TD Ameritrade Reports Monthly Metrics

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) today announced company metrics for October 2017.

Monthly activities for October 2017 included:

An average of 680,000 client trades per day in October 2017, up 55 percent from October 2016 and up 19 percent from September 2017.

$1.14 trillion in total client assets as of October 31, 2017, up 49 percent from October 2016 and up 2 percent from September 2017.

Average spread-based balances (1) of $150.9 billion, up 31 percent from October 2016 and up 14 percent from September 2017.

Average fee-based balances(2) of $217.7 billion, up 29 percent from October 2016 and up 5 percent from September 2017.

Company metrics include the Scottrade acquisition beginning September 18, 2017.

(1)Spread-based assets are client and brokerage-related assets, including client margin balances, segregated cash, the TD Ameritrade FDIC Insured Deposit Account (IDA) balances, deposits paid on securities borrowing and other cash and interest earning investment balances. IDA balances are held at TD Bank, N.A. and TD Bank USA, N.A., affiliates of TD Ameritrade.

(2)Fee-based balances are client assets invested in money market funds, other mutual funds and Company programs such as Essential Portfolios and AdvisorDirect. Essential Portfolios is an investment advisory service of TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. AdvisorDirect connects a prospective client with an independent financial advisor. TD Ameritrade, Inc., TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC are subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

