01.06.2017 23:00
TechnipFMC Awarded a Major Integrated Contract for the Coral South FLNG Project Offshore Mozambique

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) (NYSE and Euronext: FTI), together with JGC Corporation and Samsung Heavy Industries, all partners in the TJS Consortium where TechnipFMC is leader, has been awarded by CORAL FLNG SA* a major contract. It covers the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Commissioning and Start-up (EPCIC) of the Coral South FLNG facility and its associated risers and subsea flowlines system, as well as the installation of the umbilicals and subsea equipment.

The floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility will be designed to produce close to 3.4 Mtpa of liquefied natural gas and will be moored in 2,000 meters of water depth in the Area 4, offshore Mozambique.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chief Executive Officer of TechnipFMC stated: "We are honored to be the leader of the execution of this prestigious contract awarded by Eni and its partners to the TJS consortium. Combining TechnipFMCs unique capabilities in both FLNG and Subsea, we have been able to propose to our client an optimum combination, demonstrating the strength of our integrated offerings.

Nello Uccelletti, President of TechnipFMCs Onshore/Offshore business, commented: "This FLNG award is a key milestone for TechnipFMC and confirms our pioneering and leading position on the floating LNG market.

*CORAL FLNG SA is a special purpose entity incorporated in Mozambique, owner of the FLNG facility and jointly owned by ENI MOZAMBIQUE LNG HOLDING B.V., CNODC MOZAMBIQUE B.V., ENH FLNG UM, S.A, GALP ENERGIA ROVUMA B.V and KG MOZAMBIQUE LTD.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "estimated, "aimed, "scheduled and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully deliver, and Coral FLNG SAs acceptance of, the subsea products ordered. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form S-4, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the worlds energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

