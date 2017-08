TechnipFMC Donates $1 Million to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) announced today a donation of 1 million dollars to the United Way of Greater Houston to support the work being carried out across Houston and Gulf Coast communities to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Harvey. This effort supports our fundamental belief of sustainability and is in-line with the company’s long-term commitment to the United Way.

Doug Pferdehirt, CEO of TechnipFMC stated: "Our priority is to support our colleagues, families and neighbors across the Gulf Coast region who have been impacted. This donation to the United Way of Greater Houston reinforces our commitment to the communities in which we live and work. Our management team is supporting our employees affected by this terrible event while we continue to assess the situation. I am tremendously proud of the solidarity shown by all our people to support those in need”.

TechnipFMC has more than 4,500 employees in the Gulf Coast region.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170830006323/en/