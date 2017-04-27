02.09.2017 01:12
TechnipFMC plc Notification of Major Interest in Shares

TechnipFMC plc (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) ("TechnipFMC) (NYSE & Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

  TechnipFMC PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer    
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights   X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments   X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights    
Other (please specify)iii:    
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

 

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)   Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name    
City and country of registered office (if applicable)    

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
reachedvi:

  31/08/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):   01/09/2017
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
   

% of voting rights attached
to shares (total of 8. A)

 

% of voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

 

Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)

 

Total number of
voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached

  4.65%   0.34%   5.00%   467,221,709

Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)

  N/A   N/A   N/A    

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

  Number of voting rightsix   % of voting rights
 

Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

 

Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)

 

Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

 

Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BDSFG982       21,754,943       4.65%
                 
                 
SUBTOTAL 8. A   21,754,943   4.65%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument  

Expiration
datex

 

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

 

Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
the instrument is
exercised/converted.

  % of voting rights
Securities Lending           1,543,413   0.33%
                 
                 
        SUBTOTAL 8. B 1   1,543,413   0.33%

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument   Expiration
datex 		  Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		  Physical or cash

settlementxii

 

Number of
voting rights

  % of voting rights
CFD           Cash   83,220   0.01%
                     
                     
            SUBTOTAL 8.B.2   83,220   0.01%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X)

 

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv
(please add additional rows as necessary)

X
Namexv

% of voting rights if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold

% of voting rights
through financial instruments
if it equals or is higher than the
notifiable threshold

Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold

See Attachment      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi

 

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

Place of completion   12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion  

1 September, 2017

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv  

% of voting rights if
it equals or is
higher than the notifiable
threshold

 

% of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold

 

Total of both if
it equals or is
higher than the
notifiable
threshold

BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC            
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC            
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.            
BlackRock Fund Advisors            

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National
Association

           
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
Limited

           
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
Limited

           

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
AG

           
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.            

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)
Limited

           
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC            
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited            
BlackRock Cayco Limited            

BlackRock Trident Holding Company
Limited

           
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK            
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC            
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC            
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.            
BlackRock Fund Advisors            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
Trident Merger, LLC            
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC            
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP            
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC            

BlackRock Asset Management Canada
Limited

           
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.            
BlackRock Advisors, LLC            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock International Limited            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC            
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited            

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia
Limited

           
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock Group Limited            
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.            
             
BlackRock, Inc.            
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.            
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.            
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited            

