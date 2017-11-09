09.11.2017 22:15
TD Ameritrade Reports Monthly Metrics

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) today announced company metrics for October 2017.

Monthly activities for October 2017 included:

  • An average of 680,000 client trades per day in October 2017, up 55 percent from October 2016 and up 19 percent from September 2017.
  • $1.14 trillion in total client assets as of October 31, 2017, up 49 percent from October 2016 and up 2 percent from September 2017.
  • Average spread-based balances(1) of $150.9 billion, up 31 percent from October 2016 and up 14 percent from September 2017.
  • Average fee-based balances(2) of $217.7 billion, up 29 percent from October 2016 and up 5 percent from September 2017.

A document detailing historical trends for this monthly activity can be found in the "Investor relations section of the companys corporate web site, www.amtd.com. Simply click on "Financials & reports and select the "Operating metrics tab.

Interested parties can visit or subscribe to newsfeeds at www.amtd.com for the most up-to-date corporate financial information, presentation announcements, transcripts and archives. The company also communicates this information via Twitter, @TDAmeritradePR. Web site links, corporate titles and telephone numbers provided in this release, although correct when published, may change in the future.

Company metrics include the Scottrade acquisition beginning September 18, 2017.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Millions of investors and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) have turned to TD Ameritrades (Nasdaq:AMTD) technology, people and education to help make investing and trading easier to understand and do. Online or over the phone. In a branch or with an independent RIA. First-timer or sophisticated trader. Our clients want to take control, and we help them decide how  bringing Wall Street to Main Street for more than 40 years. TD Ameritrade has time and again been recognized as a leader in investment services. Please visit TD Ameritrades newsroom or www.amtd.com for more information.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org)/SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

(1)Spread-based assets are client and brokerage-related assets, including client margin balances, segregated cash, the TD Ameritrade FDIC Insured Deposit Account (IDA) balances, deposits paid on securities borrowing and other cash and interest earning investment balances. IDA balances are held at TD Bank, N.A. and TD Bank USA, N.A., affiliates of TD Ameritrade.

(2)Fee-based balances are client assets invested in money market funds, other mutual funds and Company programs such as Essential Portfolios and AdvisorDirect. Essential Portfolios is an investment advisory service of TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. AdvisorDirect connects a prospective client with an independent financial advisor. TD Ameritrade, Inc., TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC are subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

