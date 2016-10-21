TATV Deploys Guidewire Systems for Business Growth

Touring Assurances/Verzekeringen (TATV), the leading insurer for direct insurance in Belgium, EY, Sollers Consulting, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), announced today that TATV has implemented Guidewire PolicyCenter® as its new underwriting and policy administration system, and Guidewire BillingCenter® to manage its billing operations. The insurer has also deployed Guidewire DataHuband Guidewire InfoCenter as its data management and business intelligence solutions.

TATV chose Guidewire Core and Data products as part of its strategic initiative to optimise process and operational efficiency, as well as to support robust and scaleable business growth. The company is employing these modern products to extend its channel mix, gain better customer insight and develop new product lines with affinity partners. Guidewire technology has been deployed across all lines of business (motor and home) concurrently, and is now used by all business units. Existing business will convert to the new platform at renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners, EY and Sollers Consulting, have worked collaboratively with TATV and Guidewire to deliver a successful project.

"It has been gratifying to see this deployment go live ahead of schedule. A key factor in this has been our proactive and agile approach to defining and prioritizing project specification and scope, said Helene Portegies, Chief Executive Officer, TATV. "Our Guidewire technology investment will add the firepower we need to continue our transformation towards heightened customer experience and optimum performance.

Guidewire Core and Data products are enabling TATV to:

Eliminate operational risk posed by legacy systems;

Work towards significant business growth, supported by the same staff numbers; and

React faster to market change with improved product and pricing flexibility.

"At EY we are really proud to have been able to contribute to such an important transformation for TATV that is leading to a fundamental, new way of transacting insurance in Belgium, said Kris Volkaerts, Partner, EY. "It is a pleasure for each EY team member involved in this project to have been able to work in such a positive and dynamic environment, allowing each of us to make a difference.

EY has brought its local insurance market knowledge and Guidewire expertise to TATVs transformation project with a responsibility for Programme Management, Business Analysis, Functional Solution Overview, Testing, Business Readiness, Security and Release Management. EY has also been responsible for overall data migration, employing its proprietary NextGen Datamigration Accelerator, which reduces migration workload. The data migration work is being done together with EYs GTH (Global Talent Hub) in India.

"Touring Assurances, like Sollers Consulting, is a very Agile organization, said Grzegorz Ukela, Manager, Sollers Consulting. "Both companies are devoted to Agile principles and focused on building a healthy project environment, which makes cooperation smooth, and gives fast results. We have finished the first project phase earlier than we expected, delivering business value, aligned with Touring Assurances ambitious strategy.

Sollers Consulting is responsible for the implementation and configuration of the Guidewire products, as well as systems integration, within the existing TATV IT architecture. Sollers aim is to support the implementation of sales and customer service enhancements, the improvement of customer experience, and the optimisation of business processes. Sollers Consulting combines its knowledge of insurance and Guidewire Software with its implementation expertise using Agile methodology.

"We congratulate TATV on their successful deployment of Guidewire core and data products, said Sheridon Glenn, vice president, Field Consulting, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We have worked closely with TATV, EY and Sollers Consulting on this project to enable TATV to deliver distinctive products and services to their customers in line with their transformation objectives.

