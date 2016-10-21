+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
18.09.2017
TATV Deploys Guidewire Systems for Business Growth

Touring Assurances/Verzekeringen (TATV), the leading insurer for direct insurance in Belgium, EY, Sollers Consulting, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), announced today that TATV has implemented Guidewire PolicyCenter® as its new underwriting and policy administration system, and Guidewire BillingCenter® to manage its billing operations. The insurer has also deployed Guidewire DataHuband Guidewire InfoCenter as its data management and business intelligence solutions.

TATV chose Guidewire Core and Data products as part of its strategic initiative to optimise process and operational efficiency, as well as to support robust and scaleable business growth. The company is employing these modern products to extend its channel mix, gain better customer insight and develop new product lines with affinity partners. Guidewire technology has been deployed across all lines of business (motor and home) concurrently, and is now used by all business units. Existing business will convert to the new platform at renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners, EY and Sollers Consulting, have worked collaboratively with TATV and Guidewire to deliver a successful project.

"It has been gratifying to see this deployment go live ahead of schedule. A key factor in this has been our proactive and agile approach to defining and prioritizing project specification and scope, said Helene Portegies, Chief Executive Officer, TATV. "Our Guidewire technology investment will add the firepower we need to continue our transformation towards heightened customer experience and optimum performance.

Guidewire Core and Data products are enabling TATV to:

  • Eliminate operational risk posed by legacy systems;
  • Work towards significant business growth, supported by the same staff numbers; and
  • React faster to market change with improved product and pricing flexibility.

"At EY we are really proud to have been able to contribute to such an important transformation for TATV that is leading to a fundamental, new way of transacting insurance in Belgium, said Kris Volkaerts, Partner, EY. "It is a pleasure for each EY team member involved in this project to have been able to work in such a positive and dynamic environment, allowing each of us to make a difference.

EY has brought its local insurance market knowledge and Guidewire expertise to TATVs transformation project with a responsibility for Programme Management, Business Analysis, Functional Solution Overview, Testing, Business Readiness, Security and Release Management. EY has also been responsible for overall data migration, employing its proprietary NextGen Datamigration Accelerator, which reduces migration workload. The data migration work is being done together with EYs GTH (Global Talent Hub) in India.

"Touring Assurances, like Sollers Consulting, is a very Agile organization, said Grzegorz Ukela, Manager, Sollers Consulting. "Both companies are devoted to Agile principles and focused on building a healthy project environment, which makes cooperation smooth, and gives fast results. We have finished the first project phase earlier than we expected, delivering business value, aligned with Touring Assurances ambitious strategy.

Sollers Consulting is responsible for the implementation and configuration of the Guidewire products, as well as systems integration, within the existing TATV IT architecture. Sollers aim is to support the implementation of sales and customer service enhancements, the improvement of customer experience, and the optimisation of business processes. Sollers Consulting combines its knowledge of insurance and Guidewire Software with its implementation expertise using Agile methodology.

"We congratulate TATV on their successful deployment of Guidewire core and data products, said Sheridon Glenn, vice president, Field Consulting, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We have worked closely with TATV, EY and Sollers Consulting on this project to enable TATV to deliver distinctive products and services to their customers in line with their transformation objectives.

About TATV

TATV is the leading insurer for direct insurance in Belgium and is a member of the AXA Group. With 150 employees, and with more than 150,000 customers, the company provides car, motorcycle and home insurance. With its Click-Call-Face concept, TATV combines insurance sale and insurance service via its website, sales outlets and call-centre, according to customer need: www.touring-assurances.be.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit www.ey.com, and about our insurance practice at www.ey.com/us/insurance.

About Sollers Consulting

Sollers Consulting is an international company specializing in advisory and implementation services for the financial sector. The company was established in Warsaw in 2000, by experts in the fields of operational consulting and IT. The company cooperates with a number of partners throughout the world including Guidewire, Moodys Analytics, Microsoft, Oracle and TIA Technology. Sollers Consulting is distinguished by its ability to combine business expertise with competency in new technologies. The Sollers Consulting team has completed various projects for over 60 financial groups from all over the world, including Santander, Millennium, Raiffeisen, Talanx (Warta), Inter, Generali, ING and Proama.

In day to day work, the company utilizes modern project management methods such as Agile methodology.

The core value of Sollers Consulting is a strong team of professionals  the company employs over 400 qualified consultants and developers in Warsaw, Lublin, Poznan and Cologne. More information can be found at: www.sollers.eu.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements  core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement  into a technology platform that enhances insurers ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

