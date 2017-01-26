TechnipFMC Awarded Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil Liza in Guyana

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI)(NYSE:FTI)(ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a
contract by an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for the
engineering, manufacture and delivery of the subsea equipment for the
proposed Liza deep water project.
The award scope includes seventeen total enhanced vertical deep water
trees and associated tooling, as well as five manifolds and associated
controls and tie-in equipment.
"We are pleased that ExxonMobil has selected TechnipFMC for the Liza
subsea equipment.
We value our long-term, collaborative
relationship with ExxonMobil and we are committed to execution
excellence and the successful long-term development of the project in
Guyana, said Hallvard Hasselknipe, President Subsea Projects,
TechnipFMC.
Liza, operated by an ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and
Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), is located in the Stabroek block
approximately 193 km (120 miles) offshore Guyana in waters depths of
1,500 m (4,900 ft) to 1,900 m (6,200 ft). This greenfield development
has an estimated recovery in excess of 1 billion oil-equivalent barrels.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425006565/en/