14.06.2017 22:05
TechnipFMC plc PDMR Notification

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 14 June 2017, a director and a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name   Thierry Pilenko
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status   Executive Chairman
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name   TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction   Previously reported grant of 100,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 77,300 ordinary shares
c)   Currency   EUR
d)   Price(s) and volume(s)   Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price

Volume/No. of Shares: 77,300

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

  N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction   14 June 2017
g)   Place of the transaction   Euronext Paris
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name   Julian Waldron
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status   Officer - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name   TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction   Previously reported grant of 34,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 26,282 ordinary shares
c)   Currency   EUR
d)   Price(s) and volume(s)   Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price

Volume/No. of Shares: 26,282

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

  N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction   14 June 2017
g)   Place of the transaction   Euronext Paris
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name   Hallvard Hasselknippe
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status   Officer - President of Subsea Projects
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name   TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)  

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction   Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria
c)   Currency   EUR
d)   Price(s) and volume(s)   Price: 0 EUR

Volume/No. of Shares: 4,000

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

  N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction   14 June 2017
g)   Place of the transaction   Euronext Paris
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name   Hallvard Hasselknippe
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status   Officer - President of Subsea Projects
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name   TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction   Previously reported grant of 4,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 3,548 ordinary shares
c)   Currency   EUR
d)   Price(s) and volume(s)   Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price

Volume/No. of Shares: 3,548

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

  N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction   14 June 2017
g)   Place of the transaction   Euronext Paris
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name   Nello Uccelletti
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status   Officer - President of Onshore/Offshore
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name   TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction   Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria
c)   Currency   EUR
d)   Price(s) and volume(s)   Price: 0 EUR

Volume/No. of Shares: 16,000

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

  N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction   14 June 2017
g)   Place of the transaction   Euronext Paris
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name   Nello Uccelletti
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status   Officer - President of Onshore/Offshore
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name   TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction   Previously reported grant of 24,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 18,552 ordinary shares
c)   Currency   EUR
d)   Price(s) and volume(s)   Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price

Volume/No. of Shares: 18,552

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

  N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction   14 June 2017
g)   Place of the transaction   Euronext Paris
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name   Arnaud Pieton
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status   Officer - Executive Vice President of Human Resources
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name   TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction   Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria
c)   Currency   EUR
d)   Price(s) and volume(s)   Price: 0 EUR

Volume/No. of Shares: 800

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

  N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction   14 June 2017
g)   Place of the transaction   Euronext Paris

07.06.17
TechnipFMC Awarded a Well Intervention Contract in Australia (Scandoil)
06.06.17
Sonatrach and TechnipFMC Announce that Algiers Refinery Dispute Definitively Settled (Scandoil)
02.06.17
TechnipFMC Awarded a Major Integrated Contract for the Coral South FLNG Project (Scandoil)
01.05.17
TechnipFMC Awarded an EPC Contract for a Sulphate Reduction Plant in Abu Dhabi (Scandoil)
27.04.17
TechnipFMC Comes Together but Still Faces Tough Conditions (EN, MotleyFool)
26.04.17
TechnipFMC Awarded Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil Liza in Guyana (Scandoil)
19.04.17
TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea Announce the Delivery of Skandi Búzios (Scandoil)
27.03.17
TechnipFMC Awarded an Integrated Project for Supply and Installation of Subsea Equipment (Scandoil)

20.04.2017TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
01.02.2017FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.10.2016FMC Technologies BuyUBS AG
22.09.2016FMC Technologies NeutralSeaport Global Securities
20.05.2016FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.04.2017TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
20.10.2016FMC Technologies BuyUBS AG
28.04.2016FMC Technologies OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
05.10.2015FMC Technologies BuySeaport Global Securities
23.07.2015FMC Technologies OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
01.02.2017FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.09.2016FMC Technologies NeutralSeaport Global Securities
20.05.2016FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.04.2016FMC Technologies Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.02.2016FMC Technologies Mkt PerformFBR Capital
11.03.2015FMC Technologies UnderperformFBR Capital
26.10.2012FMC Technologies sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.2008FMC Technologies DowngradeGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2007FMC Technologies underperformWachovia Sec
