 9, 2017 at a "make whole premium
plus accrued but unpaid interest on the 2019 Notes to the redemption
date and to pay the fees and expenses incurred in connection with the
offering and the redemption. Any remaining net proceeds from the
offering will be used for general corporate purposes.
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated is the book-running
manager for the offering, and Sandler ONeill + Partners, L.P. is
co-manager.
Synovus Financial Corp.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in
Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $32 billion in assets. Synovus
provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage
services through 249 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina,
Florida, and Tennessee.
