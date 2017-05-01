TechnipFMC Awarded EPCI Contract for the Statoil Peregrino Phase II Project in Brazil

TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI)
(ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded by Statoil an Engineering,
Procurement, Construction and Installation contract.
It covers the execution of the subsea pipeline connection for the new
production platform in Peregrino Phase II Project, located in Campos
Basin, offshore Brazil. This new fixed platform will be connected by the
in-field lines to the existing platform.
TechnipFMC will be responsible for the overall execution for
engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, installation and
pre-commissioning of the rigid pipelines, flexible lines and the
required subsea equipment. The company will leverage local capabilities
as well as the global state of the art pipelay fleet for the offshore
campaign, which is scheduled to start in 2019.
Hallvard Hasselknippe, President of TechnipFMCs Subsea Projects,
commented: "We are extremely honored and proud to have been selected
to execute this project, in addition to the previously awarded surface
trees package for Peregrino phase 2.
This reinforces the
long-standing relationship between Statoil and TechnipFMC, which we will
continue to strengthen through future Brazilian projects.
Important Information for Investors and Securityholders
Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section
27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section
21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The words "scheduled, "estimated and other similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not
historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve
significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual
results to differ materially from our historical experience and our
present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could
cause our actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking
statements include the Company's ability to successfully deliver, and
Statoils acceptance of, the subsea products ordered. For additional
information regarding known material factors that could cause actual
results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors
set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form S-4, Annual
Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports
on Form 8-K.
We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking
statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required
by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170927006129/en/