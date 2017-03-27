TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Statoil Visund Nord IOR Project

TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) has been awarded an extension to its
ongoing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract
from Statoil in the Norwegian North Sea.
The ongoing EPC project covers the provision of subsea equipment
including template structure, manifold and two subsea trees including
wellheads and modifications of control systems to the Visund Nord IOR*
project, whereas the extension includes installation of the template
structure and manifold as well as delivery and installation of flowline
spool and umbilical. The project will be executed as an integrated
Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI).
Hallvard Hasselknippe, President Subsea Projects of TechnipFMC,
commented: "This is our second iEPCI contract with Statoil. Our
first iEPCI contract for the Trestakk project is progressing well and we
are very honored that Statoil has again selected us for the Visund Nord
development."
*Improved Oil Recovery
###
###
