Tandem Diabetes Care to Present at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and
manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the
United States, today announced that Kim Blickenstaff, president and CEO,
will present a company update at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference
in New York, NY. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, November
14, 2017 at 2:00PM Eastern Time (11:00AM Pacific Time).
The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be
available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be
accessible on Tandem Diabetes Cares Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com
in the "Events & Presentations section.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com)
is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people
with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer
experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to
the design, development and commercialization of products for people
with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim
X2 Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using
a personal computer, now available with Dexcom G5® Mobile continuous
glucose monitoring (CGM) integration, and the t:flex® Insulin Pump, the
first pump designed for people with greater insulin requirements. Tandem
is based in San Diego, California.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2,
#tflex, #tconnect, and $TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on
Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow
Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.
t:flex and Tandem Diabetes Care are registered trademarks, and t:slim X2
is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Dexcom G5 is a registered
trademark of Dexcom, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006712/en/