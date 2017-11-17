T-Mobile Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) ("T-Mobile) announced today that the
quarterly dividend on its 5.50% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
("Preferred Stock) will be paid on December 15, 2017 to holders of
record as of December 1, 2017. The dividend will be paid at a rate of
$0.6875 per share of Preferred Stock.
In addition to the payment of the quarterly dividend, unless converted
earlier, on December 15, 2017 all outstanding shares of Preferred Stock
shall automatically convert into common stock of T-Mobile in accordance
with the terms governing the Preferred Stock, at an expected conversion
rate of 1.6119 shares of common stock per share of Preferred Stock based
on the current price of T-Mobiles common stock.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.:
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining
the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading
product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE
network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million
customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in
Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its
subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS.
For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements made herein
that are not statements of historical fact, including statements
about the expected conversion rate of T-Mobile US, Inc.'s preferred
stock, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking
statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect,"
"suggests," "plan," "project, "believe," "intend," "estimates,"
"targets," "views," "may," "will," "forecast," and other similar
expressions. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date
made, are based on current assumptions and expectations, and involve a
number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could affect
future results and cause those results to differ materially from those
expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the
following: adverse economic or political conditions in the U.S. and
international markets; competition in the wireless services market,
including new competitors entering the industry as technologies
converge; the effects any future merger or acquisition involving us, as
well as the effects of mergers or acquisitions in the technology, media
and telecommunications industry; challenges in implementing our business
strategies or funding our wireless operations, including payment for
additional spectrum or network upgrades; the possibility that we may be
unable to renew our spectrum licenses on attractive terms or acquire new
spectrum licenses at reasonable costs and terms; difficulties in
managing growth in wireless data services, including network quality;
material changes in available technology; the timing, scope and
financial impact of our deployment of advanced network and business
technologies; the impact on our networks and business from major
technology equipment failures; breaches of our and/or our third party
vendors networks, information technology and data security; natural
disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; existing or future
litigation; any changes in the regulatory environments in which we
operate, including any increase in restrictions on the ability to
operate our networks; any disruption or failure of our third parties or
key suppliers provisioning of products or services; material adverse
changes in labor matters, including labor campaigns, negotiations or
additional organizing activity, and any resulting financial, operational
and/or reputational impact; the ability to make payments on our debt or
to repay our existing indebtedness when due; adverse change in the
ratings of our debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit
markets; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies,
including the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), may require,
which could result in an impact on earnings; and changes in tax laws,
regulations and existing standards and the resolution of disputes with
any taxing jurisdictions; and other risks described in our filings with
the SEC, including those described in our most recently filed Annual
Report on Form 10-K. You should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005757/en/