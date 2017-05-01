TechnipFMC Announces Implementation of Share Repurchase Program

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) ("TechnipFMC)
(NYSE and Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the
implementation of a share repurchase program on the New York Stock
Exchange ("NYSE) and Euronext Paris, where TechnipFMCs ordinary shares
are traded, as previously approved by its Board of Directors on April
25, 2017 (the "Share Repurchase Program). TechnipFMC has appointed an
investment services provider in order to implement the Share Repurchase
Program.
Under the Share Repurchase Program, TechnipFMC is authorized to
repurchase up to $500 million of its ordinary shares by the end of 2018,
which as of 25 September 2017 represents a maximum of 18,504,811 shares
based on the NYSE closing share price on such date. The Share Repurchase
Program is in accordance with the authorization granted by TechnipFMCs
shareholder on January 11, 2017, which is valid for a period of five
years from that date. TechnipFMC does not currently hold any treasury
shares and all ordinary shares repurchased under the Share Repurchase
Program will be cancelled and not held as treasury shares. The objective
of the Share Repurchase Program is to reduce TechnipFMCs issued share
capital.
As required under article 3(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052, the acquisition price per ordinary share will not exceed the
higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest
current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase
is carried.
The Share Repurchase Program shall be conducted pursuant to article 5 of
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European parliament and Rule 10b5-1
and Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended.
