14.09.2017 22:30
TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS Project West of Shetland

TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract from Hurricane Energy PLC.

The contract covers the provision of subsea equipment including umbilicals, risers, flowlines and the subsea production system for the Lancaster Early Production System (EPS) Project. In addition, TechnipFMC will also install the subsea equipment, turret buoy and mooring system. The contract will be executed as an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) project.

Hallvard Hasselknippe, President of TechnipFMCs Subsea Projects, commented: "Our value proposition builds on early involvement and integrated solutions. We can simplify subsea field architecture and thus help our clients significantly improve project economics. This award demonstrates our leadership position in iEPCI and we are honored that Hurricane Energy is embracing the new way of doing business, engaging with us early through integrated FEED studies and realizing the full scope through an integrated EPCI.

###

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "scheduled, "estimated and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to successfully deliver, and Hurricane Energy PLCs acceptance of, the subsea products ordered. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form S-4, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the worlds energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

