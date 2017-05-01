+++ Born Akademie - Sendung verpasst? Auf bornakademie.de können Sie die Sendung von BNP Paribas und Rüdiger Born noch einmal ansehen. +++
20.09.2017 23:15
TechnipFMC plc Availability of Form 8-K Current Report

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) ("TechnipFMC) (NYSE & Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 20 September 2017, it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Current Report on Form 8-K announces that on September 14, 2017, TechnipFMC and FMC Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("FMCTI), entered into new commercial paper dealer agreements (each a "Dealer Agreement) with five dealers (each, a "Dealer and, collectively, the "Dealers) for FMCTIs existing $1.5 billion commercial paper program (the "Program). Under the Program, FMCTI may issue unsecured commercial paper notes (the "Notes) pursuant to the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). Amounts available under the Program may be borrowed, repaid and re-borrowed from time to time, with the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding under the Program at any time not to exceed $1.5 billion. The net proceeds from issuances of the Notes are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. The Notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by TechnipFMC (the "Guarantee). The Notes will have maturities of up to 365 days from date of issuance. The Notes and the Guarantee will rank at least pari passu with FMCTIs and TechnipFMCs other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness, respectively. A national bank will act as the issuing and paying agent under the Program pursuant to the terms of an issuing and paying agent agreement.

The Dealer Agreements are substantially identical in all material respects except as to the name of the Dealer that is a party thereto and contain customary representations, warranties, covenants, and indemnification provisions. The form of Dealer Agreement is attached to TechnipFMCs Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated therein by reference.

From time to time, the Dealers and certain of their affiliates provide commercial banking, investment banking and other financial advisory services to TechnipFMC and its affiliates, including FMCTI, for which the Dealers have received or will receive customary fees and expenses.

Neither the Notes nor the Guarantee has been or will be registered under the Securities Act or state securities laws, and neither the Notes nor the Guarantee may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (www.technipfmc.com).

