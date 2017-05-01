28.09.2017 07:00
TechnipFMC Awarded EPCI Contract for the Statoil Peregrino Phase II Project in Brazil

TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded by Statoil an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract.

It covers the execution of the subsea pipeline connection for the new production platform in Peregrino Phase II Project, located in Campos Basin, offshore Brazil. This new fixed platform will be connected by the in-field lines to the existing platform.

TechnipFMC will be responsible for the overall execution for engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of the rigid pipelines, flexible lines and the required subsea equipment. The company will leverage local capabilities as well as the global state of the art pipelay fleet for the offshore campaign, which is scheduled to start in 2019.

Hallvard Hasselknippe, President of TechnipFMCs Subsea Projects, commented: "We are extremely honored and proud to have been selected to execute this project, in addition to the previously awarded surface trees package for Peregrino phase 2. This reinforces the long-standing relationship between Statoil and TechnipFMC, which we will continue to strengthen through future Brazilian projects.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "scheduled, "estimated and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully deliver, and Statoils acceptance of, the subsea products ordered. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form S-4, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the worlds energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

mehr Analysen

