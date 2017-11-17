17.11.2017 22:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

T-Mobile Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) ("T-Mobile) announced today that the quarterly dividend on its 5.50% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock) will be paid on December 15, 2017 to holders of record as of December 1, 2017. The dividend will be paid at a rate of $0.6875 per share of Preferred Stock.

In addition to the payment of the quarterly dividend, unless converted earlier, on December 15, 2017 all outstanding shares of Preferred Stock shall automatically convert into common stock of T-Mobile in accordance with the terms governing the Preferred Stock, at an expected conversion rate of 1.6119 shares of common stock per share of Preferred Stock based on the current price of T-Mobiles common stock.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.:

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the expected conversion rate of T-Mobile US, Inc.'s preferred stock, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "project, "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "views," "may," "will," "forecast," and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, are based on current assumptions and expectations, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: adverse economic or political conditions in the U.S. and international markets; competition in the wireless services market, including new competitors entering the industry as technologies converge; the effects any future merger or acquisition involving us, as well as the effects of mergers or acquisitions in the technology, media and telecommunications industry; challenges in implementing our business strategies or funding our wireless operations, including payment for additional spectrum or network upgrades; the possibility that we may be unable to renew our spectrum licenses on attractive terms or acquire new spectrum licenses at reasonable costs and terms; difficulties in managing growth in wireless data services, including network quality; material changes in available technology; the timing, scope and financial impact of our deployment of advanced network and business technologies; the impact on our networks and business from major technology equipment failures; breaches of our and/or our third party vendors networks, information technology and data security; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; existing or future litigation; any changes in the regulatory environments in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on the ability to operate our networks; any disruption or failure of our third parties or key suppliers provisioning of products or services; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor campaigns, negotiations or additional organizing activity, and any resulting financial, operational and/or reputational impact; the ability to make payments on our debt or to repay our existing indebtedness when due; adverse change in the ratings of our debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), may require, which could result in an impact on earnings; and changes in tax laws, regulations and existing standards and the resolution of disputes with any taxing jurisdictions; and other risks described in our filings with the SEC, including those described in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile US Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16.11.17
T-Mobile US to propose significant share buyback (Reuters Business)
13.11.17
T-Mobile USA, Inc. -- Moody's upgrades T-Mobile to Ba2; outlook stable (Moodys)
13.11.17
Nektar Therapeutics,T-Mobile US, Nova Lifestyle - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)
13.11.17
Nektar Therapeutics,T-Mobile US, Nova Lifestyle - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)
10.11.17
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona, Spain (Globe Newswire)
09.11.17
Deutsche Telekom leaves open possibility of T-Mobile US deal (Financial Times)
09.11.17
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt T-Mobile US auf 'Buy' - Ziel 65 US-Dollar (dpa-afx)
08.11.17
T-Mobile US, Inc. (Nasdaq: TMUS) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell for the New York City Veterans Day Parade (Globe Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr T-Mobile US News
RSS Feed
T-Mobile US zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu T-Mobile US Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.11.2017T-Mobile US buyDeutsche Bank AG
07.11.2017T-Mobile US buyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.11.2017T-Mobile US buyUBS AG
25.10.2017T-Mobile US Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.10.2017T-Mobile US buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2017T-Mobile US buyDeutsche Bank AG
07.11.2017T-Mobile US buyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.11.2017T-Mobile US buyUBS AG
25.10.2017T-Mobile US Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.10.2017T-Mobile US buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
25.04.2017T-Mobile US NeutralNomura
11.04.2017T-Mobile US NeutralNomura
07.04.2017T-Mobile US HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.02.2017T-Mobile US NeutralNomura
13.01.2017T-Mobile US NeutralMacquarie Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für T-Mobile US Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene T-Mobile US News

