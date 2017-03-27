TechnipFMC plc PDMR Notification

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 14 June 2017, a director and a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thierry Pilenko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Previously reported grant of 100,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 77,300 ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price Volume/No. of Shares: 77,300 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 14 June 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julian Waldron 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Previously reported grant of 34,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 26,282 ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price Volume/No. of Shares: 26,282 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 14 June 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hallvard Hasselknippe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer - President of Subsea Projects b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 0 EUR Volume/No. of Shares: 4,000 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 14 June 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hallvard Hasselknippe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer - President of Subsea Projects b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Previously reported grant of 4,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 3,548 ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price Volume/No. of Shares: 3,548 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 14 June 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nello Uccelletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer - President of Onshore/Offshore b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 0 EUR Volume/No. of Shares: 16,000 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 14 June 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nello Uccelletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer - President of Onshore/Offshore b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Previously reported grant of 24,000 stock options that was subject to certain performance criteria that were partially met, resulting in the vesting of the option as to 18,552 ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 42.87 EUR exercise price Volume/No. of Shares: 18,552 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 14 June 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Arnaud Pieton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer - Executive Vice President of Human Resources b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 0 EUR Volume/No. of Shares: 800 e) Aggregated information: - Aggregated Volume - Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 14 June 2017 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

