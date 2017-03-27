TechnipFMC plc PDMR Notification

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the
requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Thierry Pilenko
|
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Executive Chairman
|
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Previously reported grant of 100,000 stock options that was subject
to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting
in the vesting of the option as to 77,300 ordinary shares
|
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
EUR
|
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price
Volume/No. of Shares: 77,300
|
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
14 June 2017
|
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Euronext Paris
|
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Julian Waldron
|
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Officer - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
|
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Previously reported grant of 34,000 stock options that was subject
to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting
in the vesting of the option as to 26,282 ordinary shares
|
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
EUR
|
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price
Volume/No. of Shares: 26,282
|
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
14 June 2017
|
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Euronext Paris
|
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Hallvard Hasselknippe
|
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Officer - President of Subsea Projects
|
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted
stock units subject to certain performance criteria
|
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
EUR
|
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price: 0 EUR
Volume/No. of Shares: 4,000
|
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
14 June 2017
|
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Euronext Paris
|
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Hallvard Hasselknippe
|
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Officer - President of Subsea Projects
|
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Previously reported grant of 4,000 stock options that was subject to
certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in
the vesting of the option as to 3,548 ordinary shares
|
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
EUR
|
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price
Volume/No. of Shares: 3,548
|
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
14 June 2017
|
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Euronext Paris
|
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Nello Uccelletti
|
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Officer - President of Onshore/Offshore
|
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted
stock units subject to certain performance criteria
|
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
EUR
|
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price: 0 EUR
Volume/No. of Shares: 16,000
|
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
14 June 2017
|
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Euronext Paris
|
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Nello Uccelletti
|
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Officer - President of Onshore/Offshore
|
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Previously reported grant of 24,000 stock options that was subject
to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting
in the vesting of the option as to 18,552 ordinary shares
|
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
EUR
|
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price
Volume/No. of Shares: 18,552
|
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
14 June 2017
|
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Euronext Paris
|
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Arnaud Pieton
|
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Officer - Executive Vice President of Human Resources
|
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted
stock units subject to certain performance criteria
|
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
EUR
|
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price: 0 EUR
Volume/No. of Shares: 800
|
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
14 June 2017
|
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Euronext Paris
|