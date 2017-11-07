Tandem Diabetes Care to Present at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference

Tandem Diabetes Care®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a medical device company and manufacturer of the only touchscreen insulin pumps available in the United States, today announced that Kim Blickenstaff, president and CEO, will present a company update at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 2:00PM Eastern Time (11:00AM Pacific Time).

The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Cares Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump, the only pump capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer, now available with Dexcom G5® Mobile continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) integration, and the t:flex® Insulin Pump, the first pump designed for people with greater insulin requirements. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

