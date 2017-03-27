TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Statoil Visund Nord IOR Project

TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) has been awarded an extension to its ongoing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract from Statoil in the Norwegian North Sea.

The ongoing EPC project covers the provision of subsea equipment including template structure, manifold and two subsea trees including wellheads and modifications of control systems to the Visund Nord IOR* project, whereas the extension includes installation of the template structure and manifold as well as delivery and installation of flowline spool and umbilical. The project will be executed as an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI).

Hallvard Hasselknippe, President Subsea Projects of TechnipFMC, commented: "This is our second iEPCI contract with Statoil. Our first iEPCI contract for the Trestakk project is progressing well and we are very honored that Statoil has again selected us for the Visund Nord development."

*Improved Oil Recovery

