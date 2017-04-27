TechnipFMC plc Notification of Major Interest in Shares

|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant
issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
Word format
if possible)i
|
|
|
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
|
TechnipFMC PLC
|
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please
mark with an "X if appropriate)
|
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate
box or boxes with an "X)
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
X
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
X
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
|
Name
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
Wilmington, DE, USA
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
reachedvi:
|
|
31/08/2017
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
|
01/09/2017
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights attached
to shares (total of 8. A)
|
|
% of voting rights
through financial instruments
(total
of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
Total number of
voting rights of issuervii
|
|
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed
or reached
|
|
4.65%
|
|
0.34%
|
|
5.00%
|
|
467,221,709
|
|
Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
|
|
21,754,943
|
|
|
|
4.65%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
|
21,754,943
|
|
4.65%
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
Type of financial instrument
|
|
Expiration
datex
|
|
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|
|
Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
the
instrument is
exercised/converted.
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Securities Lending
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,543,413
|
|
0.33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
1,543,413
|
|
0.33%
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
|
Type of financial instrument
|
|
Expiration
datex
|
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|
|
Physical or cash
settlementxii
|
|
Number of
voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
CFD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
83,220
|
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
83,220
|
|
0.01%
|
|
Namexv
|
|
% of voting rights if
it equals or is
higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|
|
% of voting rights
through financial
instruments
if it
equals or is higher
than the
notifiable
threshold
|
|
Total of both if
it equals or is
higher
than the
notifiable
threshold
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia)
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Trident Holding Company
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trident Merger, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Asset Management Canada
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|