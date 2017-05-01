TechnipFMC plc Availability of Form 8-K Current Report

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) ("TechnipFMC)
(NYSE & Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 20
September 2017, it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC) a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Current Report on
Form 8-K announces that on September 14, 2017, TechnipFMC and FMC
Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("FMCTI),
entered into new commercial paper dealer agreements (each a "Dealer
Agreement) with five dealers (each, a "Dealer and, collectively, the
"Dealers) for FMCTIs existing $1.5 billion commercial paper program
(the "Program). Under the Program, FMCTI may issue unsecured commercial
paper notes (the "Notes) pursuant to the exemption from registration
contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "Securities Act). Amounts available under the Program may
be borrowed, repaid and re-borrowed from time to time, with the
aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding under the Program at any
time not to exceed $1.5 billion. The net proceeds from issuances of the
Notes are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. The Notes
will be unconditionally guaranteed by TechnipFMC (the "Guarantee). The
Notes will have maturities of up to 365 days from date of issuance. The
Notes and the Guarantee will rank at least pari passu with
FMCTIs and TechnipFMCs other unsecured and unsubordinated
indebtedness, respectively. A national bank will act as the issuing and
paying agent under the Program pursuant to the terms of an issuing and
paying agent agreement.
The Dealer Agreements are substantially identical in all material
respects except as to the name of the Dealer that is a party thereto and
contain customary representations, warranties, covenants, and
indemnification provisions. The form of Dealer Agreement is attached to
TechnipFMCs Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is
incorporated therein by reference.
From time to time, the Dealers and certain of their affiliates provide
commercial banking, investment banking and other financial advisory
services to TechnipFMC and its affiliates, including FMCTI, for which
the Dealers have received or will receive customary fees and expenses.
Neither the Notes nor the Guarantee has been or will be registered under
the Securities Act or state securities laws, and neither the Notes nor
the Guarantee may be offered or sold in the United States absent
registration or an applicable exemption from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.
A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website
(www.sec.gov)
and on the TechnipFMC website (www.technipfmc.com).