01.11.17T-Mobile US: Doch keine Hochzeit mit Sprint?
07.11.17Telekom-Chef: Zu geringer Wert bei Fusion von T-Mobile US und Sprint
03.11.17T-Mobile US: Deutsche Telekom legt neues Angebot für Sprint vor
25.10.17T-Mobile US und Sprint: Mobilfunk-Fusion rückt näher
24.10.17T-Mobile US: Starke Q-Zahlen – keine Neuigkeiten zur Fusion
30.10.17T-Mobile US und Sprint: Fusion wohl geplatzt. Aktionäre enttäuscht
23.10.17Stocks to Watch: Tesla. GE. T-Mobile US. Broadsoft. AT&T. Arconic. Hasbro
05.11.17Keine Einigung - T-Mobile US und Sprint blasen Fusion ab
23.10.17Unternehmen: T-Mobile US steigert Gewinn erneut
09.11.17ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt T-Mobile US auf 'Buy' - Ziel 65 US-Dollar
Weitere T-Mobile US News
Anzeige

Inside

Das sind die Kunden von Scalable Capital
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly - Viel Würze  in aller Kürze
DZ BANK  ING Groep: Gutes Provisionsergebnis bei profitablem Geschäftsmodel
HSBC: E.ON und RWE - Börsenparty legt eine Pause ein
US-Schieferölsektor bestimmt den Ölmarkt, nicht die OPEC
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Pullback bestätigt mittelfristig intakten Aufwärtstrend
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
Kurshalbierung nach 700 Prozent-Rally - so handeln wikifolio-Trader Evotec
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur T-Mobile US-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

T-Mobile US Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Sparkasse verliert ihren König
So investieren Sie richtig und günstig in Gold
Eier, Brötchen, Kaffee bitte  und die Stütze
Die heimliche Inflation verschärft das Arm-Reich-Problem
Der neue Börsenchef ist schon jetzt eine Enttäuschung

News von

Siemens-Aktie: Konzern baut 6900 Stellen ab - "Es brennt lichterloh"
DAX: Durchbruch oder Bodenbildung?
Gottfried Heller: Wo der Börsenaltmeister die größten Gefahren für die Börsen wittert, was er Anlegern rät
Die Megatrends der Zukunft und wie Anleger davon profitieren können
Dax zurück über 13.000-Punkte-Marke - RWE-Aktie verliert

News von

Ein früherer Mitarbeiter erklärt, was Obama fundamental von Trump unterscheidet
Elon Musk verrät, was bei der Präsentation des Model 3 niemand an ihm bemerkte
Diese Marktmanipulation aus "Wolf of Wall Street" erschüttert gerade den Krypto-Markt
Mercedes entwickelt sich heimlich, still und leise zu Teslas größtem Rivalen
Tickende Zeitbombe: Warum Europas nächste Krise wieder von den Banken ausgehen könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow schwächer -- Sinn: Krise der Eurozone nicht vorbei -- Morgan Stanley-Chef: Bitcoin könnte weitere 700% steigen -- Tesla stellt Lkw & Roadster vor

Nächster BER-Eröffnungstermin soll im Dezember genannt werden. Air-Berlin-Chef - Etihad wollte schon vor einem Jahr aussteigen. Tausende protestieren bei Siemens gegen Stellenabbau. Londoner Startup will Bitcoin zum normalen Zahlungsmittel machen. Foot Locker: Hoffnung auf anziehende Sportschuh-Käufe in den USA. Warum Warren Buffett mit seinem Apple-Investment alles genau richtig macht. VW-Kernmarke sieht sich mit Sparprogramm auf Kurs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 46: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow schwächer -- Sinn: Krise der Eurozone nicht vorbei -- Morgan Stanley-Chef: Bitcoin könnte weitere 700% steigen -- Tesla stellt Lkw & Roadster vor
Sonstiges
22:16 Uhr
Krypto-Trading: So hebeln und shorten Sie Bitcoin & Co.
Aktie im Fokus
21:11 Uhr
Updates zu Fresenius, Munich Re, Hugo Boss und Wacker Chemie
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
GAZPROM903276
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)578560
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
GeelyA0CACX
CommerzbankCBK100
Siemens AG723610
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Infineon AG623100
E.ON SEENAG99