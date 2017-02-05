TechnipFMC Awarded an EPC Contract for a Sulfate Reduction Plant in Abu Dhabi

TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) (iSIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded
by Zakum Development Company (ZADCO) an Engineering, Procurement and
Construction contract (EPC3 project) for a sulfate reduction plant on
West Island located offshore Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The objective of the EPC3 project is the installation of a sulfate
reduction plant module (SRP) along with new installations and tie-in to
existing facilities in West Island. The SRP module incorporates cutting
edge water treatment technologies with advanced filtration and
nano-filtration systems. These systems are used for water injection into
Upper Zakum western areas reservoir tight structure, which requires high
quality water with less sulfate content and particle size.
Nello Uccelletti, President of TechnipFMCs Onshore/Offshore business,
commented: "We are extremely proud of this award which demonstrates
our long standing commitment to ADNOC as well as our sustainable
development strategy in line with the UAE vision to maximize national
content. This EPC award is one of the strategic "early engagement
achievement, following the successful completion by TechnipFMC of the
Concept and FEED studies for the full UZFD* project, including the SRP.
*Upper Zakum Field Development
