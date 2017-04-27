TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS Project West of Shetland

TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) has been awarded an Engineering,
Procurement, Construction and Installation contract from Hurricane
Energy PLC.
The contract covers the provision of subsea equipment including
umbilicals, risers, flowlines and the subsea production system for the
Lancaster Early Production System (EPS) Project. In addition, TechnipFMC
will also install the subsea equipment, turret buoy and mooring system.
The contract will be executed as an integrated Engineering, Procurement,
Construction and Installation (iEPCI) project.
Hallvard Hasselknippe, President of TechnipFMCs Subsea Projects,
commented: "Our value proposition builds on early involvement and
integrated solutions. We can simplify subsea field architecture and thus
help our clients significantly improve project economics. This award
demonstrates our leadership position in iEPCI and we are honored that
Hurricane Energy is embracing the new way of doing business, engaging
with us early through integrated FEED studies and realizing the full
scope through an integrated EPCI.
###
Important Information for Investors and Securityholders
Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section
27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section
21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The words "scheduled, "estimated and other similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not
historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve
significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual
results to differ materially from our historical experience and our
present expectations or projections. Known material factors that could
cause our actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking
statements include the Company's ability to successfully deliver, and
Hurricane Energy PLCs acceptance of, the subsea products ordered. For
additional information regarding known material factors that could cause
actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk
factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form
S-4, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
Current Reports on Form 8-K.
We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking
statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required
by law.
###
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface
projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems,
integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming
our clients project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the
worlds energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter
@TechnipFMC.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914006310/en/