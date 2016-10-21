TATV Deploys Guidewire Systems for Business Growth

Touring Assurances/Verzekeringen (TATV), the leading insurer for direct
insurance in Belgium, EY, Sollers Consulting, and Guidewire Software,
Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), announced today that TATV has implemented Guidewire
PolicyCenter® as its new underwriting and policy administration system,
and Guidewire BillingCenter® to manage its billing operations. The
insurer has also deployed Guidewire DataHuband Guidewire InfoCenter as
its data management and business intelligence solutions.
TATV chose Guidewire Core and Data products as part of its strategic
initiative to optimise process and operational efficiency, as well as to
support robust and scaleable business growth. The company is employing
these modern products to extend its channel mix, gain better customer
insight and develop new product lines with affinity partners. Guidewire
technology has been deployed across all lines of business (motor and
home) concurrently, and is now used by all business units. Existing
business will convert to the new platform at renewal. Guidewire
PartnerConnect Consulting partners, EY and Sollers Consulting, have
worked collaboratively with TATV and Guidewire to deliver a successful
project.
"It has been gratifying to see this deployment go live ahead of
schedule. A key factor in this has been our proactive and agile approach
to defining and prioritizing project specification and scope, said
Helene Portegies, Chief Executive Officer, TATV. "Our Guidewire
technology investment will add the firepower we need to continue our
transformation towards heightened customer experience and optimum
performance.
Guidewire Core and Data products are enabling TATV to:
-
Eliminate operational risk posed by legacy systems;
-
Work towards significant business growth, supported by the same staff
numbers; and
-
React faster to market change with improved product and pricing
flexibility.
"At EY we are really proud to have been able to contribute to such an
important transformation for TATV that is leading to a fundamental, new
way of transacting insurance in Belgium, said Kris Volkaerts, Partner,
EY. "It is a pleasure for each EY team member involved in this project
to have been able to work in such a positive and dynamic environment,
allowing each of us to make a difference.
EY has brought its local insurance market knowledge and Guidewire
expertise to TATVs transformation project with a responsibility for
Programme Management, Business Analysis, Functional Solution Overview,
Testing, Business Readiness, Security and Release Management. EY has
also been responsible for overall data migration, employing its
proprietary NextGen Datamigration Accelerator, which reduces migration
workload. The data migration work is being done together with EYs GTH
(Global Talent Hub) in India.
"Touring Assurances, like Sollers Consulting, is a very Agile
organization, said Grzegorz Ukela, Manager, Sollers Consulting. "Both
companies are devoted to Agile principles and focused on building a
healthy project environment, which makes cooperation smooth, and gives
fast results. We have finished the first project phase earlier than we
expected, delivering business value, aligned with Touring Assurances
ambitious strategy.
Sollers Consulting is responsible for the implementation and
configuration of the Guidewire products, as well as systems integration,
within the existing TATV IT architecture. Sollers aim is to support the
implementation of sales and customer service enhancements, the
improvement of customer experience, and the optimisation of business
processes. Sollers Consulting combines its knowledge of insurance and
Guidewire Software with its implementation expertise using Agile
methodology.
"We congratulate TATV on their successful deployment of Guidewire core
and data products, said Sheridon Glenn, vice president, Field
Consulting, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We have worked closely with TATV,
EY and Sollers Consulting on this project to enable TATV to deliver
distinctive products and services to their customers in line with their
transformation objectives.
About TATV
TATV is the leading insurer for direct insurance in Belgium and is a
member of the AXA Group. With 150 employees, and with more than 150,000
customers, the company provides car, motorcycle and home insurance. With
its Click-Call-Face concept, TATV combines insurance sale and insurance
service via its website, sales outlets and call-centre, according to
customer need: www.touring-assurances.be.
About EY
EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory
services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust
and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over.
We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to
all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in
building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for
our communities.
EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the
member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a
separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company
limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more
information about our organization, please visit www.ey.com,
and about our insurance practice at www.ey.com/us/insurance.
About Sollers Consulting
Sollers Consulting is an international company specializing in advisory
and implementation services for the financial sector. The company was
established in Warsaw in 2000, by experts in the fields of operational
consulting and IT. The company cooperates with a number of partners
throughout the world including Guidewire, Moodys Analytics, Microsoft,
Oracle and TIA Technology. Sollers Consulting is distinguished by its
ability to combine business expertise with competency in new
technologies. The Sollers Consulting team has completed various projects
for over 60 financial groups from all over the world, including
Santander, Millennium, Raiffeisen, Talanx (Warta), Inter, Generali, ING
and Proama.
In day to day work, the company utilizes modern project management
methods such as Agile methodology.
The core value of Sollers Consulting is a strong team of professionals
the company employs over 400 qualified consultants and developers in
Warsaw, Lublin, Poznan and Cologne. More information can be found at: www.sollers.eu.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and
succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements
core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a
technology platform that enhances insurers ability to engage and
empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers
around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please
visit www.guidewire.com.
