TechnipFMC Awarded a Major Integrated Contract for the Coral South FLNG Project Offshore Mozambique

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) (NYSE and
Euronext: FTI), together with JGC Corporation and Samsung Heavy
Industries, all partners in the TJS Consortium where TechnipFMC is
leader, has been awarded by CORAL FLNG SA* a major contract. It covers
the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Commissioning
and Start-up (EPCIC) of the Coral South FLNG facility and its associated
risers and subsea flowlines system, as well as the installation of the
umbilicals and subsea equipment.
The floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility will be designed to
produce close to 3.4 Mtpa of liquefied natural gas and will be moored in
2,000 meters of water depth in the Area 4, offshore Mozambique.
Doug Pferdehirt, Chief Executive Officer of TechnipFMC stated: "We
are honored to be the leader of the execution of this prestigious
contract awarded by Eni and its partners to the TJS consortium.
Combining TechnipFMCs unique capabilities in both FLNG and Subsea, we
have been able to propose to our client an optimum combination,
demonstrating the strength of our integrated offerings.
Nello Uccelletti, President of TechnipFMCs Onshore/Offshore business,
commented: "This FLNG award is a key milestone for TechnipFMC and
confirms our pioneering and leading position on the floating LNG market.
*CORAL FLNG SA is a special purpose entity incorporated in Mozambique,
owner of the FLNG facility and jointly owned by ENI MOZAMBIQUE LNG
HOLDING B.V., CNODC MOZAMBIQUE B.V., ENH FLNG UM, S.A, GALP ENERGIA
ROVUMA B.V and KG MOZAMBIQUE LTD.
Important Information for Investors and Securityholders
Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section
27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section
21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The words "estimated, "aimed, "scheduled and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not
historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve
significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual
results to differ materially from our historical experience and our
present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could
cause our actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking
statements include the Company's ability to successfully deliver, and
Coral FLNG SAs acceptance of, the subsea products ordered. For
additional information regarding known material factors that could cause
actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk
factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form
S-4, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
Current Reports on Form 8-K.
We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking
statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required
by law.
